- The bottling company issues Ps. 7.4 billion in bonds to strengthen its sustainable business model.

Monterrey, Mexico, April 4, 2024- Arca Continental (BMV: AC), one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, announced today that its subsidiary, AC Bebidas S. de R.L. de C.V. ("AC Bebidas"), has concluded the issuance of Ps. 7.4 billion in local green bonds ("Certificados Bursátiles").

The placement consisted of two tranches, one for Ps. 6.4 billion with a term of 8 years at a fixed rate of 9.85%, and another for Ps. 1 billion for 3.2 years at a variable rate equal to the Interbank Interest Rate plus ten basis points.

The transaction attracted significant interest from a diverse base of investors, reaching an oversubscription of 1.55 times the amount issued. The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing liabilities.

Both issues received the "mxAAA" rating from S&P and "AAA(mex)" from Fitch Ratings, the highest credit ratings in Mexico.

"The successful placement of these bonds and their good reception among investors confirm the confidence that Arca Continental has built within the financial community, which is a result of the administrative discipline in managing its debt and its solid operational and financial performance," said Emilio Marcos Charur, Chief Financial Officer for Arca Continental.

Guillermo Garza Martínez, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Arca Continental, added, "We reaffirm our commitment to operate a sustainable business model, within a framework of ethics and good corporate governance, seeking profitable growth while protecting the environment, and positively impact the communities we serve."

With the commitment that, in the fixed tranche, by 2026, 39% of the total PET resin used in the packaging of products produced AC Bebidas and its subsidiaries will be recycled, and 50% by 2030 in the fixed tranche, as established in Arca Continental's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework. This framework has received a favorable second opinion from S&P, a global leader in credit rating, confirming the alignment with all sustainable financing principles published by third parties.

Arca Continental thus reaffirms its commitment to making a difference by promoting the creation of shared value, enabling an environment conducive to profitable growth, operational excellence, environmental protection, and comprehensive community development.

The Framework and the Second Opinion from S&P can be found at the following links:

/media/403121/acbe_-_framework__espa_ol_.pdf/media/403133/spo_-_esp.pdf

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 98 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 128 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC." For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

