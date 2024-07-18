 (Updated at 1505 GMT)
* Argentina signs off on $21.66 billion in fiscal liquidity
bills
* Mexico's Arca Continental Q2 core profit ticks up
* China reaffirms policy goals, offers no implementation
details
* Latam stocks down 1.7%, FX off 1.2%

By Johann M  Cherian
       July 18 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across
resources-rich Latin America on Thursday, tracking a decline in
prices of base metals and crude oil, while underlying
macroeconomic issues and uncertainty around U.S. elections also
loomed.    
    World's biggest copper producer Chile's peso
depreciated 1.6% to hit a one-week low, as prices of the red
metal neared three-month lows without new stimulus from a key
political meeting in China and investors switching from copper
to gold to bet on earlier interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    Brazil's real weakened 1.1% to a two-week low, as
prices of iron ore, the country's top export, extended previous
session's losses. 
    Pesos of Mexico and Colombia also slipped 1.1%
and 0.6%, respectively, as crude prices declined. 
    A broader gauge for regional currencies also
dropped 1.2% to over a one-week low, against a firmer dollar.
    Most currencies in the region are heading for weekly losses
between 1% and 3% as traders reacted to a possible second term
for U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who's policies on
trade, security and immigration are seen as negative for Latin
American economies, most of which are led by left-leaning
governments.
    Further, excessive fiscal spending in economies like Brazil
and Colombia and uncertainty on the pace of interest rate cuts
have weighed on risk taking.
    "It is going to be an extremely complicated second-half of
the year for central banks and some of them will have to tread
carefully (on interest rate decisions)," Andres Abadia, chief
Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said.
    "The political situation in the U.S. is also volatile and
that obviously means that central banks in the region will have
to be careful in terms of monetary policy."
    Meanwhile, MSCI's index tracking regional bourses
 weakened 1.6%, to a one-week low, with Brazil's
Bovespa falling nearly 1%.     
    Mexico's main stock index edged up 0.1%. Arca
Continental declined nearly 1% despite the bottler
posting upbeat second-quarter core profit, bolstered by positive
volume performance.    
    Elsewhere, Chinese bond yields across the board
 and the yuan were
broadly flat after leaders reiterated their wide-ranging
economic policy goals without detailing implementation steps. 
    Analysts said that the plenum outcome pointed to continuity,
rather than any shifts in policymaking or the economic growth
model China pursues.  
    Yields on Argentine dollar bonds
 slipped between 13 and 26 basis
points. The local government gave the green light to issue up to
20 trillion pesos ($21.66 billion) in a one-year fiscal
liquidity bill, its latest move to mop up excess peso trading.  
          
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Latin American market                       
 prices from Reuters                  
                                      
   Stock indexes            Latest    Daily %
                                      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1106.11    -0.48
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2267.49    -1.76
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa            128350.59    -0.85
                                      
 Mexico IPC                 53784.14     0.07
                                      
 Chile IPSA                  6599.34     0.47
                                      
 Argentina MerVal         1533793.30     0.61
                                      
 Colombia COLCAP             1365.39    -0.06
                                      
                                             
       Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                      change
 Brazil real                  5.5445    -1.09
                                      
 Mexico peso                 17.8550    -0.91
                                      
 Chile peso                    940.2    -1.57
                                      
 Colombia peso               4039.65    -1.18
 Peru sol                     3.7317    -0.56
                                      
 Argentina peso             923.0000     0.05
 (interbank)                          
                                      
 Argentina peso                 1440     1.04
 (parallel)                           
                                      
 
 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by David
Evans)