Three flavor varieties fiber up the beloved boxed classic, delivering amazing taste with a Mac that's good for your gut, plus the most fiber in the category

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, has expanded the availability of its better-for-you, high fiber GoodWheat™ Mac & Cheese, making the sneaky delicious product available to consumers nationwide on Amazon.

Made with noodles crafted from Arcadia’s proprietary wheat grain, which is naturally higher in fiber and protein than traditional wheat, GoodWheat Mac & Cheese delivers the classic mac & cheese taste and texture the whole family loves, but healthier. GoodWheat Mac & Cheese has 12g of protein and is an excellent source of fiber with 4x the fiber of traditional boxed mac & cheese (8g per serving vs 2g in traditional mac). Available in three kid-approved flavors – Classic Cheddar, White Cheddar and Three Cheese – and made with real cheese from cows not treated with rBST, even the pickiest eaters will love this healthy take on a classic.

“With the growing popularity of mac & cheese, a multi-billion-dollar category and a family favorite, it’s the perfect next brand expansion for GoodWheat, on our mission to bring more fiber to the foods consumers love,” said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “By leveraging our signature, USA farm grown, non-GMO GoodWheat pasta, we’ve created a superior mac & cheese that’s packed with prebiotic fiber, so it’s good for your gut. And now, with our Amazon launch, it’s available for picky eaters across the country to enjoy.”

Americans are grappling with a widespread fiber deficiency – and research shows that 90% of Americans don’t meet the recommended daily intake; 25g for women and children and 38g for men. Without enough fiber, Americans are at higher risk for cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. GoodWheat is on a mission to help Americans get more fiber in their diets by increasing the amount of fiber in the delicious foods they love. GoodWheat’s new Mac & Cheese line is a delicious and easy way to increase fiber intake, delivering 32% of the daily fiber requirement for women and children and 21% of the daily requirement for men in each serving. In fact, it has the same fiber as two and a half servings of broccoli.

GoodWheat Mac & Cheese is now available on Amazon in four different four-pack varieties for $19.99: a four-pack of Classic Cheddar, a four-pack of White Cheddar, a four-pack of Three Cheese and a Variety Pack with two packs of Classic Cheddar and one each of White Cheddar and Three Cheese. Individual six-ounce boxes of GoodWheat Mac & Cheese are also available at select retailers including Lowes Foods and Harris Teeter. For more information on GoodWheat Mac & Cheese and the brand’s other products, as well as the importance of incorporating fiber into our daily diets, please visit eatgoodwheat.com.

About GoodWheat™

Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber with nothing added. GoodWheat is USA farm grown and milled, and its pasta line is Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher certified and has the American Heart Association® Heart-Check certification. Launched in the summer of 2023, GoodWheat pancake and waffle mixes are available in multi-serve pouches and single-serve Quikcakes™. GoodWheat’s most recent product, Mac & Cheese, is available now at select retailers and on Amazon. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com, and follow GoodWheat on social media @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make everybody feel good. The company’s food and beverage products include GoodWheat™ pasta, pancake mixes and mac & cheese and Zola® coconut water. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

