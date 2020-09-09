Log in
Arcadia Biosciences : to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 14-16, 2020

09/09/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Arcadia Biosciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 14-16, 2020

DAVIS, Calif. (September 9, 2020) - Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C Wainwright. The conference is being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

Matthew Plavan, Arcadia's president and CEO will present a business overview at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and will be available for one-on-one web meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at www.hccwevents.com.

The presentation will be webcast live here, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodHempTM seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, clones, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Weser
Trailblaze
lisa@trailblaze.co

Investor Contact:
Pam Haley
Chief Financial Officer
ir@arcadiabio.com

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences
Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

Disclaimer

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 12:14:03 UTC
