Arcadia Minerals : Drilling completed at Bitterwasser Lithium Project

ASX RELEASE | 9 FEBRUARY 2022

It is important to note that Cypress Development initially (before additional exploration) reported average lithium grades of 867 ppm Li, while Noram Ventures reported lithium grades of 858 ppm Li, which is very similar to the estimated average grade of the Mineral Resources reported to date within the Bitterwasser Eden Pan3.

Additional Information: Bitterwasser Pan District and Acquisition3

The area where the clay pans under investigation are situated is the subject of an acquisition by Arcadia's 50% owned associate company Brines Mining and Exploration Namibia (Pty) Ltd (BME). The acquisition is subject to shareholder approval, which will shortly be sought. In terms of the acquisition, BME has agreed to take cession and assignment of an agreement to acquire 100% of three licenses that contains 7 known exposed clay pans. The agreement to acquire the three licenses was concluded by LexRox Management Services (Pty) Ltd (LexRox), a South African company owned and operated by the executive directors of Arcadia. No consideration in relation to the cession and assignment is to be paid by BME or Arcadia to LexRox except to reimburse expenses with the preservation of the EPL's, to keep the Acquisition Agreement in good standing and to conduct exploration works anticipated by the completed drilling program.

Together with the BME licenses, the newly acquired license areas combine to provide Arcadia with a land package of 4,031Km2 to form the greater Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Brines-and-Clays Prospect (see Map 2 above), which prospect covers prospective ground over a geological feature known as the Kalkrand Half-Graben. The Kalkrand Half-Graben displays first order requirements to possibly qualify as the world's latest district scale Lithium province similar to Clayton Valley in Nevada, USA.

The shallow hand auger drilling programme, which forms the basis of the existing Mineral Resource, covered approximately 26 % of the entire surface area of the Eden Bitterwasser saltpan. Results from the drilling program indicated the presence of significant lithium-in-clay mineralisation overlying the anomalous electrical-conductive body identified during the ground electrical conductivity survey. The lithium-clay mineralisation intersected within the relatively small area prospected was spatially continuous, trended moderately sub-parallel to the long axis of the saltpan and consistently yielded prospective Li grades. The clays increased in thickness and lithium content towards the central portions of the pan where Li grades approaching 1,200 ppm were encountered, which is in-line with similar projects situated near producing lithium mines in other parts of the world.

The exploration programme was aimed at characterizing the general stratigraphic sequence and to investigate the pan's lithium potential in terms of economic viability. Auger sampling confirmed the presence of a lithium-in-clay resource comparable in grade and extent to that owned by major exploration companies in Nevada, USA. In addition, it was found that the geological and environmental requirements for the formation of significant lithium-in-clay and lithium-in-brine deposits are present. However, the lithium grade in the indicated brines is yet to be confirmed through appropriate exploration techniques.

