Arcadia Minerals : Impressive drill results from Swanson Tantalum Project

ASX RELEASE | 3 FEBRUARY 2022

Philip le Roux, the CEO of Arcadia stated: "The phase 2 drilling campaign has been

completed on time and within budget without injuries. The results have exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to the updated Mineral Resource statement for the Swanson Tantalum project by Snowden Mining Consultants by Q2/2022 and to possibly complete a feasibility study by Q3/2022".

Jurie Wessels, the Executive Chairman of Arcadia added: "Our stated aim at the listing

of Arcadia on the 23 June 2021 was to transform the Swanson Tantalum Project into a cash generative exploitation operation as soon as possible. The results achieved with this drilling program has given us the confidence to forge ahead with the necessary studies to achieve this vision, and to commence with preparations to attract appropriate financing mechanisms once the feasibility study is successful".

Drilling Results

The aim of the additional drilling campaign was to convert the current JORC compliant inferred Mineral Resource to an indicated and/or measured Mineral Resource, and to add additional indicated and inferred Mineral Resources to the existing JORC Mineral Resource, which was declared by the Company on 23 September 20213. The existing Mineral Resource estimate confirmed a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 633,500 tons @ 431 g/t Ta2O5, 2800 ppm Li2O and 76 g/t Nb2O5, and an inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 tons @ 389 g/t Ta2O5, 3000 ppm Li2O and 75 g/t Nb2O5 for a total Mineral Resource of 1.2Mt @ 412 g/t Ta2O5, 2900 ppm Li2O and 76 g/t Nb2O5.

The completed additional drilling campaign focused on the up-dip potential of 11 of the 15 identified flat dipping and shallow pegmatites that exist within the Swanson pegmatite swarm, and in particular at the openpit potential of the eight pegmatites (D0, D1, D2, E6, E7, E8, F1 and F2)4.

A total of 29 diamond drill holes, totalling 1,217.54 m has been completed. All the holes contained pegmatite intersections and have been sampled and the samples were sent to Scientific Services Laboratory in South Africa for analyses.

Refer ASX announcement, Maiden JORC Resource at Swanson Ta/Li Project, dated 23 September 2021 Refer ASX announcement, Drilling underway at Swanson and First Ta/Li Resource estimate expected , dated 01 September 2021

