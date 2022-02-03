Arcadia Minerals : Impressive drill results from Swanson Tantalum Project
02/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
ASX RELEASE | 3 FEBRUARY 2022
IMPRESSIVE DRILL RESULTS RECEIVED FROM SWANSON
TANTALUM PROJECT
HIGHLIGHTS
Drill program at Swanson completed on time and within budget
Results indicate a potential increase of the existing openpit Mineral Resource
291 diamond drill holes totalling 1,217.54 m, focussed on eight of the fifteen known pegmatites comprising the Swanson Swarm, have been completed.
Sample analyses of 13 drill holes aimed at confirming the openpit potential of the F1-pegmatite have been received, confirming impressive intersections with an average true width of 1.93 m (0.23 - 3.48 m) @ 596 g/t2Ta2O5(161 - 884 g/t Ta2O5)
The thickest pegmatite intersection to date of 9.53 m(true width) reported in drill hole DP24
Assay results from 12 drill holes remain outstanding and we are expecting the remaining drilling results over the coming weeks
Mineral Resource update expected Q2/2022 to form the basis of a planned feasibility study
Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it has completed the extended drilling program commenced in August 2021 and hereby announce additional drilling results from the Swanson Tantalum Project.
Refer ASX announcement, Drill Results Continue to Impress at Swanson Tantalum Project, dated 16 December 2021
g/t (grams per ton) equal ppm (part per million)
ASX RELEASE | 3 FEBRUARY 2022
Philip le Roux, the CEO of Arcadia stated: "The phase 2 drilling campaign has been
completed on time and within budget without injuries. The results have exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to the updated Mineral Resource statement for the Swanson Tantalum project by Snowden Mining Consultants by Q2/2022 and to possibly complete a feasibility study by Q3/2022".
Jurie Wessels, the Executive Chairman of Arcadia added: "Our stated aim at the listing
of Arcadia on the 23 June 2021 was to transform the Swanson Tantalum Project into a cash generative exploitation operation as soon as possible. The results achieved with this drilling program has given us the confidence to forge ahead with the necessary studies to achieve this vision, and to commence with preparations to attract appropriate financing mechanisms once the feasibility study is successful".
Drilling Results
The aim of the additional drilling campaign was to convert the current JORC compliant inferred Mineral Resource to an indicated and/or measured Mineral Resource, and to add additional indicated and inferred Mineral Resources to the existing JORC Mineral Resource, which was declared by the Company on 23 September 20213. The existing Mineral Resource estimate confirmed a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 633,500 tons @ 431 g/t Ta2O5, 2800 ppm Li2O and 76 g/t Nb2O5, and an inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 tons @ 389 g/t Ta2O5, 3000 ppm Li2O and 75 g/t Nb2O5 for a total Mineral Resource of 1.2Mt @ 412 g/t Ta2O5, 2900 ppm Li2O and 76 g/t Nb2O5.
The completed additional drilling campaign focused on the up-dip potential of 11 of the 15 identified flat dipping and shallow pegmatites that exist within the Swanson pegmatite swarm, and in particular at the openpit potential of the eight pegmatites (D0, D1, D2, E6, E7, E8, F1 and F2)4.
A total of 29 diamond drill holes, totalling 1,217.54 m has been completed. All the holes contained pegmatite intersections and have been sampled and the samples were sent to Scientific Services Laboratory in South Africa for analyses.
Refer ASX announcement, Maiden JORC Resource at Swanson Ta/Li Project, dated 23 September 2021
Refer ASX announcement, Drilling underway at Swanson and First Ta/Li Resource estimate expected, dated 01 September 2021
ASX RELEASE | 3 FEBRUARY 2022
Sample results for thirteen holes have been received. These holes were drilled to confirm the open-pit potential of the F1-pegmatite with significant true width intersections shown below:
•
DP01
2.16M
@
505 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP02:
1.79m
@
476 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP04:
1.17m
@
884 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP05:
1.94m
@
745 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP07:
1.63m
@
649 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP08:
0.23m
@
161 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP11:
2.51m
@
750 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP12:
1.44m
@
643 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP15
3.48m @
479 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP18:
0.87m
@
342 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP20:
2.96m
@
614 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP21:
2.88m
@
454 g/t Ta2O5
•
DP22:
2.11m
@
762 g/t Ta2O5
+ 111 ppm Li2O
+
59 g/t Nb2O5
+ 8562 ppm Li2O
+
58 g/t Nb2O5
+ 98 ppm Li2O
+
90 g/t Nb2O5
+ 37 ppm Li2O
+
71 g/t Nb2O5
+ 542pm Li2O
+
87 g/t Nb2O5
+ 5083 ppm Li2O
+
44 g/t Nb2O5
+ 54 ppm Li2O
+
57 g/t Nb2O5
+ 166 ppm Li2O
+
67 g/t Nb2O5
+ 77 ppm Li2O
+
49 g/t Nb2O5
+ 98 ppm Li2O
+
82 g/t Nb2O5
+ 51 ppm Li2O
+
54 g/t Nb2O5
+ 89 ppm Li2O
+
82 g/t Nb2O5
+ 133 ppm Li2O
+
84 g/t Nb2O5.
The weighted average width and grade of the F1 pegmatite as intersected in 13 drill holes covering the up-dip and potentially the openpit target area is given as 1.93 m (0.23 - 3.48 m) @ 596 g/t Ta2O5 (161 - 884 ppm) + 765 ppm Li2O (37 - 8562 ppm) + 67 g/t Nb2O5 (54 - 90 g/t).
Three drill holes drilled over the D-pegmatite area (D0, D1 and D2 pegmatites) contained several stacked intersections of > 3 m, with the thickest single intersection being 9.53 m. These intersections are presented in Table 1 of Appendix 1; however, the sampling results are still outstanding.
To date, sample results of seventeen drill holes have now been received, inclusive of the four drill holes previously released5. For more information, please refer to the map in Appendix 3 and the drill table in Appendix 2.
A Mineral Resource update, is to be conducted by Snowden Mining Consultants once all the assay results are received and is expected to be completed by Q2/2022. It is expected that this Mineral Resource update would form the basis of a planned feasibility study of the project.
5 Refer ASX announcement, Drill Results Continue to Impress at Swanson Tantalum Project, dated 16 December 2021
ASX RELEASE | 3 FEBRUARY 2022
Additional Information
The information relating to Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from a report styled "Report for Orange River Pegmatite (Pty) Ltd, Geology and Mineral Resources of the D and F Pegmatites, 21 September 2021" and can be found at www.arcadiaminerals.global.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the directors of Arcadia Minerals Limited.
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT & PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INFORMATION
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results listed in Appendix 4 below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears, who is either an independent consultant to the Company and a member of a Recognised Professional Organisation or a director of the Company. The persons named below has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.
Competent Person
Membership
Report/Document
Mr Philip le Roux
South African Council for Natural
This announcement and JORC
(Director
Arcadia
Scientific Professions #400125/09
Tables
Minerals)
As stated above at footnotes 1, 3, 4 and 5 the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Mineral Resources
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Arcadia Minerals resource estimate and all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 23 September 2021, Maiden JORC Resource at Swanson Ta/Li Project. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
DISCLAIMER
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Arcadia operates and proposes to operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Arcadia's control.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the
