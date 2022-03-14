Arcadia Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Arcadia Minerals Limited
ARBN: 646 114 749
RESOLUTION 5 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR ANDREW LAW
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an
ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Articles 23.5 of the Articles of Incorporation and for all other purposes,
Mr Andrew Law, a Director who was appointed to fill a casual vacancy on 24 September 2021, retires, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director of the Company on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
RESOLUTION 6 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR JOHAN LE ROUX
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an
ordinary resolution:
'That Johan Le Roux, who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 23.7 of the Articles of Incorporation, Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, and, being eligible and offering himself for re- election, is re-elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'
RESOLUTION 7 - APPROVAL OF 7.1A MANDATE
To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special
resolution:
"That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders
approve the issue of the number of Equity Securities equal to up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2
and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum."
RESOLUTION 8: CHANGE TO NATURE AND SCALE OF ACTIVITIES - PROPOSED ACQUISITION
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 11.1.2 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to make a significant change to the scale of its activities resulting from completion of the Proposed Acquisition, as described in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting exclusion statement:
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution set out below by or on behalf of a counterparty to the transaction that, of itself or together with one or more transactions, will result in a significant change to the nature and scale of the entity's activities and any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the transaction (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or an associate of that person or those persons.
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:
3 | P a g e