Arcadia Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Arcadia Minerals Limited

ARBN: 646 114 749

TIME AND PLACE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

The First Annual General Meeting of the Members of Arcadia Minerals Limited (incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey with registration number 68211) (the Company) will commence at 2:00pm (Western Standard Time) on 5 April 2022 at 108 Outram Street, West Perth, 6005, Western Australia.

The Directors have set the date to determine the identity of those entitled to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting. The date is 3 April 2022 at 2:00pm (Western Standard Time).

How you will be able to vote depends if you are a shareholder or a Chess Depositary Interest (CDI) holder. The majority of voters will be CDI holders. Both methods are listed below.

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS

CDI Holders are invited to attend and speak at the Meeting but are not entitled to vote at the Meeting. In order to have votes cast at the Meeting on their behalf, CDI holders must complete, sign and return the Voting Instruction Form (as attached to this Notice of Annual General Meeting) as per the information below so that CHESS Depositary Nominees Pty Ltd (CDN) can vote the underlying Shares on their behalf.

SHAREHOLDERS

Ordinary Shareholders may vote by attending the Meeting in person, by proxy or by authorised representative. Shareholders of the Company, entitled to attend, speak and vote are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote at this Meeting. The completion and return of a valid form of proxy will not prevent holders of ordinary Shares from attending, speaking and voting in person at the Meeting if so desired. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Shareholder's voting rights. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify this proportion, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person you need to attend the Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS

All holders of Shares appearing in the Company's Register of Shareholders at 3 April 2022 at 2:00pm Western Standard Time will be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, voters are urged to vote by completing and returning the Voting Instruction Form.

PROXY FORM AND CDI VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM

To be effective, the Proxy or Voting Instruction Form must be received by the Company no later than 2:00pm Western Standard Time on 3 April 2022. You should submit your Proxy Form or Voting Instruction Form in accordance with the instructions on that form.

Your Proxy Form or Voting Instruction Form is enclosed with this Notice, depending on your holder status.

