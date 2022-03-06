Arcadia Minerals : Positive lithium mineralogical test results received

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT & PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INFORMATION

The information in this announcement and the contents in Appendix 4 below that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whosename appears, who is either an independent consultant to the Company and a member of a Recognised ProfessionalOrganisation or a director of the Company. The persons named below has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.

Competent Person Membership Report/Document Mr Philip le Roux South African Council for Natural This announcement and JORC Table (Director Arcadia Scientific Professions #400125/09 Minerals)

With reference to footnote 2 above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented in this announcement have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

MINERAL RESOURCES

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the resource estimate communicated in this announcement and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 3 November 2021, "Arcadia Acquires Lithium Project with JORC MineralResources".

DISCLAIMER

Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Arcadia operates and proposes to operate as wellas generaleconomic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward -looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Arcadia's control.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Arcadia, its directors, employees, advisors, or agents,nor any other person, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by the Company. Nor does this announcement constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting, or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an

Page 4