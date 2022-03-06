Arcadia Minerals : Positive lithium mineralogical test results received
03/06/2022 | 04:59pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 7 March 2022
POSITIVE LITHIUM MINERALOGICAL TEST RESULTS
RECEIVED
HIGHLIGHTS
Mineralogical test work conducted by Anzaplan on a composite sample produced during the current drilling campaign has identified the Bitterwasser clay mineral as Montmorillonite, similarly to that found in Nevada lithium clays (part of the smectite group)1.
The Company has commenced leach test work on the lithium clays at the University of Stellenbosch
The Company appointed Multotech to conduct cyclone test work and to investigate the possibility of removing the clay fraction from the coarse fraction of the potential ore body, and by doing this, possibly increasing the lithium grade in the material to be leached.
Drill results from the recently completed drilling program across the pan containing an existing JORC Mineral Resource remain on track to be received in the first half of this month.
Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimedat Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper, and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce positive lithium mineralogical test results from its Bitterwasser lithium clay project.
Jurie Wessels, the Chairman of Arcadia stated: "In addition to an increase in the existing clay resource and other factors, the result confirming the mineralogical nature of the clay material is a first milestone for the company towards possibly confirming the economic viability of the Bitterwasserlithium-in-clayproject. Clays with similar mineralogical composition have shown to be amenable to economic extraction.
Furthermore, and if successful, the work to test whether a lithium-rich concentrate can be produced by separating coarser gangue material from the finer lithium-rich clays will greatly improve the prospects of economic extraction using conventional leaching methodologies. This initial milestone will hopefully be complimented by the potential of an increased resource, should positive drill results be received from the recently completed drill program".
Mineralogical Results
A representative sample made up from the 5 drillholes, (Refer to Annexure 1: Map of drill
hole locations and Annexure 2: Table describing from which boreholes the composite sample was assembled) during the current drilling campaign was sent to Anzaplan in Germany for mineralogical test work. The test work included sample analyses (XRF and ICP) and four different XRD analyses (Normal, Texture, Glycolyzed and Calcined).
The results indicate that the following minerals are present within the sample: Quartz, Calcite, Dolomite, Feldspar (Microcline and Albite), Muscovite and Montmorillonite. Refer to Annexure 2: Graph of Glycolyzed XRD Results.
Montmorillonite, which represents the clay fraction, makes up around 25% (previous mineralogical test work conducted by SGS, Johannesburg in 20202) of the volume of the sample. The test work confirmed the clay is an aluminium-rich clay mineral of the smectite group (swelling clays). Montmorillonite is also the clay that is present in the Nevada (USA) lithium clay deposits that are being developed by companies such as Noram Lithium3.
In addition, the mineralogy showed that quartz, dolomite, and calcrete minerals are located in the coarse-grained fractions of + 50 micron. Arcadia is to investigate the prospect of identifying cost effective methods to separate the coarse-grained dolomite and calcite fraction from the clay fraction through the necessary studies. Given most of the lithium is adsorbed in the fine-grained clay particles, an increase in the lithium grade in the sample that requires leaching through possibly removing the dolomite and calcite grains and thereby leaving a lithium rich fine-grained clay, could greatly enhance the economic extraction potential of the project. To investigate this, Arcadia appointed Multotech, a technology- driven global supplier of mineral processing equipment, based in Johannesburg South Africa, to conduct bulk (800kg) cyclone test work to investigate the possibility of removing the clay fraction from the coarse fraction. By doing this, it is possible that the lithium grade could be increased significantly in the material to be leached that could have a positive effect on operational costs to be confirmed by future economic studies.
Refer ASX announcement "Arcadia acquires adjacent lithium project with JORC mineral resources" 3rd November 2021
See footnote 1 above.
The internal leach test work is concurrently being explored at the University of Stellenbosch Geochemistry Laboratories to test leachability of the lithium from the clays using various different types of acid.
If the work by Multotech and the University of Stellenbosch is successful (i.e., a potential increase in the grade of the material to be leached is possible and optimal leaching methodologies have been established), it could point to the commercial viability of extracting lithium from the clays at Bitterwasser.
Drilling Results
The Company previously announced that it had completed a drill program over the remaining 74% area of the clay pan containing the existing JORC Mineral Resource (Refer ASX announcement on the 9th of February 2022 "Drilling completed at Bitterwasser Lithium Project"). This pan represents only one of seven known exposed clay pans at the Bitterwasser lithium project and contained a maiden inferred JORC Mineral Resource of 15.1 million tons
828ppm Li and 1,79% K4. Notably, this maiden resource is located within only 24% of one clay pan within the Bitterwasser Clay Pan district.
The Company is awaiting 370 core samples for assay from the 64 Auger drill holes undertaken across the remaining 74% surface area of the clay pan. Although results were expected from mid-February to mid-March, the Company is confident all results will be received by the middle of this month.
If results are favourable, a revised JORC Mineral Resource estimate is expected to be re- estimated and completed by Q2/2022.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the directors of Arcadia Minerals Limited.
4 Refer ASX announcement "Arcadia acquires adjacent lithium project with JORC mineral resources" 3rd November 2021
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT & PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INFORMATION
The information in this announcement and the contents in Appendix 4 below that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whosename appears, who is either an independent consultant to the Company and a member of a Recognised ProfessionalOrganisation or a director of the Company. The persons named below has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012.
Competent Person
Membership
Report/Document
Mr Philip le Roux
South African Council for Natural
This announcement and JORC Table
(Director Arcadia
Scientific Professions #400125/09
Minerals)
With reference to footnote 2 above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented in this announcement have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
MINERAL RESOURCES
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the resource estimate communicated in this announcement and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 3 November 2021, "Arcadia Acquires Lithium Project with JORC MineralResources".
BACKGROUNDON ARCADIA
Arcadia is a Namibia-focused diversifiedmetals exploration company,which is domiciled in Guernsey. The Company explores for a suite of Gold and battery metals (Nickel, Lithium and Copper) and owns the advanced Swanson Tantalum & Lithium project. Some of the Company's projects are located in the neighbourhood of established mining operations and significant discoveries.
The mineral projects include-
The Swanson Project - advanced tantalum and lithium project with early development potential
Kum-KumProject - prospective for nickel, copper, and platinum group elements
Karibib Project - prospective for copper and gold
Bitterwasser Project - prospective for lithium-in-brines and lithium-in-clays.
The Bitterwasser Clay Project contains a JORC Mineral Resource of 15.1Mt at an average grade of 828 ppm Li, which is derived from 16 drillholes completed over the Eden Pan in the Bitterwasser Pan District and announced on the 3rd of November 2021.
For more details, please visit www.arcadiaminerals.global
