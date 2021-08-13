Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Arcadis NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ARCADIS : N.V., - Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

08/13/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 97-103 P.O. Box 7895

1008 AB Amsterdam The Netherlands

Tel +31 20 2011 011 www.arcadis.com

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, August 13, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 73,083 of its own shares in the period from 6 August up to and including 12 August 2021 at an average price of €38.56. The consideration of this repurchase was €2.8 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,821,674 shares for a total consideration of €62.2 million

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share- information/share-buyback-program/

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitatwith knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Disclaimer

Arcadis NV published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
