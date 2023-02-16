ARCADIS N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
ARCADIS N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date16 feb 2023
Issuing institutionARCADIS N.V.
Reporting year2022
Date last update: 16 February 2023
Disclaimer
Arcadis NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:28:04 UTC.