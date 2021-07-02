Log in
    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ARCADIS : N.V., - Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

07/02/2021 | 08:21am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 97-103 P.O. Box 7895

1008 AB Amsterdam The Netherlands

Tel +31 20 2011 011 www.arcadis.com

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, July 2, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 87,964 of its own shares in the period from 25 June up to and including 1 July 2021 at an average price of €35.27. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.1 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1.4 million shares for a total consideration of €47.7 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share- information/share-buyback-program/

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitatwith knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Disclaimer

Arcadis NV published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:20:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 261 M 3 856 M 3 856 M
Net income 2021 157 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 557 M 658 M 658 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 3 091 M 3 662 M 3 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 26 027
Free-Float 78,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,76 €
Average target price 42,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter W. B. Oosterveer Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas Willem Hoek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerard Spans Chief Information Officer
Alan Geoffrey Brookes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCADIS NV28.55%3 814
VINCI12.27%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.90%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.17%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 939