Amundi Asset Management - ARCADIS N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction16 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyAmundi Asset Management
Issuing institutionARCADIS N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce09051284
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares297.073,00
|Number of voting rights297.073,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi SGR SpA)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares135.035,00
|Number of voting rights135.035,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BFT Investment Managers)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares18.335,00
|Number of voting rights18.335,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Societe Generale Gestion)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares129.863,00
|Number of voting rights129.863,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(CPR AM)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares643.330,00
|Number of voting rights643.330,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Amundi Asset Management)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.509.636,00
|Number of voting rights1.509.636,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,02 %
|Directly real1,67 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real1,35 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,02 %
|Directly real1,67 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real1,35 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 17 August 2023
