Arcadis NV specializes in providing consultancy, design, engineering and management services for infrastructure, water, environment and buildings. The group develops, designs, implements, maintains and operates projects for private sector companies and governments. The activity is organized around 4 sectors: - real estate: planning, design, development and management of buildings (commercial properties, hospitals, schools, government buildings and industrial facilities); - environment: soil and groundwater contamination, investigation and remediation, waste management consulting, energy and water consumption consulting, etc.; - infrastructure: providing consultancy, design and construction management for rural and urban infrastructure, as railways, roads, tunnels, bridges, etc.; - water: supply of clean drinking water, hydraulic engineering, treatment of wastewater, water management, including management of rivers and coastal zones.