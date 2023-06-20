Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Arcadis NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:35 2023-06-19 am EDT
38.52 EUR   -2.13%
01:11aArcadis : Celebrates Opening of Regional Connector with Key Client LA Metro after 9 Years of Construction Management Support
PU
06/12ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
06/05ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcadis : Celebrates Opening of Regional Connector with Key Client LA Metro after 9 Years of Construction Management Support

06/20/2023 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You have not accepted cookies yet

here." data-statistics="This content is blocked. Please accept statistics cookies. You can do this here.">This content is blocked. Please accept marketing cookies. You can do this here.

JUN 20, 2023 | Press Release

Arcadis Celebrates Opening of Regional Connector with Key Client LA Metro after 9 Years of Construction Management Support
  • Transformative project significantly expands public transit options, saves up to 20 minutes off cross-county trips and creates equitable mobility to some of LA's key destinations
  • Opening marks culmination of Arcadis' nine-year relationship with key client LA Metro, drawing on global expertise to provide construction management support services for major infrastructure work
  • Use of innovative technologies such as Sequential Excavation Method (SEM) mining and digital traffic modeling key to addressing the more complex challenges of project

Amsterdam - June 20, 2023 - Arcadis is pleased to mark the grand opening of the new LA Regional Connector, having worked with key client Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) to provide construction management support services to help drive development since 2014. The new 1.9-mile underground light-rail extension will now support riders with a seamless one-seat journey from the heart of downtown LA to the communities of Azusa, Pasadena, East Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Long Beach.

The completion of the Regional Connector improves connections by bringing together five lines at LA's 7th Street/Metro Center Station. New A and E lines will share five downtown Los Angeles stations, giving travelers plenty of transfer options along the way. Some customers riding to and through downtown Los Angeles could save up to 20 minutes by eliminating the need to transfer.

The Regional Connector will provide residents with much-needed access to public transit options and create equitable mobility to some of L.A.'s key business, educational, and cultural hubs.

Construction on the Regional Connector began in 2014, with Arcadis drawing on over 40 years of global experience to provide Construction Management Support Services to drive development. One of the key parts of the project was the strategic use of sequential excavation method mining (SEM), which is well-suited for tunneling in areas prone to earthquakes, such as Los Angeles, and doesn't disturb existing building foundations and utilities. Digital solutions also played an important role, including use of a digital traffic model during planning to help understand anticipated traffic patterns and help mitigate disruption during construction.

Macaria Flores, Arcadis City Executive in Los Angeles, said: "Los Angeles is challenged by traffic and congestion and the Regional Connector is part of that solution. The Regional Connector will get people out of their cars, onto public transportation, and improve quality of life for so many Angelenos."

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis, said: "Increasingly, our clients are looking for well-connected, sustainable solutions that integrate existing infrastructure to benefit cities and communities all around the world. Drawing on decades of experience, we have been able to leverage our global knowledge from clients across Australia, Europe, and North America to deliver a project that truly sets the standard when it comes to seamless and sustainable transport options. The Regional Connector will not only support social equity, but also progress the sustainability agenda by helping to reduce transport emissions and drive wider economic growth."

Arcadis will continue to lead construction management support services, guiding the construction of the new light rail stations.

Share with your friends
Connect with Kerri Moorefor more information & questions. Kerri Moore,Corporate Communications Contact Kerri

Connect with {name}for more information & questions

Tell us your nameWhat's your emailWhat is your question?

Arcadis will use your name and email address only to respond to your question. More information can be found in our Privacy policy

I understand and consent to using my name and email address to respond to my question

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arcadis NV published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCADIS NV
01:11aArcadis : Celebrates Opening of Regional Connector with Key Client LA Metro after 9 Years ..
PU
06/12ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
06/05ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
06/02Arcadis : wins place on National Grid's global consulting framework
PU
06/01ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
05/23ARCADIS NV : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's s..
CO
05/22Arcadis : announces new Executive Leadership appointments
PU
05/19ARCADIS NV : Threshold crossings
CO
05/18Arcadis : Kathleen Abbott of Arcadis accepted into Forbes Business Development Council
PU
05/17Honeywell International, Arcadis Team Up on Tools to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Buildin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCADIS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 264 M 4 659 M 4 659 M
Net income 2023 223 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2023 1 108 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 3 450 M 3 770 M 3 770 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 31 552
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ARCADIS NV
Duration : Period :
Arcadis NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADIS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,52 €
Average target price 49,50 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Geoffrey Brookes Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Michiel P. Lap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deanna L. Goodwin Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Colin Putnam Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCADIS NV4.96%3 770
VINCI13.69%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.27%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.53%25 503
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer