Arcadis : EGM 14 September 2020 summary resolution

Summary of the resolutions taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Arcadis N.V. (the "Company") on Monday 14 September 2020
|
AGENDA ITEM
|
FOR
|
%
|
AGAINST
|
%
|
ABSTAIN
|
2 Ms V.J.H. Duperat-Vergne has been appointed as member of the Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of the Company through the end of the annual General
|
70,308,421
|
100.00
|
1,946
|
0.00
|
268,063
|
Meeting in 2024 and any adjournment thereof.
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Arcadis NV published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:24:04 UTC