ARCADIS NV

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
Arcadis : EGM 14 September 2020 summary resolution

09/28/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Summary of the resolutions taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Arcadis N.V. (the "Company") on Monday 14 September 2020

AGENDA ITEM

FOR

%

AGAINST

%

ABSTAIN

2 Ms V.J.H. Duperat-Vergne has been appointed as member of the Executive

Board of the Company through the end of the annual General

70,308,421

100.00

1,946

0.00

268,063

Meeting in 2024 and any adjournment thereof.

Disclaimer

Arcadis NV published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:24:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 393 M 3 959 M 3 959 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 929 M 1 084 M 1 084 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 844 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 26 822
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends ARCADIS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,33 €
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter W. B. Oosterveer Chief Executive Officer
Nicolaas Willem Hoek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Spans Chief Information Officer
Ruth Markland Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCADIS NV-15.06%1 844
VINCI SA-28.26%46 286
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%31 305
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 214
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.14%17 922
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-31.54%16 953
