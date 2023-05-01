Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Arcadis NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:04 2023-04-28 am EDT
37.46 EUR   +1.19%
01:18aArcadis : JV selected to provide environmental services at US Army National Guard facilities nationwide
PU
04/21Sustainability or business? Three companies speak candidly about sustainable dilemmas
AQ
04/06Arcadis : selected by Siemens Real Estate to provide Project Management Services for $220m Rail Manufacturing Facility Investment
PU
Summary 
Summary

Arcadis : JV selected to provide environmental services at US Army National Guard facilities nationwide

05/01/2023 | 01:18am EDT
MAY 01, 2023 | Press Release

Arcadis JV selected to provide environmental services at US Army National Guard facilities nationwide

Joint venture team to assess PFAS-impacted installations through to 2028


1 May 2023 - Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, in a joint venture (JV) with managing partner AECOM, is pleased to announce its selection to conduct remedial investigations and feasibility studies for where releases of aqueous foam filling or Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have occurred at US Army National Guard sites nationwide. The overall value of the single-award task order contract to the JV is $99 million.

Individual projects will be awarded to the JV over five years. The team will identify Army National Guard installations and sites where PFAS may have found its way into the drinking water, evaluate the risk to people in the affected areas and determine a response to eliminate the threat. In addition to remedial investigations, the scope of work will include risk assessments and feasibility studies among other tasks. Challenges during the program will include an evolving regulatory landscape that differs state by state.

Heather Polinsky, Global President, Resilience at Arcadis, said: "PFAS has emerged as one of today's most significant environmental issues, widely detected in soil, groundwater, and surface water. At Arcadis we have supported hundreds of PFAS projects around the world, bringing advanced site characterization, response techniques and innovative cleaning agents including our Fluoro Fighter biodegradable cleaning product, to rapidly assess the sites and move them towards safe and secure clean-up more quickly."

Tom Rose, Federal Sector Leader, Arcadis added: "Arcadis is excited to work with our JV managing partner AECOM to best serve the needs of the Army National Guard. We have a 15-year relationship with the US Army and plan to bring together our collective industry-leading expertise and use of digital tools, including sensors, immersive technology and, through our Field Now platform, automated data collection and management, to improve efficiency, facilitate remote or automatic sampling, and track data in real time at the sites."

The JV team was formed to provide the resources and expertise required to manage a complex program of this scale. Bringing differentiated expertise around sampling and treatment technologies, Arcadis has a 15-year relationship working for the Army National Guard and is looking to continue delivering advanced PFAS environmental solutions through the span of the contract, which runs through to April 2028.

To learn more about Arcadis' approach to PFAS read a recent blog by Jeff Burdick, Global Director for Environmental Restoration at Arcadis on the future of remediation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arcadis NV published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
