Arcadis : New report from Arcadis, Fujitsu and fellow WBCSD members highlights how organizations can reduce CO2 emissions by 15% from EV Charging Infrastructure optimization

In a new WBCSD report, Arcadis and Fujitsu have set out a series of examples that can enhance the efficiency and optimise the decarbonization benefits of EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI)

By openly sharing data across organizations , 15% of CO2 emissions can be removed from EVCI operations

The need for EVCI optimization has never been stronger if we are to reach the target of 22 million new EV installations every year by 2030

(Amsterdam, NL, 26 October 2022) - Arcadis, in collaboration with Fujitsu and other members of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) have highlighted the simple steps organizations can take to maximise the benefits of investment in transport decarbonization, with a key recommendation of how data collaboration across multiple stakeholders can reduce emissions.

With more and more people ordering online; from groceries to clothing and other goods, the size of fleets is increasing. In the collaborative use-case study, a reduction of 15% of CO2 emissions from EV fleet charging can be achieved. In this scenario, charging infrastructure required at depots reduces by about 85% when several vehicles are charged asynchronously at the same station. This can greatly reduce the capital investment necessary for fleet decarbonization.

In a new report, released today by Arcadis, the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Blueprint sets out a series of practical examples that can serve as a blueprint for organizations looking to develop and enhance the efficiency of their EV infrastructure and fleets. The blueprint highlights the key types of data that any planning agency or EVCI network operator will need to acquire to make informed decisions on new infrastructure locations; identifying potential source of this data and highlighting some of the challenges that need to be overcome to unlock access to proprietary information that can improve decision-making.

This blueprint, as well as the WBCSD report, was made possible through collaboration with National Grid, LEVL Telematics and Milk & More to examine real world examples of EV fleet activity, charging infrastructure, locations, capacity, and carbon intensity. This collaborative approach has been essential in unlocking solutions to increase grid capacity and increase efficiency across the supply chain.

Access to data sets across multiple sources in the EV journey allow fleet operators and EVCI providers to paint a precise picture of demand and usage patterns, reducing the capital expenditure hurdle of electrification as well as increasing the efficiency of the charging grid itself through improved through accurate anticipation of high usage hours.

The need for better and faster EVCI

The need for optimized ECVI has never been stronger. If we are to meet the Paris Climate Agreement target of no more than 1.5°C warming, 20% of the vehicles on our roads need to be EVs as soon as possible. Investment is growing and several governments have made pledges to both accelerate EV uptake and eventually ban the sale of internal combustion vehicles. However, if we are to meet these targets, we need light duty EV installations to increase to 22 million per year until 2030. We clearly need to invest more in infrastructure rollout, but what this report shows is that data solutions are also essential to improve the efficiency and return on investment.

The report advocates greater transparency and openness in sharing data across coalitions of organizations involved in the EV transition. Data is often viewed as a valuable asset to be locked away, but what we have found is that its biggest value comes in being shared and combined across sectors and business focuses. This kind of data sharing, far from reducing competitive advantages, can foster greater competition, promote innovation, and ultimately help to speed up the decarbonization journey.

Simon Swan, Global Solutions Director - New Mobility at Arcadis said: "Governments and organizations globally are looking at how to accelerate their investments in charging infrastructure to meet the challenge of the climate crisis. At Arcadis we are keen to help organizations on this journey through open and collaborative sharing of data, experience, and expertise. The blueprint we have published alongside WBCSD exemplifies this commitment and we look forward to working closely with partners to ensure the rollout of ECVI can be delivered faster and more efficiently around the world.

Thomas Deloison, Director, Mobility at WBCSD said: "The fast-growing demand for EV requires an equally fast deployment of EV charging infrastructure. WBCSD members are taking leadership and demonstrating concrete practices that maximize environmental benefits while mitigating the capital intensity, the equity pitfalls, and the growing electricity demand"

Yoshinami Takahashi, EVP and vice head of the Global Solution Business Group at Fujitsu said:

"Fujitsu is honored to participate in this activity with WBCSD partners. This important collaborative project provided clear evidence of how sharing data can accelerate decarbonization and highlights the imperative of establishing a common framework for the future. Our goal is to transform how we interact with information, enabling us to apply innovative approaches such as Social Digital Twin technology to address a wide variety of pressing societal issues, including reducing CO2 emissions."