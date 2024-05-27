Performance criterion 3: Sustainability An important part of the strategy of the Company is to create impact through sustainable solutions. The strategy is to embed sustainability across everything we do and focus on solutions that enable our clients to be more resilient, future proof and secure. The field of sustainability is in continuous development. To measure progress on this performance criterion, the Supervisory Board will select a best-in-class measurement method. The measurement method selected should be externally validated and should align with the strategy to create impact through sustainable solutions. The measurement method selected will be disclosed in Q1 of the start of the relevant performance period, in the remuneration report with respect to the previous year. The actual realization on each of the LTI performance criteria will be reported in the remuneration report relating to the year at the end of the relevant performance period. The Supervisory Board will set a target, threshold and maximum score each year for the 3-year period. The following performance incentive zones will be used to define the vesting for this part of the conditional grant: Sustainability score < Treshold Treshold Target Maximum Vesting % 0% 50% 100% 150% Payout for performance between the performance incentive zones is based on a linear calculation approach.

Other benefits In line with best practice, the Company provides benefits which the Supervisory Board considers appropriate for a global Company which needs to attract and retain Executive Board members from different parts of the world. Any benefits provided will be reported in the remuneration report. If a new Executive Board member is recruited from abroad, the Company's mobility policy may apply. Such policy includes various benefits in relation to a potential relocation of the Executive Board member, such as housing, schooling and relocation support. Furthermore, the members of the Executive Board may participate in the Dutch Arcadis Pension Scheme. This pension scheme provides for pension accrual according to a Collective Defined Contribution method up to the statutory salary maximum. For the salary above this statutory maximum, compensation is provided. Members of the Executive Board are offered to receive the cash equivalent of the employer contribution to the pension fund as an alternative if participation in the Dutch Arcadis Pension Scheme is not possible or appropriate. Arcadis does not provide loans to members of the Executive Board. Management agreements Management agreements of members of the Executive Board in principle have a duration of four years with a notice period of three months for the Company and three months for the Executive Board member. Share ownership guidelines One of the aims of the remuneration policy for the Executive Board is to increase alignment with the interests of the shareholders by stimulating share ownership. The members of the Executive Board