The Company will not grant any loans, advances or guarantees to Supervisory Board members. Arcadis provides Supervisory Board members with an indemnification for costs and expenses from and against claims, actions or lawsuits related to actions and/or omissions in their function as Supervisory Board Member of Arcadis.

In accordance with best practice provision 2.2.2 of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, a member of the Supervisory Board shall be appointed for a period of four years and shall thereafter be eligible for reappointment for another four-year period. The member of the Supervisory Board may then subsequently be reappointed for a period of two years, which appointment may be extended by at most two years.

No arrangements on severance, clawback or change of control are agreed with members of the Supervisory Board.

Adoption, revision of and deviation from this policy

Adoption / revision

The remuneration policy for members of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis is, in principle, reviewed at least every two years by the Remuneration Committee at the instruction of the Supervisory Board.

To this end, the Remuneration Committee submits a proposal for the remuneration policy to the Supervisory Board (such policy to be adopted by the General Meeting). In their preparation of the remuneration policy, the Remuneration Committee takes into careful consideration the Company's identity, mission and values, the level of support of society and the time spent and the responsibilities of the members of the Supervisory Board. As part of the revision of this remuneration policy, the chair of the Remuneration Committee solicited input from a representative selection of shareholders,