Arcadis : There are no quick fixes for making construction more sustainable

All around the world there's a real focus on reducing emissions that contribute to climate change. This includes efforts to get cars off the roads and people using public transportation. It also includes getting people to fly less and reducing the need to ship goods long distances. But it's estimated that transport is responsible for no more than about 25% of global, energy-based emissions. Constructing and operating buildings is responsible for a massive 40% of energy and process-related carbon emissions.

Of course, we do need to reduce emissions from transport, but the construction industry is a far bigger contributor to climate change and it's receiving far less focus and attention. We'll never solve the climate challenge this way.

The real problem is that when it comes to adopting sustainability, the construction industry is a laggard. An important aspect of this is the limited uptake of digital solutions that can help reduce emissions and future-proof the industry. Arcadis and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) have just released a white paper, Digitalization of the built environment: Towards a more sustainable construction sector, which explores the opportunities that digitalization creates for the construction industry to evolve into a much more sustainable sector of the global economy.

Here's what we discovered:

There are no quick fixes

Sustainability is not about green add-ons in our projects, it's fundamentally about the way we make decisions, organize our business processes, and collaborate in the long run. The journey towards a sustainable construction sector therefore requires us to transform the way we have organized our businesses.

Successful digital transformation requires that we change our long-term approach to data, information sharing and collaboration on a project, organizational, and sector level. In addition to organizational challenges, these transformation journeys are found to be emotionally challenging as well.

People and culture are the keys

On a fundamental level, success leveraging digitalization to create more sustainable outcomes is determined by people, organizational culture, and context, not just engineering. In fact, there's a strong argument to be made that engineers are not well-positioned to bring about the change in the industry that's needed. Our white paper lays out some of the ways industry players can catalyze the necessary cultural changes:

- Prioritizing capacity building: data, processes, tools, and applications.

- Focusing on attracting and collaborating with professionals, from outside the construction industry, who are digitally minded, understand the benefits of digital solutions and are not afraid to challenge the status quo.

- Actively seeking out ambassadors, champions, mavericks, and change agents, who have clout, as well as the courage to reconfigure existing business processes on a strategic, tactical, and operational level.

Designing and planning for sustainability

On the heels of the aforementioned cultural shift, sustainable asset life cycles can be designed and planned. Best practices included in the white paper illustrate the ways in which digital solutions drive sustainability across the asset life cycle as well as organizational governance.



WBCSD member Bryden Wood's Platform approach to Design for Manufacture and Assembly (P-DfMA) is one of those inspiring examples of how the application of digital technologies fundamentally improves sustainability throughout the asset life cycle. Over the past 25 years, Bryden Wood has developed their approach and learned a lot about what types of information necessary to really understand the needs of the client. With their own construction testing facility, they can rapidly test materials and construction techniques that have been virtually tested first. This rigorous preparation, a combination of digital design and physical pilot testing, helps to make the actual construction much more efficient and predictable, and therefore delivers significant reductions in cost and time.

Investing in innovation

Ultimately, the construction sector will only be able to make strides towards becoming more sustainable once enough construction companies make a good faith effort to invest in innovating the ways they operate. Given market demands and the current inefficiencies, governments and other institutional actors have a big role to play in incentivizing innovation in this industry, for instance by setting new standards for procurement. The goal should be to help shift from a strict competition and profit protection mindset to one that seeks to create value in a broader sense (for the environment and society as well as a company's financial bottom line). This will help create a business context that is conducive for investments in sustainable and circular construction practices.



To learn more about the myriad ways the construction industry can work to adopt digital tools and thinking to become more sustainable, please download our report: Digitalization of the built environment: Towards a more sustainable construction sector.