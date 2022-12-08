Arcadis announces leadership appointments for new Intelligence Global Business Area and Architecture and Urbanism division

Kevin Bebenek will lead Arcadis’ Intelligence Global Business Area (GBA), focused on providing clients with innovative, technology-enabled solutions across the three existing business areas – Resilience, Places and Mobility.

Mansoor Kazerouni will lead the new Architecture and Urbanism team, part of Arcadis’ Places GBA, combining the strengths of IBI Buildings and CallisonRTKL (CRTKL) to create one of the largest architectural design firms in the world.

Amsterdam, 8 December 2022 - Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets is pleased to announce leadership appointments for its new Intelligence GBA and Architecture and Urbanism division.

Following the successful acquisition of Canadian headquartered IBI Group (now Arcadis IBI Group) on 27 September 2022, Arcadis has today announced that Kevin Bebenek, previously the Intelligence Global Director at IBI will lead its newly created fourth GBA – Intelligence. Kevin is a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the creation and application of intelligent systems solutions for managing transportation operations, infrastructure, and buildings. He has previously undertaken key roles in advancing the intelligent mobility systems industry in Canada and has been instrumental in the development of IBI’s industry-leading transit systems technology practice.

Kevin will be supported by Deepak Darda, currently IBI’s Innovation Director who will become Growth and Development Director for the new GBA. The new team will focus on the successful integration of Arcadis Gen and Arcadis IBI’s digital solutions and products to provide clients with innovative, technology-enabled solutions.

Mansoor Kazerouni, currently Arcadis IBI’s Global Director, Buildings, will assume the role of Global Director for Arcadis’ new Architecture and Urbanism division, which will be part of the Places GBA. Mansoor is an award-winning architect with more than 30 years’ experience and leadership in architecture, including complex mixed-use urban developments incorporating residential, hospitality, commercial, retail and entertainment in dense urban environments. His immediate priority will be to bring together the complementary expertise and markets of Arcadis IBI’s Buildings business with CRTKL’s multi-sector offering, including retail and retail-led mixed-use communities, workplace, and healthcare design, to create a diverse and end-to-end client offering.

Peter Oosterveer, Chief Executive Officer, Arcadis said:

“Over the past few months, our leadership teams have been working closely together to build the foundations for the successful integration of Arcadis and IBI Group, ensuring we unlock the full potential of our businesses, benefit from our increased scale while staying focused on what matters most to our clients.

“I am delighted that Kevin, Deepak and Mansoor will be taking on strategic leadership positions within Arcadis, crucially helping develop and shape our new Intelligence GBA and architecture and urbanism business. They all have a wealth of experience in operational management, digital innovation, and urban design."

Kevin Bebenek, Global President of Arcadis’ new Intelligence GBA said:

“Intelligent systems are intrinsic to our urban experience, so I am naturally delighted to take on this new challenge and combine and build upon the unique technology advantage of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis GEN to deliver transformational data-driven solutions to our clients. We will now be able to do this on a larger global scale, with greater agility to tackle the ever-changing priorities of clients and society while growing the business, increasing profitability, and establishing important recurring revenue opportunities.”

Mansoor Kazerouni, Global Architecture Director, new Architecture and Urbanism division said:

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to emerge as a formidable and highly sought-after architecture and urbanism firm bringing together talents from across Arcadis’ Places business, our colleagues at CRTKL and within Arcadis IBI. We share a common ethos of design excellence and sustainability, that seeks to improve the quality of life in the built environments we create, while having a positive impact on our planet. We will converge the expertise of our brands with the solutions of the wider Arcadis business, to deliver global design excellence and achieve industry-leading outcomes.”

