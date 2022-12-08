Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Arcadis NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-07 am EST
38.08 EUR   -0.73%
12:13aArcadis : announces leadership appointments for new Intelligence Global Business Area and Architecture and Urbanism division
PU
12/02Arcadis Finalizes EUR232 Million Purchase of Irish Consultancy Group DPS
MT
12/02Arcadis : Acquisition of DPS Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcadis announces leadership appointments for new Intelligence Global Business Area and Architecture and Urbanism division

12/08/2022 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcadis announces leadership appointments for new Intelligence Global Business Area and Architecture and Urbanism division

  • Kevin Bebenek will lead Arcadis’ Intelligence Global Business Area (GBA), focused on providing clients with innovative, technology-enabled solutions across the three existing business areas – Resilience, Places and Mobility. 
  • Mansoor Kazerouni will lead the new Architecture and Urbanism team, part of Arcadis’ Places GBA, combining the strengths of IBI Buildings and CallisonRTKL (CRTKL) to create one of the largest architectural design firms in the world. 

Amsterdam, 8 December 2022 - Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets is pleased to announce leadership appointments for its new Intelligence GBA and Architecture and Urbanism division.

Following the successful acquisition of Canadian headquartered IBI Group (now Arcadis IBI Group) on 27 September 2022, Arcadis has today announced that Kevin Bebenek, previously the Intelligence Global Director at IBI will lead its newly created fourth GBA – Intelligence.  Kevin is a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the creation and application of intelligent systems solutions for managing transportation operations, infrastructure, and buildings. He has previously undertaken key roles in advancing the intelligent mobility systems industry in Canada and has been instrumental in the development of IBI’s industry-leading transit systems technology practice. 

Kevin will be supported by Deepak Darda, currently IBI’s Innovation Director who will become Growth and Development Director for the new GBA.  The new team will focus on the successful integration of Arcadis Gen and Arcadis IBI’s digital solutions and products to provide clients with innovative, technology-enabled solutions. 

Mansoor Kazerouni, currently Arcadis IBI’s Global Director, Buildings, will assume the role of Global Director for Arcadis’ new Architecture and Urbanism division, which will be part of the Places GBA.  Mansoor is an award-winning architect with more than 30 years’ experience and leadership in architecture, including complex mixed-use urban developments incorporating residential, hospitality, commercial, retail and entertainment in dense urban environments.  His immediate priority will be to bring together the complementary expertise and markets of Arcadis IBI’s Buildings business with CRTKL’s multi-sector offering, including retail and retail-led mixed-use communities, workplace, and healthcare design, to create a diverse and end-to-end client offering. 

 Peter Oosterveer, Chief Executive Officer, Arcadis said:

“Over the past few months, our leadership teams have been working closely together to build the foundations for the successful integration of Arcadis and IBI Group, ensuring we unlock the full potential of our businesses, benefit from our increased scale while staying focused on what matters most to our clients.

“I am delighted that Kevin, Deepak and Mansoor will be taking on strategic leadership positions within Arcadis, crucially helping develop and shape our new Intelligence GBA and architecture and urbanism business. They all have a wealth of experience in operational management, digital innovation, and urban design."  

Kevin Bebenek, Global President of Arcadis’ new Intelligence GBA said:

“Intelligent systems are intrinsic to our urban experience, so I am naturally delighted to take on this new challenge and combine and build upon the unique technology advantage of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis GEN to deliver transformational data-driven solutions to our clients.  We will now be able to do this on a larger global scale, with greater agility to tackle the ever-changing priorities of clients and society while growing the business, increasing profitability, and establishing important recurring revenue opportunities.”

Mansoor Kazerouni, Global Architecture Director, new Architecture and Urbanism division said:

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to emerge as a formidable and highly sought-after architecture and urbanism firm bringing together talents from across Arcadis’ Places business, our colleagues at CRTKL and within Arcadis IBI. We share a common ethos of design excellence and sustainability, that seeks to improve the quality of life in the built environments we create, while having a positive impact on our planet. We will converge the expertise of our brands with the solutions of the wider Arcadis business, to deliver global design excellence and achieve industry-leading outcomes.” 

END

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Wiggan
Mobile: +44 7966 404889
E-mail: chris.wiggan@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch
Mobile: +31 6 15 37 60 20
E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.2 billion in gross revenues (pro forma, based on 2021 FY results). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com


 

Attachment


All news about ARCADIS NV
12:13aArcadis : announces leadership appointments for new Intelligence Global Business Area and ..
PU
12/02Arcadis Finalizes EUR232 Million Purchase of Irish Consultancy Group DPS
MT
12/02Arcadis : Acquisition of DPS Group
PU
12/02Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life..
GL
12/02Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life..
AQ
12/02Arcadis NV completed the acquisition of Dps Group Inc.
CI
10/27Transcript : Arcadis NV, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Arcadis CEO to Retire in 2023; Operations Chief Named Successor
MT
10/27Arcadis Trading Update Q3 2022
GL
10/27Arcadis Trading Update Q3 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 796 M 3 982 M 3 982 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 101 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 3 411 M 3 578 M 3 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 933
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ARCADIS NV
Duration : Period :
Arcadis NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADIS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38,08 €
Average target price 46,25 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter W. B. Oosterveer Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Michiel P. Lap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alan Geoffrey Brookes Chief Operating Officer
Deanna L. Goodwin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCADIS NV-10.06%3 578
VINCI5.32%58 066
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.60%35 800
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.06%35 685
QUANTA SERVICES29.35%21 377
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.39%21 002