Arcadis : announces three senior Sustainability hires

Arcadis has announced three senior Sustainability Advisory appointments across the globe, demonstrating the company's prioritization of sustainable solutions for clients.

Jane Boyle has joined as Sustainability Advisory practice lead in the UK & Ireland, while Michelle Bachir has joined in the same role in North America. Kealy Herman joins as Global Technical Director for Net Zero Strategy, residing in the United States.

Arcadis has committed to accelerating the transition to net zero in a way that improves quality life for all, and recognizes that the biggest impact the company can make is supporting clients on their own net zero journeys. As part of this commitment, Arcadis is growing its Sustainability Advisory team at all levels, including onboarding accomplished senior leaders from consulting and industry who will drive the net zero transition at a time when it's most needed.

An accomplished sustainability professional, Jane joins Arcadis from Jones Lang LaSalle in the UK, where she held the role of Sustainability Director. Prior to that position, Jane held roles in energy and sustainability at the University of Aberdeen, where she facilitated the development of a net zero strategy in line with climate science, as well as positions at Dubai Airports, EY and Buro Happold.

Michelle brings experience leading multidisciplinary teams delivering sustainability services across private sector clients. Most recently, Michelle was a senior manager at Deloitte, supporting growth of sustainability advisory services for the company's US business, in particular, climate risk and sustainability reporting services. Prior to Deloitte, she held positions at EcoSecurities International and Ecodit.

Kealy joins Arcadis from Google, where she was Lead for Supply Chain Climate Strategy. At Google, she developed a comprehensive strategy to achieve net zero emissions in Google's supply chain by 2030. She also founded a cross-functional working group to collaborate on innovative sustainable procurement mechanisms. Prior to Google, Kealy held senior positions at WSP, leading energy, carbon, and supply chain client projects for clients in technology, financial services, and manufacturing.

Jane joins to lead Arcadis' UK & Ireland Sustainability Advisory practice with a remit to grow and develop the company's offering across all UK market sectors and clients. Jane joins the UK practice at an exciting time, with the team having seen accelerated growth over the past two years as both the public and private sectors have shown increased interest in setting net zero targets, developing and implementing their net zero and broader sustainability strategies.

Michelle joins in a similar role in North America, leading Sustainability Advisory in the United States and Canada, guiding the existing North America Sustainability Advisory team as it responds to our client's organizational-level sustainability needs focused on strategy, performance management, and reporting.

In her role, Kealy will define Arcadis' global approach for setting and achieving net zero GHG reduction targets, supporting regional and global clients. She will collaborate with Sustainability Advisory teams across the globe in project delivery, as well as serving as global leader driving organizational net zero strategies.

Josh Nothwang, Global Managing Director, Sustainability Advisory, Arcadis said:

"It's fantastic to have Jane, Michelle, and Kealy on board at this pivotal point in our sustainability journey. With their wealth of experience, they will both be assets to their respective teams, as well as our global Sustainability Advisory presence. Clients across the Arcadis business are grappling with how to address the climate emergency - we are working with governments, public agencies, and private companies across sectors already, so Jane, Michelle, and Kealy join at an exciting time."

Jane, Michelle, and Kealy will be part of the global leadership team for Sustainability Advisory, working closely with Josh Nothwang and other regional practice leads, as well as a growing network of global sustainability technical experts. Collectively, Arcadis' Sustainability Advisory practice works closely with the company's asset knowledge and technical advisory teams to support clients across the business with end-to-end sustainability services, advising on enterprise strategy and implementing projects that delivery on that strategy, further enhancing delivery of broad-based advisory services.