Arcadis builds digital fluency with launch of new upskilling program

Collaboration with technology workforce development company Pluralsight will support career progression and future-proof skills development

New platform delivers 40% increase in tech proficiency in first 90 days

24 July 2023 - Arcadis has announced that it will be working with the technology workforce development company Pluralsight to accelerate its focus on helping employees build their digital skills and achieve digital fluency. By using Pluralsight Skills every employee, regardless of technical background, will be equipped with the tools to build their technical proficiency and deliver real client value.

To create a tech-fluent workforce, the Pluralsight Skills platform will be used to power Arcadis' Citizen Development learning program. The three-month program will teach employees the skills they need to use different tools and techniques across a spectrum of technologies - including data, cloud, security, artificial intelligence, and software development - to deliver better client outcomes and support the creation of sustainable communities all around the world.

The program is made accessible to employees not yet certified in key technologies, with a goal to create a shared technological understanding that removes barriers, paves the way for cross-functional dialogue, and increases collaboration. More than 100 employees, across a variety of roles, have already upskilled and expanded their capabilities.

Bram Mommers, Global Technology Officer at Arcadis, commented:

"Investing in our staff through upskilling is super important to make sure we achieve our business goals. In the end, for Arcadis it's all about our people. By providing our people with the opportunity to learn valuable technology skills, we've become better equipped to address real-world challenges, and we've been able to free up resources for strategic initiatives and the larger needs of the business. This is only the beginning - we will soon expand our program to include more than 2,000 more Arcadians."

Pluralsight provides customized learning paths that are aligned to Arcadis' tech fluency objectives. With access to on-demand video courses and hands-on learning experiences taught by the world's leading experts, Arcadis' employees have the necessary tools to develop their skills more effectively and at scale.

Additionally, Arcadis is using Pluralsight's Skill IQ and Role IQ to give real-time measurement and assessment of a learner's performance. This can be used to benchmark individuals' upskilling progress in a new technology and identify the gaps they need to close to deliver on objectives. Thanks to the program, Arcadis has already seen a 40% increase in tech proficiency in just 90 days, which has empowered employees to transition into more technical roles.

Matthew Collier, Chief Customer Officer at Pluralsight, added:

"Arcadis understands that today, every company is a technology company, making it necessary for employees to have a basic understanding of technology - without it, every business risks falling behind the competition. With Pluralsight, Arcadis is building on its strong technical knowledge to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the digital revolution in its industry, while allowing leaders to create a learning environment that scales. We are proud to work with Arcadis to expand the technology skills their organization needs."

