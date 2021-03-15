Arcadis : Virtual Meeting Manual and FAQ - AGM 29 April 2021

Select the upcoming virtual General Meeting ofFill in your login details and click Login, or register for a user accountArcadis N.V.

(in-person attendance is not possible)

Fill in all details regarding your shares

Fill in mobile phone

number which will be

used for 2-factor

authentication

Notification will be displayed with risks and terms of use. Please

review, then click 'Accept

and Proceed'

Fill in one-time verification code as sent to your mobile phone number

Confirmation of successful registration

Under 'My Events' you will find your request (status: pending, until intermediary approves)

annual General Meeting

29 April 2021 2pm CET.

Once the request has been

approved by the intermediary,

the shareholder will receive a

confirmation e-mail, including

further instructions

On Thursday 29 April 2021, prior to 2pm CET

On the day of the General Meeting, log into the shareholder portal (link provided in confirmation

email) and click Login

On Thursday 29 April 2021, prior to 2pm CET

Go to My events and click 'Join meeting'

On Thursday 29 April 2021, prior to 2pm CET

Fill in the one-time verification code as sent to your mobile phone

On Thursday 29 April 2021, prior to 2pm CET

Once the verification code is validated, a notification will

be shown. Click 'Accept and

Proceed'

On Thursday 29 April 2021, prior to 2pm CET

You will then be navigated to LUMI portal (the environment in which meeting is shown and voting is possible)

1pm - 2pm CET: virtual registration desk open

2pm CET: webcast starts

Click herefor webcast

Virtual voting procedure on the day of the meeting

2pm CET: voting is open

Click hereto vote

Q: How can I register to participate virtually as a shareholder in the General Meeting of Arcadis?

A: As a shareholder/depositary receipt holder of Arcadis, you will first need to create a profile via www.abnamro.com/evoting, where you are requested to provide your mobile phone number and custody account number.

Q: Where can I login to participate virtually in the General Meeting as a shareholder?

A: You can participate via the ABN AMRO platform and log in via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Q: I do not know my login details for the ABN AMRO platform?

A: You can easily request a new password via www.abnamro.com/evoting or contact ABN AMRO via:ava@nl.abnamro.com.

Q: I registered to attend the General Meeting in person, can I also participate virtually (online) in case I cannot attend the meeting physically?

A: Changing your attendance is possible until the Close of Registration, Thursday 22 April 2021, 5.30pm CET as stated on www.abnamro.com/evoting. After the registration deadline you cannot change your attendance. Arcadis strongly encourages shareholders and their representatives to attend the General Meeting virtually or to give voting instructions.

Q: The ABN AMRO platform is not allowing me to log in, what should I do?

A: Please contact ABN AMRO atcorporate.broking@nl.abnamro.comor by telephone +31 (0)20 344 2000.

Q: Can I test my access to the virtual environment ahead of the General Meeting?

A: Yes, you can do this after the Close of Registration (Thursday 22 April 2021, 5.30pm CET), following the guidelines on www.abnamro.com/evoting. Should you face difficulties, please contactcorporate.broking@nl.abnamro.comor by telephone +31 (0)20 344 2000.

Q: How do I know if my bank has approved my registration to attend the General Meeting virtually (online)?

A: You will receive a confirmation from ABN AMRO by email. This might take a few minutes. In case the confirmation lakes longer than that, please do not hesitate to contact ABN AMRO viaava@nl.abnamro.comor by telephone +31 (0)20 344 2000. We advise that you use the testing period before the day of the General Meeting to test your access to the platform.

Q: I have not received an email from ABN AMRO, what should I do?

A: Please contact ABN AMRO viaava@nl.abnamro.comor by telephone +31 (0)20 344 2000.

Q: I have already registered for online attendance at the General Meeting, but now I would like to attend in person or through a proxy. Is that possible?

A: Yes, as long as you make this change before the Close of Registration, Thursday 22 April 2021, 5.30pm CET, as further specified onwww.abnamro.com/evoting.

Q: As of which moment can I log into the General Meeting virtually?

A: You can log in as of 60 minutes before the start of the General Meeting (we target opening of the General Meeting at 2pm CET). Once you have done so you are counted as a shareholder attending the virtual Meeting, even if you leave before the start or at any time during the General Meeting (whether or not due to an internet connection failure). We encourage you to log in timely and not to do this last minute.

shareholder meeting

Q: How can I follow the General Meeting?

A: You will be able to follow the meeting via webcast in the virtual environment via www.abnamro.com/evoting, or attend in person.

Q: Can I follow/attend the virtual meeting if I am not a shareholder?

A: If you are not a shareholder and you wish to follow the webcast, please send a request to ir@arcadis.com.

Q: What do I need to do to vote at the General Meeting?

A: You can (i) submit your votes in advance or (ii) attend the General Meeting virtually and vote during the meeting. You can register via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Q: When do I need to log in when I want to attend and vote during the Meeting?

A: You will be able to login from 60 minutes prior to the meeting until the meeting starts. The meeting will start at 2pm CET on Thursday 29 April 2021. When you log in for the first time after the meeting has started, you will not be registered as virtual attendant and you will not be able to vote.

Q: When can I vote during the Meeting?

A: Once the Chair has opened the General Meeting, you will be able to vote until the Chair declares that the voting will be closed after the last voting item.

shareholder meeting

Q: How do I know that I have voted at the virtual meeting?

A: The application will confirm that your votes have been received.

Q: Can I ask questions during the meeting?

A: You can submit your question(s) in advance via ir@arcadis.com. Please submit your question(s) by 2pm CET on Monday 26 April 2021. We cannot guarantee that questions received after this date & time will be addressed during the General Meeting. In your e-mail, please include your name and your registration number (obtained through the ABN AMRO registration process). Please submit no more than two questions per agenda item. Note that Arcadis may bundle shareholders' questions by theme. Arcadis may also postpone answering questions if answering the number of questions exceeds the time frame of the General Meeting.

Shareholders who submit questions in advance of the meeting may submit follow-up questions during the meeting. Further instructions on how to submit those follow-up questions will be given by the Chair during the meeting.

Q: Will I be able to say or ask something during the virtual meeting?

A: No, you will only be able to listen and cast votes during the meeting. Questions can only be submitted in writing, see previous question.

Q: Can I also vote in advance of the Meeting?

A: Yes, you can by giving your voting instruction to a proxy via www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Q: I have already voted through a proxy on the ABN AMRO website, do I need to vote again?

A: No, your proxy voting instruction will remain valid.

shareholder meeting

Q: I have already voted through a proxy on the ABN AMRO website, can I change my vote during the General Meeting?

A: If you grant a proxy voting instruction your vote has, in fact, been made before the meeting takes place and you will only be able to change your voting instruction until Close of Registration, Thursday 22 April 2021, at 5.30pm CET.

Q: I have already voted through a proxy on the ABN AMRO Website, can I still follow the virtual General Meeting?

A: Yes, if you have already voted through a proxy but you wish to follow the webcast, please send a request including your name and your registration number (obtained through the ABN AMRO registration process) to ir@arcadis.com and you will receive further instructions for following the webcast.

Q: How can I submit a vote?

A: During the meeting only shareholder who registered their shares for the General Meeting will be able to vote. Press the voting buttonto submit your votes. When selecting the button of your choice your vote will be cast automatically. Please submit your votes on all voting items. You will see a confirmation on your screen. Please make sure you are connected to the internet.

Q: How can I change my vote?

A: You will be able to change your votes during the virtual General Meeting. You will be able to vote or change your votes until the Chair declares that the voting will be closed (after the last voting item).

Q: Are my votes valid when leaving the virtual General Meeting early? Can I re-join?

A: Yes, assuming you have logged in successfully prior to the start of the virtual General Meeting, leaving early will not affect the votes cast before you left. Re-joining the virtual General Meeting after you have left is possible and you will also be able to vote again. The polls for all voting items are open during the entire General Meeting and will be closed after the last voting item on the agenda has been discussed.

Q: When there is a failure in my network connection, or my device stops working during the virtual General Meeting will I be able to log in and continue to participate in the virtual Meeting once the connection has been restored?

A: Yes, assuming you have logged in successfully prior to the start of the virtual General Meeting, you will be able to continue to attend the meeting after the network connection has been restored. You will also be able to vote on agenda tems. The polls for all items are open during the entire General Meeting and closed after the last voting item on the agenda has been discussed.

Q: Are there any voting restrictions when participating online?

A: When participating online split-voting is not possible as it is not supported by the platform yet.

Q: I have registered for online participation, but sold my shares after that. Can I still vote?

A: Yes, according to Dutch law the 28th day before the day of the General Meeting (Thursday 1 April 2021, the "Record Date") is the decisive date, and that date determines who will be able to vote at the General Meeting. As registration is only possible after the Record Date, the right to vote remains even if you have already sold your shares between the Record Date and the date on which you register for the General Meeting (ultimately Thursday 22 April 2021, 5.30pm CET).

Q: Will the proceedings at a virtual General Meeting be different from a physical General Meeting?

A: At the virtual General Meeting the usual proceedings for shareholders meetings of Arcadis will be followed. However, the polls for all voting items are open during the entire General Meeting and will be closed after the last voting item on the agenda has been discussed.

General questions

Q: How does ABN AMRO ensure that online participation will be without issues?

A: The application ABN AMRO offers is relatively new, at least in the Netherlands. In other countries, such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, hybrid and virtual-only shareholder meetings, are common. ABN AMRO offers the application through third parties that have gathered experience with organizing these hybrid and virtual shareholders meetings outside the Netherlands. But even though ABN AMRO has given its best efforts to ensure that shareholders are offered a best-in-market service, it cannot guarantee that shareholders may experience issues that are common to any first-generation innovative application.

Q: Why should I choose for online participation when I can grant a proxy voting instruction as I did before?

A: When you participate online, you will be able to take into account the deliberations at the General Meeting before you decide how to vote. If you grant a proxy voting instruction your vote has, in fact, been cast before the meeting takes place and you will only be able to change your voting instruction until Close of Registration, Thursday 22 April 2021, at 5.30pm CET.

Q: What will be done with all my personal data that I had to provide when opting for (online) participation?

A: Arcadis and ABN AMRO adhere to their privacy policies, which can be found on https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/privacy/ and https://www.abnamro.com/en/footer/privacy-statement.html

Q: Are there any rules and conditions set by Arcadis that apply to the virtual General Meeting?

A: Yes, we refer to the Hybrid Meeting Policy which can be found onwww.arcadis.com. When you participate online, please make sure you have read this policy.

Q: I do not have a smartphone, tablet or pc. Will I be able to attend the virtual General Meeting?

A: Unfortunately, in that case you cannot attend the General Meeting virtually. If you are registered for the meeting, you can give voting instructions in advance.

Q: My internet connection is not working properly. Will I be able to attend the virtual meeting?

A: You will need a working internet connection during the meeting. On your phone you could use a mobile signal (3G/4G), if available, or use WiFi.

Q: What are the terms of use?

A: You can find the terms of use onwww.abnamro.com/evoting. If you participate online, please make sure you have read this policy.

Q: How do I know this is a safe way to vote?

A: The website of ABN AMRO has been thoroughly tested by various parties.

Q: Which device should I use to participate in the virtual Meeting?

A: You can participate with any device that has a working internet connection and successfully logged into the virtual environment viawww.abnamro.com/evoting. Please make sure to have installed the latest version of your internet browser, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer 11 and 10, Edge and Safari.

Q: The device that I will use for online participation has a camera: will I be visible in General Meeting to other participants or anyone else?

A: No, you will not be visible.

Q: When I participate online, will other shareholders know that?

A: No, you will be registered on the registration list of all shareholders attending the General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of Arcadis. Your information will not be shared with other shareholders of Arcadis.

Q: Who can I contact if my question is not listed?

A: You can contact ABN AMRO via emailcorporate.broking@nl.abnamro.comor by telephone +31 (0)20 344 2000.

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") exclusively for the benefit and internal use of you to serve for discussion purposes only. This presentation is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the oral briefing provided by ABN AMRO. This presentation is proprietary to ABN AMRO and may not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of ABN AMRO.

The information in this presentation reflects prevailing conditions and our views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change. ABN AMRO's opinions and estimates constitute ABN AMRO's judgement and

should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. In preparing this presentation, we have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification thereof, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which was provided to us by or on behalf of you, if any, or which was otherwise reviewed by us.

No representation or warranty express or implied, is or will be made in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by ABN AMRO (or any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, representatives and consultants) as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or any further written or oral information made available to you or your advisers. ABN AMRO expressly disclaims any and all liability which may be based on the information contained in this presentation, errors therein or omissions there from. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy of any information (financial or otherwise) contained herein, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, projections, management targets, prospects or returns. In addition, our analyses are not and do not purport to be appraisals of the assets, stock or business of the company. Even when this presentation contains a type of appraisal, it should be considered preliminary, suitable only for the purpose described herein and not to be disclosed or otherwise used without the prior written consent of ABN AMRO. The information in this presentation does not take into account the effects of a possible transaction or transactions involving an actual or potential change of control, which may have significant valuation and other effects. ABN AMRO makes no representations as to the actual value which may be received in connection with a transaction nor the legal, tax or accounting effects of consummating a transaction.

This presentation does not constitute a commitment by ABN AMRO to underwrite, subscribe for or place any securities or to extend or arrange credit or to provide any other services. This presentation has not been registered or approved in any jurisdiction.