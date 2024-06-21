Livent Lithium UK Limited

Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Policy

Policy Owner: Policy Approver: Issue Date: Livent UK's Site Director Board of Directors of Livent Lithium 13/06/2024 UK Limited

This policy applies to all individuals working for or on behalf of Livent Lithium UK Limited ("Livent UK") in any capacity, including employees, directors, officers, agency workers, volunteers, agents, contractors, consultants, suppliers and business partners.

In this policy, the term "Modern Slavery" has the meaning set forth in Section 54 of the UK's Modern Slavery Act 2015, including (but is not limited to) slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labour, exploitation of children and human trafficking.

Livent UK is committed to respecting human dignity, trust, respect, and ethical business conduct, which are essential to achieving and maintaining sound relationships among our employees, customers and suppliers.

We have in place and will continue to develop systems and controls aimed at ensuring that Modern Slavery is not taking place anywhere within our organisation or in any of our supply chains. We expect that our suppliers will hold their own suppliers to the same high standards.

Roles and responsibilities in relation to the policy

The role of Livent UK's board of directors includes reviewing and approving this policy on an annual basis, overseeing this policy's implementation, as well as seeking to ensure that Livent UK complies with its legal and ethical obligations.

Livent UK uses various systems and processes for implementing this policy, including global procurement systems and processes provided by Arcadium Lithium for Arcadium Lithium Group companies.

Livent UK's site director, working with and receiving assistance and information from the Arcadium Lithium procurement team, has day-to-day responsibility for implementation and overseeing of this policy and for monitoring its effectiveness.

Line managers are responsible for ensuring that those reporting to them understand and comply with this policy.

All employees are responsible for completing assigned trainings on Modern Slavery and for raising any concerns if they have any suspicion of Modern Slavery in any part of Livent UK's business or supply chains as soon as possible to their line manager(s) or the Arcadium Lithium Ethics Response Line.

1