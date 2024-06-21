Livent UK Supply Chains

In 2023 approximately GBP £19.5 million was expended by Livent UK, working with more than 299 suppliers globally, some of whom have further suppliers and/or third-party service providers.

The majority of Livent UK's supply chain expenditures in 2023 were for provision of raw materials, chemicals, utilities and services. The most substantial expenditure by far was for lithium metal purchased from Livent Lithium LLC. These raw lithium inputs were first extracted, concentrated and converted to lithium chloride from brine resources in Argentina, then further processed into lithium metal in North Carolina (US) before the lithium metal was then purchased by Livent UK.

The majority of Livent UK's external payments during 2023 were made to suppliers in Europe, and the US. Livent UK has previously also obtained a small proportion of lithium metal inputs from a publicly traded supplier located in China, which is subject to oversight from the Chinese government. Recognising the potential for higher risk of labour rights violations in China, Livent UK have investigated to confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that suppliers based in China are not located in or sourcing from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region of China.

During 2023, Livent UK implemented Livent's Global Approved Supplier Risk and Ranking Standard Operating Procedure ("SOP") and identified

20 suppliers considered to be critical suppliers for the Bromborough plant.

As these raw materials providers are critical for the operation of the Bromborough plant, we focus our further risk assessment and mitigation efforts on these suppliers. The following map shows the location of these Tier 1 suppliers for our Butyllithium and Lithium Chloride products as well as transportation providers.