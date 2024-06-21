Livent Lithium UK Limited
The companies in which Arcadium Lithium plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Statement "Livent UK" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Livent Lithium UK Limited. Likewise, the words "Arcadium Lithium group", "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Arcadium Lithium plc and its subsidiaries in general where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities, including Livent UK. These terms may also refer to those who work for Arcadium Lithium plc or its subsidiaries. "Subsidiaries'' as used in this Statement refer to entities over which Arcadium Lithium plc either directly or indirectly has control.
On 4 January 2024, Arcadium Lithium plc ("Arcadium Lithium") announced the completion of the merger of equals between Allkem Limited ("Allkem") and Livent Corporation ("Livent").
This Statement is made pursuant to section 54(1) of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 ("the UK Act") for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. For the purposes of the UK Act, the reporting entity is Livent Lithium UK Limited ("Livent UK"). As defined in the UK Act, "modern slavery" includes, but is not limited to, slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labour, exploitation of children, and human trafficking. This Statement outlines the steps taken by Livent UK to assess and manage risks of modern slavery and human trafficking during the 2023 reporting period, prior to the completion of the merger.
This Statement was approved by the Board of Directors of Livent Lithium UK Limited on 11th June 2024.
This Statement includes progress updates from our previous statements. Previous statements, as well as this statement are available online1 and also available in paper form upon written request. This Statement applies to the operations and suppliers of Livent UK, unless otherwise specified.
Given the timing of the merger, at the time this statement is being finalised, Arcadium Lithium is continuing to integrate and standardise global supply chain monitoring, risk assessment and reporting approaches across the merged group where required.
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer with
a diversified product offering and enhanced business-critical scale, including a lithium deposit base that is among the largest in the world.
Arcadium Lithium's primary products, namely battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, spodumene concentrate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal are critical inputs used in various performance applications.
Arcadium Lithium (and its predecessors, Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited) support the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact2. These include supporting and respecting the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights and seeking to make sure that the companies in the group are not complicit in human rights abuses.
OUR PURPOSE
Arcadium Lithium aims to safely and responsibly harness the power of lithium to improve people's lives and to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.
OUR VISION
Arcadium Lithium's vision includes a sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.
OUR VALUES
Guiding our every action
For each other
Fostering inclusive teams centered on safety, well-being, integrity and respect for colleagues.
For our stakeholders
Being a reliable, trusted company that operates responsibly, leads with excellence and delivers value.
For the future
Working together to drive progress, sustainable growth and innovation for the transition to clean energy.
Arcadium Lithium's Code of Ethics and Business Conductis available on the Arcadium Lithium website3.
UK 2023 Modern Slavery Statement
- https://unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles
- https://arcadiumlithium.com/corporate-governance/
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
STRUCTURE OF OUR BUSINESS
The Arcadium Lithium group's combined operating assets and development projects span across key locations globally, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Arcadium Lithium group's vertically integrated asset portfolio means that we can better support our customers' needs and provide increased transparency from our lithium chemical products, right through to our brine and hard rock lithium resources. The 'brine to specialty lithium products' segment of Arcadium Lithium's value chain that incorporates Livent UK is shown opposite.
BRINE > LITHIUM CHLORIDE >
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
Fénix (Hombre Muerto, Argentina)
Sal de Vida, Argentina
Güemes, Argentina
U.S.
Lithium Chloride*
Lithium Metal
U.K.
China
Purified Metal
Printable Lithium
Butyllithium and Other
Operating & Development Asset
Operating Asset
Operating Asset (Livent UK)
Development Asset
Products
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
About Livent UK
Livent UK is a subsidiary of Arcadium Lithium with operations based in Bromborough, England.
Livent UK manufactures organolithium products and lithium salts, for sale both directly and via sales agents to industrial customers, principally synthetic rubber and fine chemical manufacturers in Europe and the Middle East. Butyllithium products are primarily used as polymer initiators, and in the synthesis of agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.
At the end of 2023, Livent UK employed 73 people in the United Kingdom. The directors of Livent UK recognise that our employees are fundamental and core to our business and delivery of our strategic ambitions.
The sustainability of our business depends on attracting, retaining and motivating employees. Being a responsible employer with respect to pay, benefits, providing a safe and healthy workplace and environment is integral to our success.
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
Livent UK Supply Chains
In 2023 approximately GBP £19.5 million was expended by Livent UK, working with more than 299 suppliers globally, some of whom have further suppliers and/or third-party service providers.
The majority of Livent UK's supply chain expenditures in 2023 were for provision of raw materials, chemicals, utilities and services. The most substantial expenditure by far was for lithium metal purchased from Livent Lithium LLC. These raw lithium inputs were first extracted, concentrated and converted to lithium chloride from brine resources in Argentina, then further processed into lithium metal in North Carolina (US) before the lithium metal was then purchased by Livent UK.
The majority of Livent UK's external payments during 2023 were made to suppliers in Europe, and the US. Livent UK has previously also obtained a small proportion of lithium metal inputs from a publicly traded supplier located in China, which is subject to oversight from the Chinese government. Recognising the potential for higher risk of labour rights violations in China, Livent UK have investigated to confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that suppliers based in China are not located in or sourcing from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region of China.
During 2023, Livent UK implemented Livent's Global Approved Supplier Risk and Ranking Standard Operating Procedure ("SOP") and identified
20 suppliers considered to be critical suppliers for the Bromborough plant.
As these raw materials providers are critical for the operation of the Bromborough plant, we focus our further risk assessment and mitigation efforts on these suppliers. The following map shows the location of these Tier 1 suppliers for our Butyllithium and Lithium Chloride products as well as transportation providers.
Modern Slavery Vulnerability
Tier 1 Suppliers of Raw Materials
Low
High
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
Steps Taken by Livent UK to Assess Risks of Modern Slavery
In previous years, Livent UK has completed gap assessments intended to strengthen supply chain transparency and understand where potential risks are located.
This process included:
- Completing a direct (i.e. "Tier 1") supply chain mapping exercise for our critical sourced materials.
- Undertaking further detailed mapping of supply chains beyond Tier 1 suppliers of sourced materials including:
- lithium metal
- hexane
- heptane
- cyclohexane
- toluene
- n-Butylchloride
- s-Butylchloride
- mineral oil.
The scope of this mapping included initial mining or manufacturing, distribution to Livent UK, production at our UK facility, and then final distribution to our customers. The modern slavery risk level of each location along the value chain was categorised as low, medium or high. As a result, a further 10 Tier
2 suppliers were included in our extended supply chain map.
- Assessing responses to an initial Modern Slavery Self-Assessment Questionnaire ("SAQ") for Tier 1 materials suppliers and critical service providers.
- Strengthening follow up procedures, conversations, and investigations with suppliers who provided partial or incomplete information during the initial gap assessment.
PROGRESS DURING 2023
During 2023, Livent UK worked with the Livent Corporation Centre of Excellence for Operations team to develop a Responsible Supply Chain Program.
A key element of this Program included developing a standard operating procedure for identifying risk factors for modern slavery in the global supply chain.
This Modern Slavery SOP defines the process for classifying and mapping the supply chain, the process for requiring suppliers to complete self-assessment questionnaires, how to incorporate these responses into the overall supplier risk assessment and what to do if incidents of forced labour are identified.
The initial Modern Slavery SAQ used in previous years was expanded in 2023 to seek to address broader Environmental Social & Governance ("ESG") risks for critical suppliers. The SAQ is intended to cover the supplier's approach to addressing Environmental, Health, Safety & Security, Human Resources, Social Responsibility, Governance and Transparency risks. Supporting documentation is also requested and responses to these SAQs are reviewed by the local procurement buyer and the sustainability team.
A general supplier risk score is assigned based on:
- Geographic Risk4
- Sector and Industry Risk
- Transactional Risk
- ESG Risk (based on responses to ESG SAQ for relevant suppliers).
A key element of this Program included developing a standard operating procedure for identifying risk factors for modern slavery in the global supply chain.
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
Steps Taken by Livent UK to Manage Risks of Modern Slavery
While risk in the majority of the Livent UK supply chain is assessed to be limited, we have focused mitigation efforts where the risk of modern slavery is believed to be the greatest.
Livent UK has taken significant steps to further manage risks of modern slavery, particularly in regions with a higher prevalence of modern slavery risk factors and has set clear expectations for companies supplying goods and/or services to its business.
POLICIES
During 2023, Livent UK was subject to the following publicly available policies of Livent Corporation. These Livent Corporation policies will continue to apply while the merged Arcadium Lithium entity completes a process of standardising and updating global policies and procedures across the new group where required.
- Code of Ethics and Business Conduct
- Human Rights Policy
- Supplier Code of Conduct
- Supplier Sustainability Policy.
Each of these is summarised.
Code of Ethics and Business Conduct
During 2023, all Livent Group employees, including Livent UK employees, were required to acknowledge and agree to the Livent Code of Ethics and Business Conduct at the start of their employment and again annually. The Code of Ethics establishes a "zero tolerance" approach to ethical violations, clearly states Livent's opposition to "any form of harmful child labour and forced or compulsory labour," and lays out our expectation that suppliers conduct themselves in an ethical and responsible manner consistent with Livent's standards. The Code of Ethics and Business Conduct for Arcadium Lithium was established at the completion of the merger on January 4, 2024, and includes these same expectations.
Human Rights Policy
The Livent Corporation Human Rights Policy applied to Livent UK during 2023 and states the Livent group's policy regarding the protection of human rights. The Policy applies to all staff. It outlines Livent Corporation's commitment to respecting human rights and complying with laws, rules, and regulations governing human rights in the countries in which we operate. This includes specific provisions addressing non-discrimination, child, forced/ bonded labour, freedom to associate and collectively bargain, health and safety, working conditions, fair wages and compensation, migrant workers, and no harsh or inhuman treatment/harassment.
Supplier Code of Conduct
The Livent Supplier Code of Conduct sets out Livent Corporation's expectations for suppliers and their subsidiaries and subcontractors with respect to key issues, including human rights. This includes expectations that all work is freely chosen and without the use of forced or compulsory labour. This Supplier Code of Conduct states
that we will choose not to work with suppliers who we believe do not meet our standards.
Supplier Sustainability Policy
The Livent Supplier Sustainability Policy incorporates underlying principles of the UK's Modern Slavery Act 2015, as well as the International Labour Organisation's Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work5, among other internationally recognised best practices and standards. The Supplier Sustainability Policy emphasises to suppliers the human rights and labour expectations contained within the policies listed above.
Modern Slavery and Human
Trafficking Policy
In June 2023, the Board of Directors of Livent UK reviewed and again approved the Livent UK Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Policythat applies to all individuals working for or on behalf of the UK entity in any capacity. This policy sets out roles and responsibilities and commitments to regular training on modern slavery risks, so that employees know how to identify modern slavery and how to report suspected cases. Following the merger, this Policy has again been reviewed by the Livent UK Board of Directors and updated to reference Arcadium Lithium as the parent company of the group.6
About Arcadium Lithium
About Livent UK
Livent UK Supply Chains
Risk Assessment
Risk Management
Future Focus
CONTRACTUAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
55% of suppliers scored above 90 in the SAQ and do not require further mitigation action at this time. 45% of the suppliers scored below 90.
ON-SITE SUPPLIER INVESTIGATIONS
Suppliers that are subject to Livent UK's contractual terms and conditions have the responsibility to adhere to the Supplier Code of Conduct. We have also included clauses that require suppliers to:
•
Confirm they have not been convicted or
investigated for modern slavery offences.
•
Take reasonable steps to ensure that their employees
and subcontractors are trained in and comply with
The SAQ responses from these suppliers are used to prioritise further risk mitigation actions that are defined in the Modern Slavery SOP.
During 2023, third party social compliance supplier audits were completed for a limited number of Livent UK suppliers identified as high risk during the modern slavery risk assessment process. The findings and outcomes from each of these audits are summarised below. No specific cases of modern slavery were identified during these supplier audits. In all cases where risk factors were identified, the audit
findings were reported to an internal risk committee to determine the appropriate course of action. Further details are set out in the table below.
Additional ISO 9001 supplier site visits were conducted during 2023 where site-based inspections for modern slavery risk factors were also undertaken. No modern slavery risk factors were observed during these site visits.
applicable anti-slavery and human trafficking laws.
• Grant Livent UK the right to audit them and
their subcontractors for compliance against
our requirements.
• On request, provide a copy of any modern slavery
statement they are required to prepare under any
relevant modern slavery reporting framework.
DUE DILIGENCE ASSESSMENTS
It is the intention of Livent UK that supplier due diligence is carried out by procurement personnel before potential new critical suppliers are approved for use by Livent UK.
The ESG SAQ is required to be filled out by any prospective critical supplier as part of the onboarding process. During 2023, all 20 Livent UK raw material suppliers classified as critical were screened using the ESG SAQ. Responses have been received from each of these suppliers. The resulting supplier scores from the modern slavery questions are summarised in the following chart.
Figure 1-2023 Livent UK Supplier SAQ scores for modern slavery responses
Score >90 (lower risk)
55%
Score 70-90 (medium risk)
35%
Score<70 (higher risk)
10%
In 2023, Livent UK also engaged with, and received ESG SAQ feedback from, four on-site contractors who provided services for the Livent UK site in Bromborough, England.
Livent UK has also updated procedures for critical suppliers located in high-risk geographic areas. From 2024, a social compliance audit is also required prior to onboarding for these suppliers.
Key Social Compliance Audit Findings
Outcome
Supplier 1
Supplier could not provide sufficient
Purchases from this supplier for Livent UK have
information and would not conduct
been suspended until the outstanding issues
worker interviews.
have been resolved.
Supplier 2
Workers were found to be working excessive
Requests were made to management to reduce
paid overtime. Worker interviews indicated
overtime and increase worker rest days as part of a
no concerns regarding welfare.
corrective action plan with positive engagement from
the supplier. Engagement with the supplier was for a
one-off purchase, with no plan to purchase from this
supplier in the future.
The internal Global Approved Supplier risk and ranking
SOP used by Livent UK has since been updated. From
2024, if a prospective supplier is located in a high-risk
country and being evaluated for use in the UK, a social
compliance audit is required prior to proceeding.
Supplier 3
Workers were found to be working for
Livent UK worked with the supplier to put in place an
extended periods without rest days.
action plan to address the audit findings. A further
audit was carried out and the improvements were
noted. We will continue to work with this supplier
with an ongoing monitoring plan in place.
