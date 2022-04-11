Arcadyan Technology : The Company is invited to attend institutional investor conference
04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Arcadyan Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
16:36:57
Subject
The Company is invited to attend institutional
investor conference
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45 p.m. (Taipei Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:4th Floor, No. 209, Section
1, Fuxing South Road, Daan District, Taipei City 106073, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend MasterLink Securities' "2022 Taiwan
Corporate Day", to discuss the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Arcadyan Technology Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:12 UTC.