    3596   TW0003596003

ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3596)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
125.00 TWD   +4.60%
04/06IF THE BONDHOLDERS(CODE : 35961) intend to request for conversion, should complete the required procedures with the brokerage company before April 14, 2022.
PU
03/31ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to attend online institutional investor conference
PU
03/24ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to attend online institutional investor conference
PU
Arcadyan Technology : The Company is invited to attend institutional investor conference

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Arcadyan Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 16:36:57
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend institutional
investor conference
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45 p.m. (Taipei Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:4th Floor, No. 209, Section
1, Fuxing South Road, Daan District, Taipei City 106073, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to attend MasterLink Securities' "2022 Taiwan
Corporate Day", to discuss the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Arcadyan Technology Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44 585 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
Net income 2022 2 199 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net cash 2022 5 569 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 27 176 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arcadyan Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 125,00 TWD
Average target price 138,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Peng Tseng General Manager & Director
Shih Wei Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Jui-Tsung Chen Chairman
Chien Ling Chen Vice President-Research & Development, Deputy GM
Ming Ling Lo Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.96%939
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.08%4 355
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-13.11%1 877
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.58%1 553
SERCOMM CORPORATION3.30%686
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED-31.07%351