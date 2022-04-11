Arcadyan Technology : The Company is invited to attend institutional investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45 p.m. (Taipei Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:4th Floor, No. 209, Section 1, Fuxing South Road, Daan District, Taipei City 106073, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to attend MasterLink Securities' "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day", to discuss the Company's operational and financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None