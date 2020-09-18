Log in
Arcandor AG i.I. / i.L.: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/18/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Arcandor AG i.I. / i.L. / Home Member State
18.09.2020 / 17:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arcandor AG i.I. / i.L. announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

18.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Arcandor AG i.I. / i.L.
Theodor-Althoff-Straße 2
45133 Essen
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1133889  18.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
