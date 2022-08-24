Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Arcane Crypto AB
  News
  Summary
    ARCANE   SE0007614722

ARCANE CRYPTO AB

(ARCANE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:42 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.0355 SEK   -2.74%
08/23Arcane Crypto AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Arcane Announces Research Distribution Partnership with Refinitiv
CI
08/23Arcane Announces Research Distribution Partnership with Infront
CI
Arcane Crypto : Company presentation by Arcane Crypto AB, August 2022,

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
Arcane Crypto

Q2 2022

Stable progress in a turbulent environment

  • Mining relocated to Northern Norway (NO 4)
  • Our Fund has maintained its outperformance of bitcoin

• Increased traction for Research, strong user growth and new partnerships

  • First version of the Invest application launched

2

Preparing to launch the Trade application later this year

3

The core products - It all ties together

  • Strong synergies across the products
  • Anticipate the addition of a dedicated Data application in due course

4

Growing demand for our services

"Clients want it, but banks can't advise on it"

- Global wealth Report 2022

"Our institutional clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to digital asset markets"

5

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 332 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net income 2021 -163 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 310 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 6,29%
