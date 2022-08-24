Arcane Crypto : Company presentation by Arcane Crypto AB, August 2022,
Sponsored by
Arcane Crypto
Q2 2022
Sponsored by
Stable progress in a turbulent environment
Mining relocated to Northern Norway (NO 4)
Our Fund has maintained its outperformance of bitcoin
• Increased traction for
Research, strong user growth and new partnerships
First version of the Invest application launched
2
Sponsored by
Preparing to launch the
Trade application later this year
Sponsored by
The core products -
It all ties together
Strong synergies across the products
Anticipate the addition of a dedicated Data application in due course
Sponsored by
Growing demand for our services
"Clients want it, but banks can't advise on it"
- Global wealth Report 2022
"Our institutional clients are increasingly interested in gaining exposure to digital asset markets"
Disclaimer
Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:47:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Sales 2021
332 M
31,4 M
31,4 M
Net income 2021
-163 M
-15,4 M
-15,4 M
Net cash 2021
22,9 M
2,16 M
2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021
-7,92x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
310 M
29,3 M
29,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,12x
Nbr of Employees
24
Free-Float
6,29%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.