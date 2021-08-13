Arcane Crypto : Interim Report Q2 & H1 2021 | January - June

To support this growth, the team has expanded with several new key hires. In June, we took the first step in forming a bitcoin mining business unit within Arcane, branded Arcane Green Data and have secured the initial hosting capacity. Trijo has been fully consolidated into the Arcane family and has announced their partnership with Trustly, making it the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer its clients Trustly as a payment option in Europe. Pure Digital has signed up a total of 6 tier one banks. LN Markets, where we increased our ownership during the quarter to 16%, is seeing strong growth in its user base.

The market continues to grow

Despite volatility, the cryptocurrency market continued to mature during Q2. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, with a market capitalization of 1.2 trillion USD. This is still tiny compared to other major financial assets, but substantial enough to matter. The relatively low market capitalization should be viewed as an opportunity of upside rather than a weakness. The capitalization must be low before it can become high, and while the price of bitcoin fell sharply again towards the end of the quarter, the interest in the sector remains as high as ever. This is both reflected in the price having regained substantial territory, and in the continuation of new players coming into the sector.

One set of such players is large investment banks. During the quarter Bank of New York Mellon, announced its involvement with the Pure Digital project, where Arcane Crypto is a 37.5% owner. They are joining State Street and 4 other tier one banks, that have yet to be disclosed, exploring the possibilities of a interbank marketplace for digital assets. Just a few years ago, this was seen as something that never would happen. Now, this is seen as a natural next step on a continued adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in society.

A new type of player entered the sector when El Salvador, announced they would be the first nation to introduce bit- coin as legal tender. To deal with scaling challenges associated with traditional bitcoin transfers, the apps used in El Salvador rely upon the Bitcoin Lightning Network for instantaneous transfers. This reflects the fast maturation of the Lightning Network, which currently is seeing exponential growth. For our portfolio company LN Markets, this is great news. They saw a record number of new users, up 41% from Q1.