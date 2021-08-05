Arcane Crypto : Invitation to presentation of Arcane Crypto's Q2 2021 Interim Report

Invitation to presentation of Arcane Crypto's Q2 2021 Interim Report

Arcane Crypto hereby invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast presentation by CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen in connection with the release of the company's interim report for the second quarter 2021. The webcast will be held on Friday 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210813_3/

No pre-registration is needed. The presentation will be held in English. Questions can be submitted in English during the webcast.

The interim report will be published at 8.00 a.m. CET on the same day and an updated company presentation will be released simultaneously at the company's investor relations website: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

E-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops and invests in projects, focusing on bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane operates a portfolio of businesses, spanning the value chain for digital finance. As a group we deliver services targeting payments, investment, and trading. In addition, we have a media and research division. Arcane has the ambition to become a leading player in the digital assets space by growing the existing businesses, invest in cutting edge projects, and through acquisitions and consolidation.

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.