Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Arcane Crypto AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCANE   SE0007614722

ARCANE CRYPTO AB

(ARCANE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcane Crypto : Invitation to presentation of Arcane Crypto's Q2 2021 Interim Report

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation to presentation of Arcane Crypto's Q2 2021 Interim Report

Arcane Crypto hereby invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast presentation by CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen in connection with the release of the company's interim report for the second quarter 2021. The webcast will be held on Friday 13 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210813_3/

No pre-registration is needed. The presentation will be held in English. Questions can be submitted in English during the webcast.

The interim report will be published at 8.00 a.m. CET on the same day and an updated company presentation will be released simultaneously at the company's investor relations website: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

E-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops and invests in projects, focusing on bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane operates a portfolio of businesses, spanning the value chain for digital finance. As a group we deliver services targeting payments, investment, and trading. In addition, we have a media and research division. Arcane has the ambition to become a leading player in the digital assets space by growing the existing businesses, invest in cutting edge projects, and through acquisitions and consolidation.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcane.no/

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCANE CRYPTO AB
04:06aARCANE CRYPTO : Invitation to presentation of Arcane Crypto's Q2 2021 Interim Re..
PU
07/30ARCANE CRYPTO : crypto exchange Trijo launches collaboration with Trustly
PU
07/29ARCANE CRYPTO : inkluderas i CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Index
PU
07/29ARCANE CRYPTO : to be included in CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Index
PU
07/21ARCANE CRYPTO : BNY Mellon joins Arcane Crypto's associated company Pure Digital..
PU
07/01ARCANE CRYPTO : completes the acquisition of Ijort Invest AB (Trijo) and resolve..
PU
06/28ARCANE CRYPTO : signs leasing contract for hosting of bitcoin miners, taking the..
PU
06/23ARCANE CRYPTO : receives regulatory ownership approval for closing of the acquis..
PU
06/23ARCANE CRYPTO AB (OM : ARCANE) completed the acquisition of remaining 66% stake ..
CI
06/17ARCANE CRYPTO : DeFi Technologies Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Signs LOI with..
AQ
More news
Chart ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Duration : Period :
Arcane Crypto AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen Chief Executive Officer
Per-Olov Östberg Chief Financial Officer
Jonatan Raknes Chairman
Eva Lawrence Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Viggo Leisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCANE CRYPTO AB82.67%257
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.81%2 157 676
SEA LIMITED47.46%148 399
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.75%111 325
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.57%82 745
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE43.00%73 467