    ARCANE   SE0007614722

ARCANE CRYPTO AB

(ARCANE)
Arcane Crypto : Trijo announces partnership with Freja eID to enable expansion

03/11/2022 | 09:40am EST
Trijo announces partnership with Freja eID to enable expansion

Stockholm, March 11, 2022

Ijort Invest AB, branded as Trijo, a subsidiary of Arcane Crypto today announced their partnership with Freja eID, a provider of digital identification services.

Freja's solution allows Trijo to onboard customers from all Nordic countries.

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen CEO of Arcane Crypto, says "'This partnership allows us to access new markets while at the same time ensuring both strong compliance and improved customer experience. As a bonus we are reducing our reliance on local banks."

Johan Henrikson, CEO of Freja eID Group says, "Crypto, blockchain and digital currencies have been mentioned in many customer discussions during the last few years. Secure logins and identification is a given in financial transactions. Now Freja is entering the crypto world together with Trijo. Freja can ensure a solid know your customer process combined with strong identification and good customer experience."

About Trijo

Trijo is a Swedish-based real-time cryptocurrency exchange and is registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Trijo provides a simple and secure onboarding process to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Trijo's operations also include the news service Trijo News, which is run editorially independent of other operations.

About Freja eID

Freja eID Group AB (publ) develops products and services for digital identification. The business areas include the internationally scalable electronic identity Freja eID and secure fulfilment services.

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops the infrastructure and products that enable worldwide adoption of bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane is building a platform for users to learn, trade and invest in digital assets, all from one account. Our market leading research content educates our users and builds trust. Arcane achieves scale by providing a platform with open APIs, allowing third parties to develop their own products using our technology and then distribute their product to our users.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

e-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

web: investor.arcanecrypto.se

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcane.no/

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.

Files for download

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
