Arcane Crypto : announces successful migration of bitcoin mining operations to Northern Norway.

As communicated on June 13th, Arcane has entered into a hosting agreement with Exanorth, a subsidiary of Bitzero Blockchain Inc, to access lower electricity prices in Norther Norway.

Mining operations resumed on June 24th, following the successful transfer of 2MW of mining equipment to the new location.

