    ARCANE   SE0007614722

ARCANE CRYPTO AB

(ARCANE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:36 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.0423 SEK   +2.17%
Arcane Crypto : announces successful migration of bitcoin mining operations to Northern Norway.

06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
As communicated on June 13th, Arcane has entered into a hosting agreement with Exanorth, a subsidiary of Bitzero Blockchain Inc, to access lower electricity prices in Norther Norway.

Mining operations resumed on June 24th, following the successful transfer of 2MW of mining equipment to the new location.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB
e-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no
web: investor.arcanecrypto.se

About Arcane Crypto
Arcane Crypto develops the infrastructure and products that enable worldwide adoption of bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane is building a platform for users to learn, trade and invest in digital assets, all from one account. Our market leading research content educates our users and builds trust. Arcane achieves scale by providing a platform with open APIs, allowing third parties to develop their own products using our technology and then distribute their product to our users.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 332 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2021 -163 M -16,1 M -16,1 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 352 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 6,29%
Chart ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Duration : Period :
Arcane Crypto AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen Chief Executive Officer
Sven Linus Jönsson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jackson Chairman
Eva Lawrence Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Viggo Leisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCANE CRYPTO AB-74.69%35
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.40%2 002 137
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.15%52 196
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.97%50 657
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.85%48 563
SEA LIMITED-64.03%45 042