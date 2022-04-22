Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Arcane Crypto AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCANE   SE0007614722

ARCANE CRYPTO AB

(ARCANE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/22 04:53:56 am EDT
0.0921 SEK   -2.02%
05:00aARCANE CRYPTO : associated company LN Markets announces launch of Bitcoin options trading
PU
04/19ARCANE CRYPTO : publishes Annual Report 2021
PU
04/07ARCANE CRYPTO : Notice to Annual General Meeting in Arcane Crypto AB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcane Crypto : associated company LN Markets announces launch of Bitcoin options trading

04/22/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Arcane's associates company ITOAM Sarl, the company behind LN Markets today announced the launch of Bitcoin options trading built on top of the Lightning Network.

LN Markets now offers BTCUSD calls and puts with

  • 24-hour expiry
  • 2 strikes for calls and puts each
  • Choice of cash or physical delivery

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane says, "With the addition of options trading, LN Markets shows that they continue to be on the forefront of lightning-enabled bitcoin trading. As outlined by our research team in a recent report, adoption of lightning is growing fast, which together with a strengthened product offering puts LN Markets in a great position for future growth."

LN Markets launched in March 2020 and achieved USD 329M of trading volume in 2021. Arcane has a 16% stake in LN Markets.

About LN Markets

LN Markets is a trading platform built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network using Bitcoin settled over the Network as collateral for derivatives trading. The use of instant and almost costless transactions and Bitcoin Lightning Network technology enables LN Markets to provide highly leveraged derivatives with minimal counterparty risk for traders.

For more information about LN Markets see https://lnmarkets.com/

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops the infrastructure and products that enable worldwide adoption of bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane is building a platform for users to learn, trade and invest in digital assets, all from one account. Our market leading research content educates our users and builds trust. Arcane achieves scale by providing a platform with open APIs, allowing third parties to develop their own products using our technology and then distribute their product to our users.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

e-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

web: investor.arcanecrypto.se

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcane.no/

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 800 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 6,29%
Chart ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Duration : Period :
Arcane Crypto AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCANE CRYPTO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen Chief Executive Officer
Per-Olov Östberg Chief Financial Officer
Jonatan Raknes Chairman
Eva Lawrence Chief Operating Officer
Rolf Viggo Leisner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCANE CRYPTO AB-42.54%84
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.51%2 105 195
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.43%64 340
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.92%58 314
SEA LIMITED-59.22%51 260
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.81%45 241