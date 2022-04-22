Arcane Crypto : associated company LN Markets announces launch of Bitcoin options trading

Arcane's associates company ITOAM Sarl, the company behind LN Markets today announced the launch of Bitcoin options trading built on top of the Lightning Network.

LN Markets now offers BTCUSD calls and puts with

24-hour expiry

2 strikes for calls and puts each

Choice of cash or physical delivery

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane says, "With the addition of options trading, LN Markets shows that they continue to be on the forefront of lightning-enabled bitcoin trading. As outlined by our research team in a recent report, adoption of lightning is growing fast, which together with a strengthened product offering puts LN Markets in a great position for future growth."

LN Markets launched in March 2020 and achieved USD 329M of trading volume in 2021. Arcane has a 16% stake in LN Markets.

About LN Markets

LN Markets is a trading platform built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network using Bitcoin settled over the Network as collateral for derivatives trading. The use of instant and almost costless transactions and Bitcoin Lightning Network technology enables LN Markets to provide highly leveraged derivatives with minimal counterparty risk for traders.

For more information about LN Markets see https://lnmarkets.com/

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops the infrastructure and products that enable worldwide adoption of bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane is building a platform for users to learn, trade and invest in digital assets, all from one account. Our market leading research content educates our users and builds trust. Arcane achieves scale by providing a platform with open APIs, allowing third parties to develop their own products using our technology and then distribute their product to our users.

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.