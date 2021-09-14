Arcane Crypto : associated company Pure Digital conducts first live test trade via Zodia Custody

Arcane Crypto's associated company Pure Digital conducts first live test trade via Zodia Custody

Stockholm September 14, 2021 - Arcane Crypto's London based associated company Puremarkets Limited (trading as Pure Digital), in which Arcane has a 37.5% ownership, today announces the successful execution of a live test trade on its wholesale digital currency trading platform.

Pure Digital is a fully automated, high throughput OTC marketplace for digital currencies with physical delivery routed to bank-grade custodians. Institutional participants will trade on the platform utilising bilateral credit, enabling counterparty control for all trading participants, and creating a significant increase in capital efficiency. This will establish a robust market for price discovery and exchange of risk.

Pure Digital conducted a live test trade, leveraging Zodia's solution for custody and post trade settlement. Pure Digital and Zodia Custody signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year with the intention of working together, with Zodia to provide bank-grade crypto custody services to Pure Digital. At launch, Pure Digital will be multi-custodial, with trading participants free to leverage their preferred digital currency custody solutions and manage risk through a smart custody routing mechanism.

Wholesale participants will be able to trade, subject to regulatory approval, on Pure Digital through their existing Prime Bank and Custodial relationships using next generation pre- and post-trade infrastructure provided by market leaders and innovators like Zodia Custody. The platform will deploy State Street's Currenex trading technology to deliver industry standard infrastructure and best execution to minimize technology cost for bank participants.

'Executing a live test trade via wholesale trading and custodial infrastructure is an important step forward and we welcome Zodia as a key partner of Pure Digital' says Campbell Adams, Founder of Puremarkets Limited. Lauren Kiley, CEO of Puremarkets Limited, says 'We are very excited to have a live test trade on the platform as we are bringing to the market exactly what it has been missing- an interbank wholesale marketplace which is transparent, efficient, and bank-grade.'

'Collaboration between custodian and marketplaces is key in developing a sophisticated cryptoasset market that meets institutional requirements and standards. Through Zodia's partnerships with trading venues like Pure Digital we are able to build an ecosystem that satisfies institutional investors' need for segregation of duties and asset safety within bank-grade custodial infrastructure' says Maxime De-Guillebon, CEO of Zodia.

About Zodia

Zodia is a cryptoasset custodian for institutional investors. Incubated by SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, with Northern Trust as a co-investor, Zodia combines the Banks' expertise as trusted custodians with the agility of a fintech company to drive industry leadership and transformation. Zodia is registered with the FCA under UK Money Laundering Regulations with firm reference number 928347.

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops and invests in projects, focusing on bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane operates a portfolio of businesses, spanning the value chain of digital finance. As a group we deliver services for payments, investments and trading. In addition, we have a media and research division.

Arcane has the ambition to become a leading player in the digital assets space by growing the existing businesses, invest in cutting edge projects, and through acquisitions and consolidation.

