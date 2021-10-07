Log in
Arcane Crypto : cryptocurrency broker Kaupang launches custody service for premium clients

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Arcane Crypto's cryptocurrency broker Kaupang launches custody service for premium clients

Stockholm October 6, 2021 - Arcane Crypto's wholly owned subsidiary Kaupang Krypto AS has today launched a custody service for its premium clients. Kaupang now offers a full-service brokerage solution making it easy and safe for premium clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

Kaupang's premium service is made available to both individuals and companies who make transactions in excess of 250,000 NOK. The premium service also gives the customer access to a personal Account Manager and personal broker.

"Adding custody to premium clients is an important milestone for Kaupang. In addition to providing a secure service with high levels of support, offering custody of funds will make transactions more seamless for customers," says Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane Crypto.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB
E-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

About Kaupang Krypto
Kaupang operates as a broker registered with Finanstilsynet and has the largest selection of cryptocurrencies in the Norwegian market. In addition to their automated purchase widget, they operate an OTC desk for clients who are buying and selling larger amounts of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, who need access to deep liquidity on a request for quote basis. This operation model creates flexibility allowing a tailor-made approach to large clients, payment related flow and altcoins.

For more information about Kaupang, see https://www.kaupangkrypto.no/.

About Arcane Crypto
Arcane Crypto develops and invests in projects, focusing on bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane operates a portfolio of businesses, spanning the value chain of digital finance. As a group we deliver services for payments, investments and trading. In addition, we have a media and research division.

Arcane has the ambition to become a leading player in the digital assets space by growing the existing businesses, invest in cutting edge projects, and through acquisitions and consolidation.

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
