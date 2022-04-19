Log in
Arcane Crypto : publishes Annual Report 2021

04/19/2022
Arcane Crypto AB today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2021. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and available on the company's website: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops the infrastructure and products that enable worldwide adoption of bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane is building a platform for users to learn, trade and invest in digital assets, all from one account. Our market leading research content educates our users and builds trust. Arcane achieves scale by providing a platform with open APIs, allowing third parties to develop their own products using our technology and then distribute their product to our users.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information:

https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

e-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

web: investor.arcanecrypto.se

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcane.no/

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.

Disclaimer

Arcane Crypto AB published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
