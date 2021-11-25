Arcane Crypto : will apply for US listing on OTCQB

The purpose of listing Arcane Crypto on OTCQB is to make it easier for US investors to invest in Arcane Crypto and increase liquidity in the share. An OTCQB listing would allow Arcane Crypto's shares - listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden - to be cross-traded on OTCQB. Once approved the company's shares will be freely traded securities with a US ticker symbol and a USD share quote and thus available to all US investors.

"Arcane has received considerable interest from US-based investors who are considering investing in the crypto market. We therefor believe it is important that we have a presence in US capital markets and OTCQB will provide convenience to US investors, brokers and institutions seeking to gain exposure to our shares," says Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane Crypto.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

E-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto develops and invests in projects, focusing on bitcoin and digital assets. Arcane operates a portfolio of businesses, spanning the value chain of digital finance. As a group we deliver services for payments, investments and trading. In addition, we have a media and research division.

Arcane has the ambition to become a leading player in the digital assets space by growing the existing businesses, invest in cutting edge projects, and through acquisitions and consolidation.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 5030 1550, e-mail: ca@mangold.se, web: www.mangold.se.