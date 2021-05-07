Correction: Arcane Crypto Interim report January - March 2021

Arcane Crypto AB today published its first quarter report for year 2021 and it is available on the company's investor relation website http://investor.arcanecrypto.se/.

Main events during the first quarter 2021

On 11th January 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Vertical Ventures AB (publ) approved the acquisition of Arcane Crypto AS. The acquisition was completed on the same day.

On 15th January 2021, Torbjørn Bull Jenssen was appointed CEO of Vertical Ventures AB (publ).

On 4th February 2021, Vertical Ventures AB (publ) changed its name to Arcane Crypto AB.

On 5th February 2021, Arcane Crypto AB completed its listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and had its first day of trading.

On 9th February 2021, Arcane Crypto AB increased its ownership in Puremarkets Limited to 37.5%.

On 16th February 2021, Arcane Crypto AB raised kSEK 49,500 from Lucerne Capital Management and Klein Invest AS.

On 19th March 2021, Arcane held an Extraordinary General Meeting where it was resolved on amendments of an already existing incentive program in Arcane Crypto AS.

Group revenue increased to kSEK 2,157 in Q1 (kSEK 118 in Q1-2020)

EBITDA was -11,043 kSEK in Q1 2021 ( -2,897 kSEK in Q1).

The result for the period was - 136,050 in Q1-2021 (-2,893 kSEK in Q1-2020).

Adjusted result for the period was -9,097 in Q1 2021 (-2,893 kSEK in Q1 2020). The adjusted result for the period excludes other financial costs related to the Reverse Takeover.

Main events after the end of the period

On 2nd April 2021, Arcane Research, a division of Arcane Crypto AS announced it had entered into a collaborative partnership for institutional research with BlockFi Inc., a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products.

On 8th April 2021, Puremarkets Limited, an Arcane portfolio company, announced that State Street owned Currenex shall provide the trading infrastructure for Pure Digital. In addition, State Street and Puremarkets Limited intend to explore the digital currency trading space via the Pure Digital platform based on an existing Letter of Intent between the parties.

On 16th April 2021, Arcane Crypto AS entered into an investment agreement to increase its ownership in the Bitcoin Lightning based derivatives trading platform LN Markets from 7% to around 16%.

On 20th April 2021, Arcane Crypto AS entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining shares in Ijort Invest AB (Trijo).

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of Arcane Crypto AB commented 'Our first quarter on the stock exchange has been eventful. We have almost doubled our revenue since Q4, strengthened our balance sheet, increased our ownership Puremarkets Limited, and seen strong product development. The positive trend has continued after the end of the period, and our future is looking brighter than ever'.

The company will hold a webcast presentation where CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen will present the report today at 10:00 CET. Investors, analysts, and media are invited to follow the webcast.

