Arcario AB today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2023. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and avilable on the company's website, www.arcario.com/ir.
For further information contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcario AB
E-mail: ir@arcario.com
Web: ir.arcario.com
About Arcario
Arcario is an industrial investment company within the digital asset space, committed to shaping the future of finance as we know it. The company boasts a diversified portfolio that includes K33, a research-led digital assets brokerage, Green Data, an eco-friendly Bitcoin mining operation, and minority stakes in LN Markets, a Bitcoin exchange leveraging the Lightning Network and Finpeers, a startup democratising access to private financial markets through tokenization. The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser.
Attachments
Arcario AB Årsredovisning 2023 12 31
