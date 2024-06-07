Arcario AB today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2023. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and avilable on the company's website, www.arcario.com/ir.

About Arcario

Arcario is an industrial investment company within the digital asset space, committed to shaping the future of finance as we know it. The company boasts a diversified portfolio that includes K33, a research-led digital assets brokerage, Green Data, an eco-friendly Bitcoin mining operation, and minority stakes in LN Markets, a Bitcoin exchange leveraging the Lightning Network and Finpeers, a startup democratising access to private financial markets through tokenization. The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser.