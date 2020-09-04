Arc Aroma Pure : Accademia Olearia in Sardinia invests in oliveCEPT®

Press release 2020-09-04

Accademia Olearia in Sardinia invests in oliveCEPT®

Accademia Olearia, a well established olive oil mill in Sardinia, will invest EUR 140 000 for the installation of one oliveCEPT® unit, starting up in October this year. The investment will partly be covered by EU-funding for quality enhancing initiatives. The return of investment (ROI) for the project is estimated to two production seasons.

Accademia Olearia is a 4 000 sq.m. state of the art olive oil plant, located in Sardinia, Italy. The installation of the oliveCEPT®, starting up October this year, will improve operation performance by reducing production time and increasing the extraction yield. Additionally, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) produced, is expected to further improve its organoleptic characteristics as a result of the oliveCEPT® operation.

'We are now entering an increasingly active period and we are seeing a growing interest in oliveCEPT® in Europe. The business relationship we have built with Accademia Olearia is a great example of how we want to position ourselves and build trust on the market', says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

The Fois family olive farm was established in the island of Sardinia, at the start of the 1900's. For four generations, the family has been cultivating, harvesting and processing olives in the groves surrounding the city of Alghero. Today Giuseppe Fois, founder of Accademia Olearia, and his sons Alessandro and Antonello create Extra Virgine Olive Oil with precision, dedication and passion from cultivation to the finished product.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

