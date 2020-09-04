Log in
Arc Aroma Pure : Accademia Olearia in Sardinia invests in oliveCEPT®

09/04/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Press release 2020-09-04

Accademia Olearia in Sardinia invests in oliveCEPT®

Accademia Olearia, a well established olive oil mill in Sardinia, will invest EUR 140 000 for the installation of one oliveCEPT® unit, starting up in October this year. The investment will partly be covered by EU-funding for quality enhancing initiatives. The return of investment (ROI) for the project is estimated to two production seasons.

Accademia Olearia is a 4 000 sq.m. state of the art olive oil plant, located in Sardinia, Italy. The installation of the oliveCEPT®, starting up October this year, will improve operation performance by reducing production time and increasing the extraction yield. Additionally, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) produced, is expected to further improve its organoleptic characteristics as a result of the oliveCEPT® operation.

'We are now entering an increasingly active period and we are seeing a growing interest in oliveCEPT® in Europe. The business relationship we have built with Accademia Olearia is a great example of how we want to position ourselves and build trust on the market', says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

The Fois family olive farm was established in the island of Sardinia, at the start of the 1900's. For four generations, the family has been cultivating, harvesting and processing olives in the groves surrounding the city of Alghero. Today Giuseppe Fois, founder of Accademia Olearia, and his sons Alessandro and Antonello create Extra Virgine Olive Oil with precision, dedication and passion from cultivation to the finished product.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that ArcAroma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at Septemer 4, 2020 at 10.45 CET.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT® platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

Arc Aroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com

Disclaimer

ArcAroma AB published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:54:04 UTC
