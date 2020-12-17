Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  ArcAroma AB (publ)    AAA   SE0014609459

ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)

(AAA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ArcAroma : qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020

12/17/2020 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release 2020-12-17

ArcAroma qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020

ArcAroma have recently been selected as one of the companies to join The FoodTech 500 of Agrifoodtech in 2020. The FoodTech 500 is a list of the top five hundred startup and scaleup companies shaping the future of food. Inspired by the Fortune 500, the food tech data and consulting company Forward Fooding created the world´s first definitive list of global entreprenurial talent at the intersection between food, technology and sustainability.

'We are proud to be part of the FoodTech 500. This is a confirmation of our innovative position for future food production where we contribute with increased efficiency, better quality and extended shelf life', says Johan Möllerström, CEO ArcAroma.

With 2052 applicants from over 60 countries, this year's FoodTech 500 has revealed an incredibly diverse set of applicants who work with high-quality food supply with an efficient and holistic perspective. ArcAroma was selected as one of the five hundred finalists, that in times of great uncertainty has shown strong entrepreneurship, ability to innovate and resilience.

To create the FoodTech 500 official list, the data from each application was processed using Forward Fooding's unique algorithm to calculate a business size score as well as a digital footprint score. The third measuring point was a sustainability score, derived from a bespoke model based on a set of questions around the United Nations SDGs and a few other data points.

Forward Fooding was founded in San Francisco with the aim of broadening the access to capital for food and Food Tech entrepreneurs. For more information about the FoodTech 500, please visit www.forwardfooding.com.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT® platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com

Disclaimer

ArcAroma AB published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:04:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)
06:05aARCAROMA : qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020
PU
05:50aARCAROMA AB : 201217 ArcAroma qualifies as a FoodTech 500-company in 2020
AQ
11/20ARCAROMA : signs evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® with La Balméenne in Provenc..
PU
11/20ARCAROMA AB : 201120 ArcAroma signs evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® with La B..
AQ
11/05ARCAROMA AB : 201105 ArcAroma begins evaluation of 15 oliveCEPT® according to p..
AQ
11/05ARCAROMA AB : 201105 ArcAroma postpones evaluation of juiceCEPT® with global jui..
AQ
10/27ARC AROMA PURE : ArcAroma begins evaluation of juiceCEPT® with a global carrot j..
PU
10/27ARCAROMA AB : 201027 ArcAroma begins evaluation of juiceCEPT® with a global carr..
AQ
10/23ARC AROMA PURE : Extended evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® in China
PU
10/23ARCAROMA AB : 201023 Extended evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® in China
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,00 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2020 -31,0 M -3,73 M -3,73 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M 24,9 M 25,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 41,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ArcAroma AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Johan Möllerström Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ahlgren Chairman
Per-Ola Helmer Rosenqvist Director
Mats Robert Jacobson Director
Torbjörn Clementz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)-14.50%25
WASTE MANAGEMENT1.86%49 056
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.44%30 406
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA40.37%6 634
TETRA TECH, INC.34.16%6 216
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-18.50%4 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ