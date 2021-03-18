Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH SWEDEN  >  ArcAroma AB (publ)    AAP B   SE0014609459

ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)

(AAP B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ArcAroma : achieves technological breakthrough in world market for health drinks – cold-pressed green tea

03/18/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release 2021-03-18

ArcAroma's juiceCEPT® application, which was developed for the treatment of fruit and vegetable juices, has now been evaluated as an improving part of the production of cold-pressed green tea. Tests in ArcAroma's own lab show that the cold brewing time can be reduced from 24 hours to 30 minutes by using CEPT® - with retained antioxidant qualities.

- We are proud that we can demonstrate so many positive effects by using our treatment on cold-pressed green tea - it is a success for juiceCEPT®. Our evaluation shows that we can significantly reduce the cold brewing time, while maintaining the natural taste and all the positive qualities from the antioxidants. The market for cold-pressed green tea has great potential and our new application area has already been received with great interest, not least in China, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

Tea is the drink most consumed in the world after water - over two billion cups of tea are consumed every day. The global tea market had sales of more than USD 52 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed USD 81 billion by 2026. In China, which is the world's largest market for green tea, approximately 300,000 tonnes of green tea are consumed per year.

ArcAroma's CEPT® technology has been shown to have several positive effects on the cold brewing process for green tea. Green tea differs from other types of tea in that it is not fermented or heated, which means that the tea leaves' vitamins, antioxidants and positive qualities are preserved. ArcAroma's evaluation is summarized as follows:

• Extraction of polyphenols > 500 mg / liter

• Enhanced extraction of Vitamin C

• Less bitter tannins are extracted

• The tea's natural taste, aromas and sweetness are maintained

• Cold brewing time is reduced from 24 hours to 30 minutes

• The treatment adds a minimal temperature increase of no more than 6° Celsius

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT® platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com

Disclaimer

ArcAroma AB published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)
06:42aARCAROMA  : achieves technological breakthrough in world market for health drink..
PU
06:30aARCAROMA AB : 210318 ArcAroma achieves technological breakthrough in world marke..
AQ
2020ARC AROMA PURE  : Delårsrapport Q2 2020-04-01 – 2020-06-30
PU
2020ARC AROMA PURE  : Delårsrapport januari-juni 2020
PU
2020ARC AROMA PURE  : ArcAroma´s oliveCEPT® improves production at Agioi Apostoloi i..
PU
2020ARC AROMA PURE  : ArcAroma signs purchase agreement with Oleificio Conti for a o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,30 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 319 M 37,5 M 37,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 139x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
ArcAroma AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 52,50 SEK
Last Close Price 25,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Johan Möllerström Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ahlgren Chairman
Per-Ola Helmer Rosenqvist Director
Mats Robert Jacobson Director
Torbjörn Clementz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCAROMA AB (PUBL)15.25%38
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.4.22%51 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-2.15%30 796
TETRA TECH, INC.16.12%7 323
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-13.18%6 270
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.15.23%4 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ