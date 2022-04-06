Log in
ABF Freight to Host Kansas City-Area Hiring Event

04/06/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time city drivers, shop technicians; part-time forklift operators

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 13-14, seeking full-time road drivers, full-time city drivers, full-time shop technicians and part-time forklift operators. The company is offering signing bonuses of $7,500 for full-time city drivers, $5,000 for full-time shop technicians, and $250 for part-time forklift operators, available on the first day of employment.

"There's never been a better time to join the ABF team," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive — it's more than just a job, it's a career. If you live in the Kansas City area and you're looking to join a company with excellent benefits, frequent home time and ongoing training opportunities, we hope to see you at the event."

On April 13 and 14, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 4033 North Pleasant Ave., Kansas City, Mo. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications
  • Interviews with ABF recruiters
  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across over 240 locations, and over 53 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.

Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

For additional information about this hiring event, visit https://joinabf.com/hiring-event, or to view current job openings across the country visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: amahar@arcb.com
Phone: 479-494-8221

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-kansas-city-area-hiring-event-301519277.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2022
