    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-06-29 am EDT
69.70 USD   -0.58%
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates ArcBest at Outperform with $102 Price Target on Broadly Positive View of Sector
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 18 North American Transportation, Logistics Companies; Notes Broadly Positive View on Sector
MT
06/24ARCBEST CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : ARCB) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
ABF Freight to Host South Chicago-Area Hiring Event

06/29/2022 | 10:31am EDT
ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time road and city drivers, full- and part-time forklift operators, shop technicians and shop supervisors

FORT SMITH, Ark., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event in Sauk Village, Illinois on July 6-7, seeking full-time road drivers, full-time city drivers, full- and part-time forklift operators, full-time clerks, shop technicians and shop supervisors. The company is offering signing bonuses of up to $15,000 for full-time road drivers, $10,000 for full-time city drivers, $1,000 for full- and part-time forklift operators, $5,000 for shop technicians and $5,000 for shop supervisors, available on the first day of employment.

"There's never been a better time to join the ABF team," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive — it's more than just a job, it's a career. If you live in the South Chicago area and you're looking to join a company with excellent benefits, frequent home time and ongoing training opportunities, we hope to see you at the event."

On July 6 and 7, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 1900 Lincoln Highway, Sauk Village, IL. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications
  • Interviews with ABF recruiters
  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across over 240 locations, and over 53 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.

Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

For additional information about this hiring event, visit https://joinabf.com/hiring-event, or to view current job openings across the country visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with nearly 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar                                                                                                 
Email: amahar@arcb.com                                                                                                                                             
Phone: 479-494-8221

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-south-chicago-area-hiring-event-301577983.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2022
