ArcBest : 2021 Year in Review

Celebrating a record-breaking year at ArcBest

2021 was a challenging year for supply chains, but the people at ArcBest did what they do best: found a way to deliver for our customers. This commitment helped the company reach several financial milestones - including the highest annual revenue in our history - and created opportunities for investing in our team and in the future of our industry.

These achievements are a true testament to our visionary leaders, incredible customers, and hard-working team who made every shipment possible. We thank you for everything you do and look forward to what 2022 will bring.

2021 highlights

A lot happened in 2021, but here are some of ArcBest's most memorable moments:

Our training program was listed among the top 100

ArcBest's employee training program was recognized in Training magazine's top 100 programs for the 12th consecutive year. We were ranked No. 16 on the 2021 list.

ArcBest was awarded a Bronze medal from EcoVadis

EcoVadis, the world's most trusted advisor of business sustainability ratings, awarded us a Bronze medal for sustainability in 2021- recognizing sustainability performance in the top half of all companies and industries rated across the world.

We invested in our community

In May 2021, ArcBest announced a $1 million investment in the Peak Innovation Center - a regional career and technology center focused on educational programs for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Equipping college-bound students with real-world skills strengthens the area's educational resources while providing opportunities for students of all backgrounds. It's an investment in tomorrow's workforce and in our community.

We were honored with three Quest for Quality Awards

ArcBest was named a Quest for Quality Award winner in three separate categories: National LTL Carrier (for our LTL carrier ABF Freight®), Household & High Value Goods, and Intermodal Marketing Company. For nearly four decades these awards have been regarded as the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

U-Pack was recognized as a top moving company

Money.com named U-Pack as the best low-cost container option on their list of Best 6 Moving Companies in 2021.

ArcBest LTL carrier ABF Freight won a SmartWay Excellence Award

For the fifth year, ABF was selected as a SmartWay award winner for its excellent environmental performance.

MoLo Solutions joined the team

In late 2021, ArcBest acquired MoLo Solutions, one of the fastest growing truckload companies in North America, based in Chicago and known for its quality service to customers and carriers. This doubled available capacity and further expanded our ability to provide excellent service.

ArcBest was honored with workplace culture awards

Comparably (a leading workplace culture platform) won awards each quarter of 2021, highlighting the nation's best companies and leaders. These awards included Best CEO, Best Company for Women, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best CEOs for Women and Best HR Team.

See the full list of awards and press releases for even more highlights from the year.

Our commitment for 2022

As we move into 2022, we stay committed to taking meaningful actions for our people, our planet and our communities. Every day, we'll work towards creating better processes and solutions that make your jobs easier while helping build a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive company and world.

To our customers, partners and employees, thank you, and we look forward to everything we can accomplish in 2022.