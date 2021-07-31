Log in
ArcBest : 2Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/31/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
ArcBest 2Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Conference Call - Monday, August 2, 2021, 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT)

To listen live, dial (800) 926-9871.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21995988.

Listen to webcast

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 00:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 560 M - -
Net income 2021 129 M - -
Net cash 2021 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 85,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 59,11 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION38.53%1 501
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION4.37%142 658
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.13%76 952
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.76%63 677
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.91%49 538
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN29.34%24 360