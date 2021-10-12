Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ArcBest Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcBest : ABF Freight to Host Denver Hiring Event

10/12/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event October 21 and October 22 in Denver, Colorado.    

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for full-time and part-time Class A CDL city drivers, full-time road drivers, full-time forklift operators/driver trainees and part-time forklift operators.     

"The Denver service center is important to the ABF network, and we are looking to grow our team in this area to accommodate business growth," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and we know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence. We look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF."

ABF is offering signing bonuses of $12,000 for full-time city drivers and road drivers and $7,000 for full-time forklift operators/driver trainees, available on the first day of employment. Driver and driver trainee candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker candidates should be at least 18 years old.

On October 21 and October 22, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Denver service center located at 5871 North Broadway, Denver, CO. No appointment is necessary.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications
  • Interviews with ABF recruiters
  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums, and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across the United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

"We have a really strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers," Runser said. "The cornerstone of our company is our people, and we're excited to continue strengthening our workforce as we head into our next 100 years."

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

# # #

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: amahar@arcb.com
Phone: 479-494-8221

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-denver-hiring-event-301398567.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2021
