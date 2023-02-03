|
ArcBest Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Record-Setting Full Year 2022 Results
Advancing Strategic Initiatives to Better Serve Customers,
Drive Efficiencies and Enhance Value
Celebrates 100 Years of Delivering Cutting-Edge Supply Chain
and Logistics Solutions to Customers Worldwide
- Delivered fourth quarter 2022 net income of $37.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, with non-GAAP fourth quarter 2022 net income of $61.6 million, or $2.45 per diluted share.
- Generated full year 2022 net income of $298.2 million, or $11.69 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, full year 2022 net income was $348.4 million, or $13.66 per diluted share.
- Achieved a second consecutive year of record-setting annual revenue and net income.
- Returned $76 million to shareholders through stock repurchase program and dividends paid.
- Continued strong results will enable ABF Freight to pay a profit-sharing bonus to qualifying union-represented employees for the fourth year in a row.
FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of $59.0 million compared to fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 results include the impact of a full quarter of the operations of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), for which the acquisition closed on November 1, 2021.
ArcBest's fourth quarter 2022 operating income was $51.2 million and net income was $37.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 operating income of $86.9 million and net income of $65.5 million, or $2.47 per diluted share.
Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating income was $82.7 million, compared to $102.2 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $61.6 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $73.9 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2021.
ArcBest's full year 2022 revenue totaled a record $5.3 billion compared to $4.0 billion in 2021. Net income was $298.2 million, or $11.69 per diluted share, compared to net income of $213.5 million, or $7.98 per diluted share in 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest's 2022 net income was $348.4 million, or $13.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $228.0 million, or $8.52 per diluted share, in 2021.
"I am pleased to report that ArcBest exceeded $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time and delivered the highest annual earnings per share in company history," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our fourth quarter and record-breaking full-year 2022 results are directly related to our relentless pursuit of excellence. Despite the challenges in 2022 as a result of ongoing macro trends, the ArcBest team remained focused on serving our customers and advancing our strategic initiatives. We see tremendous opportunity ahead as we celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2023 – an impressive milestone that would not be possible without our dedicated people, who are at the heart of our success. Looking forward, we are confident that our continued investments in ArcBest's people, our unrivaled network of integrated logistics solutions and innovative mindset will drive continued growth, greater efficiency and value creation for generations to come."
Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Fourth Quarter 2022 Versus Fourth Quarter 2021
- Revenue of $711.4 million compared to $683.5 million, a per-day increase of 4.9 percent.
- Total tonnage per day decrease of 5.5 percent, including a decrease of 1.6 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
- Total shipments per day increase of 0.8 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 9.3 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the low single digits.
- Operating income of $75.1 million compared to $83.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $81.4 million compared to $89.5 million.
Monthly business levels in ArcBest's Asset-Based business slowed throughout the fourth quarter, resulting in moderate year-over-year revenue growth associated with flat, total daily shipments combined with a decrease in total freight tonnage and an increase in price. Market conditions and diminished customer demand contributed to a decrease in the size of shipments moving through the Asset-Based network. Total Asset-Based freight trends were weaker in the quarter. However, year-over-year revenue and operating statistics on LTL-rated shipments were better than those of Truckload-rated spot shipments, including household goods U-Pack moves, whose demand was impacted by current market conditions and revenue optimization actions.
Fourth quarter pricing levels were solid and followed historic LTL price increases in previous quarters. ArcBest's focus on maximizing yield management opportunities continues. During the current period of reduced business levels, ArcBest is focused on effectively managing personnel, equipment and other network resources to provide superior customer service, while controlling costs and working to improve profit margins. Optimization initiatives in the Asset-Based network are positively contributing to efficiency improvements and reduced costs.
As a result of the operating ratio achieved in 2022, ABF Freight will pay a 3% profit-sharing bonus to qualifying union-represented employees – the maximum amount provided in its collective bargaining agreement.
"Our integrated solutions are a differentiator for us and the team at ABF Freight is a key part of that. It's because of their efforts that we're able to pay a profit-sharing bonus for the fourth year in a row, and at the highest level," added McReynolds.
Asset-Light‡
Fourth Quarter 2022 Versus Fourth Quarter 2021 (including the results of MoLo beginning November 1, 2021)
- Revenue of $572.4 million compared to $541.2 million, a per-day increase of 6.6 percent.
- Operating loss of $9.6 million, including a charge of $17.5 million associated with the increase in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the November 1, 2021 MoLo acquisition, compared to operating income of $13.9 million. On a non–GAAP basis, operating income of $11.1 million compared to $16.4 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $13.4 million compared to $18.6 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.
In the ArcBest Asset-Light segment, following growth earlier in the year, total revenue levels during the recent quarter were comparable to the previous year period. Fourth quarter 2022 benefited from a full quarter of operations of MoLo; however, revenue levels versus the prior year quarter were impacted by a slowdown in customer shipping volumes, softness in market rates and changes in business mix, including fewer expedite and international shipments. Daily fourth quarter Asset-Light truckload shipments, compared to the recent third quarter, increased by a percentage in the high-single digits. Enhanced truckload capabilities as a result of the MoLo acquisition are an essential part of the creative logistics solutions ArcBest is delivering to customers during a more challenging economic environment. In addition, year-over-year growth in managed transportation services was a positive contributor to quarterly revenue totals. Fourth quarter operating margins were pressured as sequential revenue levels decreased as a result of weakening market conditions and three fewer workdays versus third quarter 2022, while operating expenses, excluding purchased transportation and the increase in fair value of contingent earnout consideration related to the MoLo acquisition, were at similar levels to those in the recent third quarter. Moving forward, ArcBest Asset-Light operating costs will be monitored and managed in response to customer demand and on-going market conditions.
Increased event volume combined with improved revenue per event contributed to higher quarterly revenue for the FleetNet segment and an increase in operating income over the prior year's fourth quarter.
Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Full Year 2022 Versus Full Year 2021
- Revenue of $3.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion, a per-day increase of 17.0 percent.
- Tonnage per day increase of 1.6 percent.
- Shipments per day increase of 1.5 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increase of 14.5 percent, positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges.
- Operating income of $381.1 million compared to $260.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $409.6 million compared to $288.3 million.
- Profit-sharing bonus to qualifying union-represented ABF Freight employees of approximately $16.2 million, an increase of approximately $1 million over the amount paid for 2021.
Asset-Light‡
Full Year 2022 Versus Full Year 2021 (including the results of MoLo beginning November 1, 2021)
- Revenue of $2.5 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a per-day increase of 59.7 percent.
- Operating income of $58.6 million, including a charge of $18.3 million associated with the increase in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the November 1, 2021 MoLo acquisition, compared to operating income of $50.9 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $89.7 million compared to $49.3 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $99.1 million compared to $57.1 million.
Capital Expenditures
In 2022, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, equaled $211 million. Net capital expenditures in 2022 included $93 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest's Asset-Based operation. Revenue equipment purchases in 2022 were lower than the original estimate because of supply chain-related manufacturing delays and cancellations, primarily on new road tractors and trailers. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $127 million in 2022.
Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs
ArcBest generated solid cash from operations in 2022 and continued to return capital to shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs. In 2022, 822,106 ArcBest shares were purchased for $65 million. Currently, $26.5 million remains available under the authorized program for future common stock purchases. In April 2022, the ArcBest Board of Directors authorized a fifty percent increase in ArcBest's quarterly cash dividend to twelve cents per share from the previous eight cents per share.
NOTE
‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.
About ArcBest
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
1,244,218
$
1,185,224
$
5,324,052
$
3,980,067
OPERATING EXPENSES
1,192,984
1,098,289
4,924,783
3,699,081
OPERATING INCOME
51,234
86,935
399,269
280,986
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
2,343
238
3,957
1,275
Interest and other related financing costs
(2,150)
(2,130)
(7,701)
(8,904)
Other, net
1,452
1,156
(2,370)
3,797
1,645
(736)
(6,114)
(3,832)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
52,879
86,199
393,155
277,154
INCOME TAX PROVISION
15,542
20,711
94,946
63,633
NET INCOME
$
37,337
$
65,488
$
298,209
$
213,521
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
1.53
$
2.60
$
12.13
$
8.38
Diluted
$
1.48
$
2.47
$
11.69
$
7.98
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
24,420,325
25,211,666
24,585,205
25,471,939
Diluted
25,146,664
26,467,420
25,504,508
26,772,126
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Note
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
158,372
$
76,620
Short-term investments
167,662
48,339
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $14,172; 2021 - $13,226)
580,515
582,344
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2022 - $713; 2021 - $690)
11,867
13,094
Prepaid expenses
40,240
40,104
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
19,239
9,654
Other
11,888
5,898
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
989,783
776,053
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
406,620
350,694
Revenue equipment
1,038,832
980,283
Service, office, and other equipment
302,891
251,085
Software
180,929
175,989
Leasehold improvements
23,466
16,931
1,952,738
1,774,982
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
1,142,218
1,079,061
810,520
695,921
GOODWILL
305,382
300,337
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
113,796
126,580
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
166,515
106,686
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
6,342
5,470
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
101,948
101,629
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,494,286
$
2,112,676
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
317,541
$
311,401
Income taxes payable
16,630
12,087
Accrued expenses
341,822
305,851
Current portion of long-term debt
66,252
50,615
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
26,225
22,740
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
768,470
702,694
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
198,371
174,917
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
147,828
88,835
POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
12,196
16,733
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
154,745
135,537
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
61,275
64,893
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
issued 2022: 29,758,716 shares; 2021: 29,359,597 shares
298
294
Additional paid-in capital
339,582
318,033
Retained earnings
1,088,693
801,314
Treasury stock, at cost, 2022: 5,529,383 shares; 2021: 4,492,514 shares
(284,275)
(194,273)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,103
3,699
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,151,401
929,067
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,494,286
$
2,112,676
______________________________
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
December 31
2022
2021
Unaudited
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
298,209
$
213,521
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
127,119
118,864
Amortization of intangibles
12,920
5,357
Share-based compensation expense
12,775
11,426
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
6,955
1,466
Change in deferred income taxes
(6,250)
(7,589)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(11,650)
(8,520)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
(402)
(6,923)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(10,349)
(122,782)
Prepaid expenses
(410)
(1,482)
Other assets
(2,941)
354
Income taxes
(5,041)
13,136
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
2,952
623
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
46,932
106,064
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
470,819
323,515
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(148,223)
(58,412)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
19,691
13,815
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)
2,279
(239,380)
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
475
9,013
Purchases of short-term investments
(182,352)
(56,011)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
64,329
73,182
Purchase of long-term investments
—
(25,350)
Capitalization of internally developed software
(17,282)
(20,061)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(261,083)
(303,204)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under credit facilities
58,000
50,000
Proceeds from notes payable
14,206
3,523
Payments on long-term debt
(115,540)
(171,915)
Net change in book overdrafts
8,356
(1,957)
Deferred financing costs
(952)
(314)
Payment of common stock dividends
(10,830)
(8,139)
Purchases of treasury stock
(65,002)
(83,100)
Forward contract for accelerated share repurchase
—
(25,000)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(16,222)
(10,743)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(127,984)
(247,645)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
81,752
(227,334)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
76,620
303,954
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
158,372
$
76,620
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment financed
$
82,425
$
59,700
Accruals for equipment received
$
4,337
$
1,704
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
87,294
$
14,671
____________________________
1)
For the year ended December 31, 2022, represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo. For the year ended December 31, 2021, represents the acquisition of MoLo on November 1, 2021.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Unaudited
($ thousands, except percentages)
REVENUES
Asset-Based
$
711,436
$
683,485
$
3,010,900
$
2,573,773
ArcBest(1)
479,098
472,335
2,139,272
1,300,626
FleetNet
93,270
68,863
343,056
254,087
Total Asset-Light
572,368
541,198
2,482,328
1,554,713
Other and eliminations
(39,586)
(39,459)
(169,176)
(148,419)
Total consolidated revenues
$
1,244,218
$
1,185,224
$
5,324,052
$
3,980,067
OPERATING EXPENSES
Asset-Based
Salaries, wages, and benefits
$
319,563
44.9
%
$
304,350
44.5
%
$
1,293,487
43.0
%
$
1,198,253
46.6
%
Fuel, supplies, and expenses
97,152
13.7
73,662
10.8
378,558
12.6
266,139
10.3
Operating taxes and licenses
13,885
1.9
12,484
1.8
52,290
1.7
49,461
1.9
Insurance
11,574
1.6
9,232
1.4
47,382
1.6
37,800
1.5
Communications and utilities
4,820
0.7
4,581
0.7
18,949
0.6
18,773
0.7
Depreciation and amortization
24,437
3.4
23,774
3.5
97,322
3.2
93,799
3.6
Rents and purchased transportation
92,918
13.1
97,820
14.3
441,167
14.6
364,345
14.2
Shared services
66,678
9.4
67,277
9.8
281,698
9.4
263,532
10.2
Gain on sale of property and equipment(2)
(2,493)
(0.4)
(52)
—
(12,468)
(0.4)
(8,676)
(0.3)
Innovative technology costs(3)
6,225
0.9
6,328
0.9
27,207
0.9
27,631
1.1
Other
1,546
0.2
906
0.1
4,175
0.1
2,009
0.1
Total Asset-Based
636,305
89.4
%
600,362
87.8
%
2,629,767
87.3
%
2,313,066
89.9
%
ArcBest(1)
Purchased transportation
$
402,561
84.0
%
$
402,834
85.3
%
$
1,784,668
83.4
%
$
1,097,332
84.4
%
Supplies and expenses
3,908
0.8
2,746
0.6
15,815
0.7
10,531
0.8
Depreciation and amortization(4)
5,010
1.0
4,283
0.9
20,730
1.0
11,387
0.9
Shared services
53,579
11.2
45,939
9.7
218,133
10.2
132,137
10.1
Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)
—
—
—
—
(402)
—
(6,923)
(0.5)
Other(6)
25,294
5.3
3,710
0.8
47,603
2.2
9,765
0.7
490,352
102.3
%
459,512
97.3
%
2,086,547
97.5
%
1,254,229
96.4
%
FleetNet
91,635
98.2
%
67,749
98.4
%
337,231
98.3
%
249,543
98.2
%
Total Asset-Light
581,987
527,261
2,423,778
1,503,772
Other and eliminations
(25,308)
(29,334)
(128,762)
(117,757)
Total consolidated operating expenses
$
1,192,984
95.9
%
$
1,098,289
92.7
%
$
4,924,783
92.5
%
$
3,699,081
92.9
%
OPERATING INCOME
Asset-Based
$
75,131
$
83,123
$
381,133
$
260,707
ArcBest(1)
(11,254)
12,823
52,725
46,397
FleetNet
1,635
1,114
5,825
4,544
Total Asset-Light
(9,619)
13,937
58,550
50,941
Other and eliminations(7)
(14,278)
(10,125)
(40,414)
(30,662)
Total consolidated operating income
$
51,234
$
86,935
$
399,269
$
280,986
___________________________
1)
The 2021 and 2022 periods include the operations of MoLo since the November 1, 2021 acquisition date.
2)
The year ended December 31, 2022 includes a $4.3 million noncash gain on a like-kind property exchange of a service center. The year ended December 31, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.
3)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
4)
Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
5)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
6)
The three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include the increase in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration of $17.5 million and $18.3 million, respectively, recorded for the MoLo acquisition (See Note 3 of the Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables).
7)
"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except per share data)
Operating Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
51,234
$
86,935
$
399,269
$
280,986
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
10,713
8,454
40,796
32,845
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,213
2,455
12,853
5,266
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
17,490
—
18,300
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
—
—
(402)
(6,923)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(5)
—
—
2,080
—
Transaction costs, pre-tax(6)
—
4,362
—
5,969
Non-GAAP amounts
$
82,650
$
102,206
$
472,896
$
318,143
Net Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
37,337
$
65,488
$
298,209
$
213,521
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing
costs)(1)
8,136
6,388
30,822
24,871
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
2,396
1,837
9,585
3,940
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
13,043
—
13,647
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)
—
—
(317)
(5,437)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(5)
—
—
1,546
—
Transaction costs, after-tax(6)
—
3,222
—
4,409
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(942)
(1,215)
2,737
(4,123)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(7)
223
(236)
(8,087)
(7,647)
Tax credits(8)
1,424
(1,540)
234
(1,540)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
61,617
$
73,944
$
348,376
$
227,994
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1.48
$
2.47
$
11.69
$
7.98
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing
costs)(1)
0.32
0.24
1.21
0.93
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
0.10
0.07
0.38
0.15
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
0.52
—
0.54
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)
—
—
(0.01)
(0.20)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(5)
—
—
0.06
—
Transaction costs, after-tax(6)
—
0.12
—
0.16
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(0.04)
(0.05)
0.11
(0.15)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(7)
0.01
(0.01)
(0.32)
(0.29)
Tax credits(8)
0.06
(0.06)
0.01
(0.06)
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
2.45
$
2.79
$
13.66
$
8.52
________________________
Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment Operating Income Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Asset-Based Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
75,131
89.4
%
$
83,123
87.8
%
$
381,133
87.3
%
$
260,707
89.9
%
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(10)
6,225
(0.9)
6,328
(0.9)
27,207
(0.9)
27,631
(1.1)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement,
pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
1,245
—
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
81,356
88.6
%
$
89,451
86.9
%
$
409,585
86.4
%
$
288,338
88.8
%
Asset-Light
ArcBest Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(11,254)
102.3
%
$
12,823
97.3
%
$
52,725
97.5
%
$
46,397
96.4
%
Purchase accounting amortization,
pre-tax(2)
3,213
(0.7)
2,455
(0.5)
12,853
(0.6)
5,266
(0.4)
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration, pre-tax(3)
17,490
(3.7)
—
—
18,300
(0.9)
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
—
(402)
—
(6,923)
0.5
Nonunion vacation policy
enhancement, pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
318
—
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
9,449
98.0
%
$
15,278
96.8
%
$
83,794
96.1
%
$
44,740
96.6
%
FleetNet Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1,635
98.2
%
$
1,114
98.4
%
$
5,825
98.3
%
$
4,544
98.2
%
Nonunion vacation policy
enhancement, pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
90
—
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
1,635
98.2
%
$
1,114
98.4
%
$
5,915
98.3
%
$
4,544
98.2
%
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(9,619)
101.7
%
$
13,937
97.4
%
$
58,550
97.6
%
$
50,941
96.7
%
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-
tax(2)
3,213
(0.6)
2,455
(0.5)
12,853
(0.5)
5,266
(0.3)
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration, pre-tax(3)
17,490
(3.1)
—
—
18,300
(0.7)
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
—
(402)
—
(6,923)
0.4
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement,
pre-tax(5)
—
—
—
—
408
—
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
11,084
98.1
%
$
16,392
97.0
%
$
89,709
96.4
%
$
49,284
96.8
%
Other and Eliminations
Operating Loss ($)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(14,278)
$
(10,125)
$
(40,414)
$
(30,662)
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
4,488
2,126
13,589
5,214
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement,
pre-tax(5)
—
—
427
—
Transaction costs, pre-tax(6)
—
4,362
—
5,969
Non-GAAP amounts(9)
$
(9,790)
$
(3,637)
$
(26,398)
$
(19,479)
________________________
Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Segment Operating Income Reconciliations non-GAAP table.
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(11)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
51,234
$
1,645
$
52,879
$
15,542
$
37,337
29.4
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
10,713
244
10,957
2,821
8,136
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
3,213
—
3,213
817
2,396
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
17,490
—
17,490
4,447
13,043
25.4
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(5)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value
—
(942)
(942)
—
(942)
—
Tax expense from vested RSUs(7)
—
—
—
(223)
223
—
Tax credits(8)
—
—
—
(1,424)
1,424
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
82,650
$
947
$
83,597
$
21,980
$
61,617
26.3
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(11)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
399,269
$
(6,114)
$
393,155
$
94,946
$
298,209
24.1
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
40,796
710
41,506
10,684
30,822
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
12,853
—
12,853
3,268
9,585
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
18,300
—
18,300
4,653
13,647
25.4
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(402)
—
(402)
(85)
(317)
(21.1)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(5)
2,080
—
2,080
534
1,546
25.7
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value
—
2,737
2,737
—
2,737
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)
—
—
—
8,087
(8,087)
—
Tax credits(8)
—
—
—
(234)
234
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
472,896
$
(2,667)
$
470,229
$
121,853
$
348,376
25.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(11)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
86,935
$
(736)
$
86,199
$
20,711
$
65,488
24.0
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
8,454
149
8,603
2,215
6,388
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
2,455
—
2,455
618
1,837
25.2
Transaction costs(6)
4,362
—
4,362
1,140
3,222
26.1
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value
—
(1,215)
(1,215)
—
(1,215)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)
—
—
—
236
(236)
—
Tax credits(8)
—
—
—
1,540
(1,540)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
102,206
$
(1,802)
$
100,404
$
26,460
$
73,944
26.4
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(11)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
280,986
$
(3,832)
$
277,154
$
63,633
$
213,521
23.0
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
32,845
646
33,491
8,620
24,871
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
5,266
—
5,266
1,326
3,940
25.2
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
(6,923)
—
(6,923)
(1,486)
(5,437)
(21.5)
Transaction costs(6)
5,969
—
5,969
1,560
4,409
26.1
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value
—
(4,123)
(4,123)
—
(4,123)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(7)
—
—
—
7,647
(7,647)
—
Tax credits(8)
—
—
—
1,540
(1,540)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
318,143
$
(7,309)
$
310,834
$
82,840
$
227,994
26.7
%
____________________________
Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, gain on sale of subsidiary and transaction costs, which are significant expenses or gains resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
($ thousands)
Net Income
$
37,337
$
65,488
$
298,209
$
213,521
Interest and other related financing costs
2,150
2,130
7,701
8,904
Income tax provision
15,542
20,711
94,946
63,633
Depreciation and amortization(12)
35,179
33,226
140,039
124,221
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,959
2,859
12,775
11,426
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
17,490
—
18,300
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
—
—
(402)
(6,923)
Transaction costs(6)
—
4,362
—
5,969
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
110,657
$
128,776
$
571,568
$
420,751
__________________________
Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
ArcBest
Operating Income
$
(11,254)
$
12,823
$
52,725
$
46,397
Depreciation and amortization(12)
5,010
4,283
20,730
11,387
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
17,490
—
18,300
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
—
—
(402)
(6,923)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,246
$
17,106
$
91,353
$
50,861
FleetNet
Operating Income
$
1,635
$
1,114
$
5,825
$
4,544
Depreciation and amortization(12)
530
420
1,880
1,661
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,165
$
1,534
$
7,705
$
6,205
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income
$
(9,619)
$
13,937
$
58,550
$
50,941
Depreciation and amortization(12)
5,540
4,703
22,610
13,048
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
17,490
—
18,300
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)
—
—
(402)
(6,923)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,411
$
18,640
$
99,058
$
57,066
___________________________
Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.
Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables
The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our investment in human-centered remote operation software.
2)
Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment.
3)
Represents increase in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income. The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025.
4)
Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021, including the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds were released from escrow.
5)
Represents a one-time, noncash charge for enhancements to our nonunion vacation policy which were effective third quarter 2022.
6)
Represents costs associated with the acquisition of MoLo.
7)
Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation.
8)
The 2022 periods include the amount recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2022 to adjust estimated amounts recognized during 2022 for the research and development tax credit related to the tax year ended February 28, 2022. The year ended December 31, 2022 also includes amounts related to the alternative fuel tax credit for the year ended December 31, 2021 which were recorded in third quarter 2022. The 2021 amounts represent a research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2021 which relates to the tax year ended February 28, 2021.
9)
Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.
10)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
11)
Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.
12)
Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Unaudited)
Asset-Based
Workdays
61.0
61.5
252.0
252.0
Billed Revenue(1) / CWT
$
45.86
$
41.96
9.3 %
$
45.45
$
39.70
14.5 %
Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment
$
571.21
$
557.49
2.5 %
$
599.04
$
522.85
14.6 %
Shipments
1,224,541
1,224,928
— %
5,013,615
4,941,780
1.5 %
Shipments / Day
20,074
19,918
0.8 %
19,895
19,610
1.5 %
Tonnage (Tons)
762,642
813,639
(6.3 %)
3,304,352
3,253,853
1.6 %
Tons / Day
12,502
13,230
(5.5 %)
13,113
12,912
1.6 %
Pounds / Shipment
1,246
1,328
(6.2 %)
1,318
1,317
0.1 %
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
1,082
1,091
(0.8 %)
1,090
1,097
(0.6 %)
_________________________
1)
Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.
Year Over Year % Change
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ArcBest(2)
Revenue / Shipment
(17.2 %)
3.8 %
Shipments / Day
20.5 %
58.3 %
____________________________
2)
Statistical data related to the operations of MoLo since the November 1, 2021 acquisition date are included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment. Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions is not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment for the periods presented.
