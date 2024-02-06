ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2023 revenue from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. ArcBest’s fourth quarter 2023 operating income from continuing operations was $64.3 million, compared to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income from continuing operations was $48.8 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $36.5 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, fourth quarter 2023 non‑GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $81.7 million, compared to $81.6 million in the prior‑year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $60.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $60.8 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2022.
ArcBest’s full year 2023 revenue from continuing operations totaled $4.4 billion compared to $5.0 billion in 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $142.2 million, or $5.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $294.6 million, or $11.55 per diluted share in 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest’s 2023 net income from continuing operations was $194.1 million, or $7.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $344.7 million, or $13.52 per diluted share, in 2022.
“2023 was a milestone year for ArcBest as we celebrated our 100-year anniversary and again delivered solid financial results,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “In a year marked by market disruptions and increased supply chain complexity, our people remained a critical driver of our success, helping us achieve the second best revenue performance in ArcBest’s history. In addition to significant operational and efficiency improvements in 2023, we are proud to have renewed our five-year labor agreement and received recognition for our innovation efforts and commitment to service excellence. These achievements are supported by our customer-led growth strategy and focus on shareholder value. We look forward to accelerating growth, increasing efficiency and fostering innovation as we look ahead to even greater success in our next hundred years.”
Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022
- Revenue of $710.0 million compared to $711.4 million, a per-day decrease of 1.0 percent.
- Total tonnage per day decrease of 7.2 percent, including a decrease of 6.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
- Total shipments per day decrease of 0.8 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 6.8 percent. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, increased by a percentage in the double digits.
- Operating income of $87.5 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent. This compares to prior-period operating income of $75.1 million and an operating ratio of 89.4 percent, and to prior-period non-GAAP operating income of $81.4 million and a non-GAAP operating ratio of 88.6 percent.
Despite a softer freight environment leading to reduced customer demand, fourth quarter Asset-Based daily revenue was only slightly below the prior-year period. This resilience is largely attributable to ArcBest’s effective strategies in helping customers navigate market disruptions, coupled with a disciplined pricing approach. Total fourth quarter daily shipment and tonnage levels were below the prior-year period. A shift in freight mix toward core, LTL-rated shipments positively impacted Asset-Based freight-handling metrics and operating results. Cost control actions, initiated in the third quarter of 2023 also positively contributed to the fourth quarter Asset-Based operating ratio. On a non-GAAP basis, Asset-Based operating income was the second best for a fourth quarter in ArcBest’s history.
Fourth quarter Asset-Based billed revenue per hundredweight increased approximately seven percent over the prior year driven by growth in core, LTL-rated shipments and the resulting improvement in freight mix. On a sequential basis compared to the third quarter, total billed revenue per hundredweight increased by nearly four percent. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational, and the improving trends associated with recent market changes have continued.
Asset-Light‡
Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022
- Revenue of $413.4 million compared to $479.1 million, a per-day decrease of 14.4 percent.
- Operating loss of $7.7 million compared to operating loss of $11.3 million. On a non‑GAAP basis, operating loss of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $9.4 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $0.7 million compared to $11.2 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, Asset-Light results were impacted by lower revenue per shipment and reduced margins associated with changes in business mix and the soft rate environment. Total shipments grew by 12.4% per day, as the managed transportation solution helped customers navigate recent LTL market disruption. However, lower rates and margins for the truckload solution were the biggest drivers of reduced profitability. ArcBest continued its efforts to effectively match costs with business levels, which reduced fourth quarter Asset-Light operating expenses.
Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Full Year 2023 Versus Full Year 2022
- Revenue of $2.9 billion, compared to $3.0 billion, a per-day decrease of 4.5 percent.
- Tonnage per day decrease of 2.4 percent.
- Shipments per day increase of 3.2 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.2 percent, negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes throughout the year.
- Operating income of $253.2 million compared to $381.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $275.5 million compared to $409.6 million.
Asset-Light‡
Full Year 2023 Versus Full Year 2022
- Revenue of $1.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion, a per-day decrease of 21.3 percent.
- Operating loss of $12.3 million, compared to operating income of $52.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $5.3 million compared to $83.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million compared to $91.4 million.
Capital Expenditures
In 2023, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, were $245 million. Net capital expenditures in 2023 included $144 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest’s Asset-Based operation. Capital expenditures in 2023 were lower than expected because of delays in some real estate facility projects and supply chain-related manufacturing delays and cancellations, primarily on new city tractors and trailers. These delayed expenditures are expected to occur in 2024. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $133 million in 2023.
Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs
ArcBest generated solid cash from operations in 2023 and returned $103 million to shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs. During 2023, ArcBest settled repurchases of 930,754 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $91.5 million and paid dividends to shareholders totaling $11.5 million.
In addition, on February 5, 2024, ArcBest’s board of directors increased the total amount available under the company’s common stock repurchase program to $125 million.
NOTE ‡ - Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023.
Conference Call
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
1,089,535
$
1,163,495
$
4,427,443
$
5,029,008
OPERATING EXPENSES
1,025,282
1,113,286
4,254,824
4,634,482
OPERATING INCOME
64,253
50,209
172,619
394,526
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
4,124
2,294
14,728
3,873
Interest and other related financing costs
(2,326
)
(2,168
)
(9,094
)
(7,726
)
Other, net
1,755
1,452
8,662
(2,370
)
3,553
1,578
14,296
(6,223
)
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
67,806
51,787
186,915
388,303
INCOME TAX PROVISION
19,016
15,302
44,751
93,655
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
48,790
36,485
142,164
294,648
INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX(1)
—
852
53,269
3,561
NET INCOME
$
48,790
$
37,337
$
195,433
$
298,209
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
Continuing operations
$
2.06
$
1.49
$
5.92
$
11.98
Discontinued operations(1)
—
0.03
2.22
0.14
$
2.06
$
1.53
$
8.14
$
12.13
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
Continuing operations
$
2.01
$
1.45
$
5.77
$
11.55
Discontinued operations(1)
—
0.03
2.16
0.14
$
2.01
$
1.48
$
7.93
$
11.69
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
23,713,434
24,420,325
24,018,801
24,585,205
Diluted
24,248,584
25,146,664
24,634,617
25,504,508
1)
Represents the discontinued operations of FleetNet America® (“FleetNet”), which sold on February 28, 2023. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes the net gain on sale of FleetNet of $52.3 million after-tax, or $2.18 basic earnings per share and $2.12 diluted earnings per share.
2)
Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
262,226
$
158,264
Short-term investments
67,842
167,662
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $10,346; 2022 - $13,892)
430,122
517,494
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $731; 2022 - $713)
52,124
11,016
Prepaid expenses
37,034
39,484
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
24,319
19,239
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
64,736
Other
11,116
11,888
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
884,783
989,783
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
460,068
401,840
Revenue equipment
1,126,055
1,038,832
Service, office, and other equipment
319,466
298,234
Software
173,354
167,164
Leasehold improvements
24,429
23,466
2,103,372
1,929,536
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
1,188,548
1,129,366
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
914,824
800,170
GOODWILL
304,753
304,753
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
101,150
113,733
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
169,999
166,515
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
8,140
6,342
LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
11,097
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
101,445
101,893
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,485,094
$
2,494,286
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
214,004
$
269,854
Income taxes payable
10,410
16,017
Accrued expenses
378,029
338,457
Current portion of long-term debt
66,948
66,252
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
32,172
26,225
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
51,665
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
701,563
768,470
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
161,990
198,371
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
176,621
147,828
POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
13,319
12,196
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
781
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION
92,900
112,000
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
40,553
42,745
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
55,785
60,494
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
300
298
Additional paid-in capital
340,961
339,582
Retained earnings
1,272,584
1,088,693
Treasury stock, at cost, 2023: 6,460,137 shares; 2022: 5,529,383 shares
(375,806
)
(284,275
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,324
7,103
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,242,363
1,151,401
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,485,094
$
2,494,286
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
December 31
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
195,433
$
298,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
132,900
127,119
Amortization of intangibles
12,829
12,920
Share-based compensation expense
11,438
12,775
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
3,630
6,955
Change in deferred income taxes
(5,566
)
(6,250
)
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
4,797
(11,650
)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
(402
)
Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations
(70,201
)
—
Lease impairment charges
30,162
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(19,100
)
18,300
Change in fair value of equity investment
(3,739
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
41,189
(10,349
)
Prepaid expenses
2,563
(410
)
Other assets
3,830
(2,941
)
Income taxes
(10,657
)
(5,041
)
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
2,920
2,952
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
(10,261
)
28,632
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
322,167
470,819
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(219,021
)
(148,223
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
7,763
19,691
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
100,949
—
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)
—
2,279
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary
—
475
Purchases of short-term investments
(96,537
)
(182,352
)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
198,120
64,329
Capitalization of internally developed software
(12,977
)
(17,282
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(21,703
)
(261,083
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under credit facilities
—
58,000
Proceeds from notes payable
—
14,206
Payments on long-term debt
(69,180
)
(115,540
)
Net change in book overdrafts
(14,101
)
8,356
Deferred financing costs
55
(952
)
Payment of common stock dividends
(11,542
)
(10,830
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(91,531
)
(65,002
)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(10,311
)
(16,222
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(196,610
)
(127,984
)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
103,854
81,752
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at beginning of period
158,264
76,568
Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at beginning of period
108
52
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
262,226
$
158,372
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment financed
$
33,495
$
82,425
Accruals for equipment received
$
1,727
$
4,337
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
62,425
$
87,294
1)
Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.
Note: The statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include cash flows from continuing operations and cash flows from discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Asset-Based
$
709,986
$
711,436
$
2,871,004
$
3,010,900
Asset-Light(1)
413,425
479,098
1,680,645
2,139,272
Other and eliminations
(33,876
)
(27,039
)
(124,206
)
(121,164
)
Total consolidated revenues from continuing operations
$
1,089,535
$
1,163,495
$
4,427,443
$
5,029,008
OPERATING EXPENSES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Asset-Based
Salaries, wages, and benefits
$
342,031
48.2
%
$
319,563
44.9
%
$
1,379,756
48.1
%
$
1,293,487
43.0
%
Fuel, supplies, and expenses
84,677
11.9
97,152
13.7
361,355
12.6
378,558
12.6
Operating taxes and licenses
13,980
2.0
13,885
1.9
55,918
1.9
52,290
1.7
Insurance
12,209
1.7
11,574
1.6
52,025
1.8
47,382
1.6
Communications and utilities
4,702
0.6
4,820
0.7
19,288
0.7
18,949
0.6
Depreciation and amortization
27,444
3.9
24,437
3.4
104,165
3.6
97,322
3.2
Rents and purchased transportation
66,676
9.4
92,918
13.1
338,575
11.8
441,167
14.6
Shared services
69,468
9.8
66,678
9.4
279,248
9.7
281,698
9.4
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment and lease impairment charges(2)
77
—
(2,493
)
(0.4
)
982
—
(12,468
)
(0.4
)
Innovative technology costs(3)
—
—
6,225
0.9
21,711
0.8
27,207
0.9
Other
1,189
0.2
1,546
0.2
4,829
0.2
4,175
0.1
Total Asset-Based
622,453
87.7
%
636,305
89.4
%
2,617,852
91.2
%
2,629,767
87.3
%
Asset-Light(1)
Purchased transportation
$
357,122
86.4
%
$
402,561
84.0
%
$
1,435,604
85.4
%
$
1,784,668
83.4
%
Supplies and expenses
2,934
0.7
3,451
0.7
12,094
0.7
13,955
0.6
Depreciation and amortization(4)
5,120
1.2
5,010
1.0
20,370
1.2
20,730
1.0
Shared services
46,471
11.3
53,579
11.2
194,296
11.6
218,133
10.2
Contingent consideration(5)
(6,300
)
(1.5
)
17,490
3.7
(19,100
)
(1.1
)
18,300
0.9
Lease impairment charges(6)
—
—
—
—
14,407
0.9
—
—
Legal settlement(7)
9,500
2.3
—
—
9,500
0.6
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(8)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(402
)
—
Other
6,234
1.5
8,261
1.7
25,745
1.4
31,163
1.4
Total Asset-Light
421,081
101.9
%
490,352
102.3
%
1,692,916
100.7
%
2,086,547
97.5
%
Other and eliminations(9)
(18,252
)
(13,371
)
(55,944
)
(81,832
)
Total consolidated operating expenses from continuing operations
$
1,025,282
94.1
%
$
1,113,286
95.7
%
$
4,254,824
96.1
%
$
4,634,482
92.2
%
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Asset-Based
$
87,533
$
75,131
$
253,152
$
381,133
Asset-Light(1)
(7,656
)
(11,254
)
(12,271
)
52,725
Other and eliminations(9)
(15,624
)
(13,668
)
(68,262
)
(39,332
)
Total consolidated operating income from continuing operations
$
64,253
$
50,209
$
172,619
$
394,526
1)
Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.
2)
The year ended December 31, 2023 includes $0.7 million of noncash lease-related impairment charges for a service center. The year ended December 31, 2022 includes a $4.3 million noncash gain on a like-kind property exchange of a service center.
3)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023.
4)
Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
5)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income (loss). The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025.
6)
Represents noncash lease-related impairment charges for certain office spaces that were made available for sublease.
7)
Represents estimated settlement expenses related to the classification of certain Asset-Light employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
8)
Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment’s moving business were released from escrow.
9)
“Other and eliminations” includes $15.1 million of noncash lease-related impairment charges for a freight handling pilot facility, corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. Accordingly, non-GAAP results are presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except per share data)
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
64,253
$
50,209
$
172,619
$
394,526
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
11,005
10,713
52,363
40,796
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,192
3,213
12,768
12,853
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
(6,300
)
17,490
(19,100
)
18,300
Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)
—
—
30,162
—
Legal settlement, pre-tax(5)
9,500
—
9,500
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(6)
—
—
—
(402
)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)
—
—
—
1,990
Non-GAAP amounts
$
81,650
$
81,625
$
258,312
$
468,063
Net Income from Continuing Operations
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
48,790
$
36,485
$
142,164
$
294,648
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
8,364
8,136
39,680
30,822
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
2,399
2,396
9,593
9,585
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
(4,733
)
13,043
(14,350
)
13,647
Lease impairment charges, after-tax(4)
—
—
22,571
—
Legal settlement, after-tax(5)
7,137
—
7,137
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(6)
—
—
—
(317
)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(7)
—
—
—
1,479
Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(8)
—
—
(2,786
)
—
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(1,787
)
(942
)
(4,581
)
2,737
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(9)
(187
)
223
(5,290
)
(8,087
)
Tax credits(10)
—
1,424
—
234
Non-GAAP amounts
$
59,983
$
60,765
$
194,138
$
344,748
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
2.01
$
1.45
$
5.77
$
11.55
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
0.34
0.32
1.61
1.21
Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)
0.10
0.10
0.39
0.38
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)
(0.20
)
0.52
(0.58
)
0.54
Lease impairment charges, after-tax(4)
—
—
0.92
—
Legal settlement, after-tax(5)
0.29
—
0.29
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(6)
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(7)
—
—
—
0.06
Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(8)
—
—
(0.11
)
—
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
(0.07
)
(0.04
)
(0.19
)
0.11
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(9)
(0.01
)
0.01
(0.21
)
(0.32
)
Tax credits(10)
—
0.06
—
0.01
Non-GAAP amounts(11)
$
2.47
$
2.42
$
7.88
$
13.52
See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Asset-Based Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
87,533
87.7
%
$
75,131
89.4
%
$
253,152
91.2
%
$
381,133
87.3
%
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(12)
—
—
6,225
(0.9
)
21,711
(0.8
)
27,207
(0.9
)
Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
—
684
—
—
—
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,245
—
Non-GAAP amounts(11)
$
87,533
87.7
%
$
81,356
88.6
%
$
275,547
90.4
%
$
409,585
86.4
%
Asset-Light Segment(13)
Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(7,656
)
101.9
%
$
(11,254
)
102.3
%
$
(12,271
)
100.7
%
$
52,725
97.5
%
Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)
3,192
(0.8
)
3,213
(0.7
)
12,768
(0.8
)
12,853
(0.6
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)
(6,300
)
1.5
17,490
(3.7
)
(19,100
)
1.1
18,300
(0.9
)
Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)
—
—
—
—
14,407
(0.9
)
—
—
Legal settlement, pre-tax(5)
9,500
(2.3
)
—
—
9,500
(0.6
)
—
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(6)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(402
)
—
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)
—
—
—
—
—
—
318
—
Non-GAAP amounts(11)
$
(1,264
)
100.3
%
$
9,449
98.0
%
$
5,304
99.7
%
$
83,794
96.1
%
Other and Eliminations
Operating Income (Loss) ($)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(15,624
)
$
(13,668
)
$
(68,262
)
$
(39,332
)
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
11,005
4,488
30,652
13,589
Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)
—
—
15,071
—
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)
—
—
—
427
Non-GAAP amounts(11)
$
(4,619
)
$
(9,180
)
$
(22,539
)
$
(25,316
)
Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations non-GAAP table.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Other
Income
Income
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(14)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
64,253
$
3,553
$
67,806
$
19,016
$
48,790
28.0
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
11,005
211
11,216
2,852
8,364
25.4
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
3,192
—
3,192
793
2,399
24.8
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
(6,300
)
—
(6,300
)
(1,567
)
(4,733
)
(24.9
)
Legal settlement(5)
9,500
—
9,500
2,363
7,137
24.9
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(1,787
)
(1,787
)
—
(1,787
)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)
—
—
—
187
(187
)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
81,650
$
1,977
$
83,627
$
23,644
$
59,983
28.3
%
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(14)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
172,619
$
14,296
$
186,915
$
44,751
$
142,164
23.9
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
52,363
937
53,300
13,620
39,680
25.6
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
12,768
—
12,768
3,175
9,593
24.9
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
(19,100
)
—
(19,100
)
(4,750
)
(14,350
)
(24.9
)
Lease impairment charges(4)
30,162
—
30,162
7,591
22,571
25.2
Legal settlement(5)
9,500
—
9,500
2,363
7,137
24.9
Change in fair value of equity investment(8)
—
(3,739
)
(3,739
)
(953
)
(2,786
)
(25.5
)
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(4,581
)
(4,581
)
—
(4,581
)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)
—
—
—
5,290
(5,290
)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
258,312
$
6,913
$
265,225
$
71,087
$
194,138
26.8
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Other
Income
Income
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(14)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
50,209
$
1,578
$
51,787
$
15,302
$
36,485
29.5
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
10,713
244
10,957
2,821
8,136
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
3,213
—
3,213
817
2,396
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
17,490
—
17,490
4,447
13,043
25.4
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(942
)
(942
)
—
(942
)
—
Tax expense from vested RSUs(9)
—
—
—
(223
)
223
—
Tax credits(10)
—
—
—
(1,424
)
1,424
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
81,625
$
880
$
82,505
$
21,740
$
60,765
26.3
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(14)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
394,526
$
(6,223
)
$
388,303
$
93,655
$
294,648
24.1
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
40,796
710
41,506
10,684
30,822
25.7
Purchase accounting amortization(2)
12,853
—
12,853
3,268
9,585
25.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
18,300
—
18,300
4,653
13,647
25.4
Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)
(402
)
—
(402
)
(85
)
(317
)
(21.1
)
Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(7)
1,990
—
1,990
511
1,479
25.7
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
2,737
2,737
—
2,737
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)
—
—
—
8,087
(8,087
)
—
Tax credits(10)
—
—
—
(234
)
234
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
468,063
$
(2,776
)
$
465,287
$
120,539
$
344,748
25.9
%
Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light segment, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and equity investment, lease impairment charges, and estimated legal settlement expenses of the Asset-Light segment, which are significant expenses or gains resulting from strategic decisions or other factors rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income from continuing operations are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
Net Income from Continuing Operations
$
48,790
$
36,485
$
142,164
$
294,648
Interest and other related financing costs
2,326
2,168
9,094
7,726
Income tax provision
19,016
15,302
44,751
93,655
Depreciation and amortization(15)
37,387
34,650
145,349
138,159
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,848
2,879
11,385
12,470
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
(6,300
)
17,490
(19,100
)
18,300
Lease impairment charges(4)
—
—
30,162
—
Legal settlement(5)
9,500
—
9,500
—
Change in fair value of equity investment(8)
—
—
(3,739
)
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)
—
—
—
(402
)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
$
113,567
$
108,974
$
369,566
$
564,556
Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations non-GAAP table.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA(13)
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(7,656
)
$
(11,254
)
$
(12,271
)
$
52,725
Depreciation and amortization(15)
5,120
5,010
20,370
20,730
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)
(6,300
)
17,490
(19,100
)
18,300
Lease impairment charges(4)
—
—
14,407
—
Legal settlement(5)
9,500
—
9,500
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)
—
—
—
(402
)
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA
$
664
$
11,246
$
12,906
$
91,353
Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued
Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation.
2)
Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment.
3)
Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table.
4)
Represents noncash lease-related impairment charges for a freight handling pilot facility reported in “Other,” an Asset-Based service center, and Asset-Light office spaces that were made available for sublease.
5)
Represents estimated settlement expenses related to the classification of certain Asset-Light employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
6)
Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment’s moving business were released from escrow.
7)
Represents a one-time, noncash charge for enhancements to our nonunion vacation policy which were effective third quarter 2022.
8)
Represents increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto, a provider of human-centered remote operation software, based on an observable price change during second quarter 2023.
9)
Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation.
10)
Represents the amount recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2022 to adjust estimated amounts recognized during 2022 for the research and development tax credit related to the tax year ended February 28, 2022. The year ended December 31, 2022 also includes amounts recorded in third quarter 2022 related to prior periods due to the August 2022 retroactive reinstatement of the alternative fuel tax credit for the year ended December 31, 2021.
11)
Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not equal the sum of the GAAP amounts and the non-GAAP adjustments due to rounding.
12)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023.
13)
Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023.
14)
Tax rate for total “Amounts on GAAP basis” represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.
15)
Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
(Unaudited)
Asset-Based
Workdays
61.5
61.0
251.5
252.0
Billed Revenue(1) / CWT
$
48.98
$
45.86
6.8
%
$
44.46
$
45.45
(2.2
%)