ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2023 revenue from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. ArcBest’s fourth quarter 2023 operating income from continuing operations was $64.3 million, compared to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income from continuing operations was $48.8 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $36.5 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, fourth quarter 2023 non‑GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $81.7 million, compared to $81.6 million in the prior‑year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $60.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $60.8 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2022.

ArcBest’s full year 2023 revenue from continuing operations totaled $4.4 billion compared to $5.0 billion in 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $142.2 million, or $5.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $294.6 million, or $11.55 per diluted share in 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest’s 2023 net income from continuing operations was $194.1 million, or $7.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $344.7 million, or $13.52 per diluted share, in 2022.

“2023 was a milestone year for ArcBest as we celebrated our 100-year anniversary and again delivered solid financial results,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “In a year marked by market disruptions and increased supply chain complexity, our people remained a critical driver of our success, helping us achieve the second best revenue performance in ArcBest’s history. In addition to significant operational and efficiency improvements in 2023, we are proud to have renewed our five-year labor agreement and received recognition for our innovation efforts and commitment to service excellence. These achievements are supported by our customer-led growth strategy and focus on shareholder value. We look forward to accelerating growth, increasing efficiency and fostering innovation as we look ahead to even greater success in our next hundred years.”

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022

  • Revenue of $710.0 million compared to $711.4 million, a per-day decrease of 1.0 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day decrease of 7.2 percent, including a decrease of 6.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total shipments per day decrease of 0.8 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 6.8 percent. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, increased by a percentage in the double digits.
  • Operating income of $87.5 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent. This compares to prior-period operating income of $75.1 million and an operating ratio of 89.4 percent, and to prior-period non-GAAP operating income of $81.4 million and a non-GAAP operating ratio of 88.6 percent.

Despite a softer freight environment leading to reduced customer demand, fourth quarter Asset-Based daily revenue was only slightly below the prior-year period. This resilience is largely attributable to ArcBest’s effective strategies in helping customers navigate market disruptions, coupled with a disciplined pricing approach. Total fourth quarter daily shipment and tonnage levels were below the prior-year period. A shift in freight mix toward core, LTL-rated shipments positively impacted Asset-Based freight-handling metrics and operating results. Cost control actions, initiated in the third quarter of 2023 also positively contributed to the fourth quarter Asset-Based operating ratio. On a non-GAAP basis, Asset-Based operating income was the second best for a fourth quarter in ArcBest’s history.

Fourth quarter Asset-Based billed revenue per hundredweight increased approximately seven percent over the prior year driven by growth in core, LTL-rated shipments and the resulting improvement in freight mix. On a sequential basis compared to the third quarter, total billed revenue per hundredweight increased by nearly four percent. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational, and the improving trends associated with recent market changes have continued.

Asset-Light

Fourth Quarter 2023 Versus Fourth Quarter 2022

  • Revenue of $413.4 million compared to $479.1 million, a per-day decrease of 14.4 percent.
  • Operating loss of $7.7 million compared to operating loss of $11.3 million. On a non‑GAAP basis, operating loss of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $9.4 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $0.7 million compared to $11.2 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, Asset-Light results were impacted by lower revenue per shipment and reduced margins associated with changes in business mix and the soft rate environment. Total shipments grew by 12.4% per day, as the managed transportation solution helped customers navigate recent LTL market disruption. However, lower rates and margins for the truckload solution were the biggest drivers of reduced profitability. ArcBest continued its efforts to effectively match costs with business levels, which reduced fourth quarter Asset-Light operating expenses.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 2023 Versus Full Year 2022

  • Revenue of $2.9 billion, compared to $3.0 billion, a per-day decrease of 4.5 percent.
  • Tonnage per day decrease of 2.4 percent.
  • Shipments per day increase of 3.2 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.2 percent, negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes throughout the year.
  • Operating income of $253.2 million compared to $381.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $275.5 million compared to $409.6 million.

Asset-Light

Full Year 2023 Versus Full Year 2022

  • Revenue of $1.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion, a per-day decrease of 21.3 percent.
  • Operating loss of $12.3 million, compared to operating income of $52.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $5.3 million compared to $83.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million compared to $91.4 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2023, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, were $245 million. Net capital expenditures in 2023 included $144 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest’s Asset-Based operation. Capital expenditures in 2023 were lower than expected because of delays in some real estate facility projects and supply chain-related manufacturing delays and cancellations, primarily on new city tractors and trailers. These delayed expenditures are expected to occur in 2024. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $133 million in 2023.

Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs

ArcBest generated solid cash from operations in 2023 and returned $103 million to shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs. During 2023, ArcBest settled repurchases of 930,754 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $91.5 million and paid dividends to shareholders totaling $11.5 million.

In addition, on February 5, 2024, ArcBest’s board of directors increased the total amount available under the company’s common stock repurchase program to $125 million.

NOTE ‡ - Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands, except share and per share data)

 

REVENUES

 

$

1,089,535

 

 

$

1,163,495

 

 

$

4,427,443

 

 

$

5,029,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

1,025,282

 

 

 

1,113,286

 

 

 

4,254,824

 

 

 

4,634,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

64,253

 

 

 

50,209

 

 

 

172,619

 

 

 

394,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

 

 

4,124

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

14,728

 

 

 

3,873

 

 

Interest and other related financing costs

 

 

(2,326

)

 

 

(2,168

)

 

 

(9,094

)

 

 

(7,726

)

 

Other, net

 

 

1,755

 

 

 

1,452

 

 

 

8,662

 

 

 

(2,370

)

 

 

 

 

3,553

 

 

 

1,578

 

 

 

14,296

 

 

 

(6,223

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

67,806

 

 

 

51,787

 

 

 

186,915

 

 

 

388,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

 

19,016

 

 

 

15,302

 

 

 

44,751

 

 

 

93,655

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

48,790

 

 

 

36,485

 

 

 

142,164

 

 

 

294,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX(1)

 

 

 

 

 

852

 

 

 

53,269

 

 

 

3,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 

$

48,790

 

 

$

37,337

 

 

$

195,433

 

 

$

298,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

5.92

 

 

$

11.98

 

 

Discontinued operations(1)

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

2.22

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

8.14

 

 

$

12.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

2.01

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

$

11.55

 

 

Discontinued operations(1)

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

2.16

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

7.93

 

 

$

11.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

23,713,434

 

 

 

24,420,325

 

 

 

24,018,801

 

 

 

24,585,205

 

 

Diluted

 

 

24,248,584

 

 

 

25,146,664

 

 

 

24,634,617

 

 

 

25,504,508

 

 

____________________

1)

Represents the discontinued operations of FleetNet America® (“FleetNet”), which sold on February 28, 2023. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes the net gain on sale of FleetNet of $52.3 million after-tax, or $2.18 basic earnings per share and $2.12 diluted earnings per share.

2)

Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands, except share data)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

262,226

 

 

$

158,264

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

67,842

 

 

 

167,662

 

 

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $10,346; 2022 - $13,892)

 

 

430,122

 

 

 

517,494

 

 

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $731; 2022 - $713)

 

 

52,124

 

 

 

11,016

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

37,034

 

 

 

39,484

 

 

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

 

 

24,319

 

 

 

19,239

 

 

Current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

64,736

 

 

Other

 

 

11,116

 

 

 

11,888

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

884,783

 

 

 

989,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land and structures

 

 

460,068

 

 

 

401,840

 

 

Revenue equipment

 

 

1,126,055

 

 

 

1,038,832

 

 

Service, office, and other equipment

 

 

319,466

 

 

 

298,234

 

 

Software

 

 

173,354

 

 

 

167,164

 

 

Leasehold improvements

 

 

24,429

 

 

 

23,466

 

 

 

 

 

2,103,372

 

 

 

1,929,536

 

 

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,188,548

 

 

 

1,129,366

 

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

 

 

914,824

 

 

 

800,170

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GOODWILL

 

 

304,753

 

 

 

304,753

 

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

 

 

101,150

 

 

 

113,733

 

 

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

 

169,999

 

 

 

166,515

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

8,140

 

 

 

6,342

 

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

11,097

 

 

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

 

 

101,445

 

 

 

101,893

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,485,094

 

 

$

2,494,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

214,004

 

 

$

269,854

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

10,410

 

 

 

16,017

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

378,029

 

 

 

338,457

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

66,948

 

 

 

66,252

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

32,172

 

 

 

26,225

 

 

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

51,665

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

701,563

 

 

 

768,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion

 

 

161,990

 

 

 

198,371

 

 

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion

 

 

176,621

 

 

 

147,828

 

 

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion

 

 

13,319

 

 

 

12,196

 

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

781

 

 

CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

 

 

92,900

 

 

 

112,000

 

 

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

40,553

 

 

 

42,745

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

55,785

 

 

 

60,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
issued 2023: 30,024,125 shares; 2022: 29,758,716 shares

 

 

300

 

 

 

298

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

340,961

 

 

 

339,582

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,272,584

 

 

 

1,088,693

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 2023: 6,460,137 shares; 2022: 5,529,383 shares

 

 

(375,806

)

 

 

(284,275

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

7,103

 

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

1,242,363

 

 

 

1,151,401

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

2,485,094

 

 

$

2,494,286

 

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands)

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

195,433

 

 

$

298,209

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

132,900

 

 

 

127,119

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

12,829

 

 

 

12,920

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

11,438

 

 

 

12,775

 

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

 

3,630

 

 

 

6,955

 

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

(5,566

)

 

 

(6,250

)

 

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

 

 

4,797

 

 

 

(11,650

)

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

(70,201

)

 

 

 

 

Lease impairment charges

 

 

30,162

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

18,300

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investment

 

 

(3,739

)

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

41,189

 

 

 

(10,349

)

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

2,563

 

 

 

(410

)

 

Other assets

 

 

3,830

 

 

 

(2,941

)

 

Income taxes

 

 

(10,657

)

 

 

(5,041

)

 

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net

 

 

2,920

 

 

 

2,952

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

 

 

(10,261

)

 

 

28,632

 

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

322,167

 

 

 

470,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings

 

 

(219,021

)

 

 

(148,223

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

19,691

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

100,949

 

 

 

 

 

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)

 

 

 

 

 

2,279

 

 

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

(96,537

)

 

 

(182,352

)

 

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

 

198,120

 

 

 

64,329

 

 

Capitalization of internally developed software

 

 

(12,977

)

 

 

(17,282

)

 

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(21,703

)

 

 

(261,083

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under credit facilities

 

 

 

 

 

58,000

 

 

Proceeds from notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

14,206

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(69,180

)

 

 

(115,540

)

 

Net change in book overdrafts

 

 

(14,101

)

 

 

8,356

 

 

Deferred financing costs

 

 

55

 

 

 

(952

)

 

Payment of common stock dividends

 

 

(11,542

)

 

 

(10,830

)

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

(91,531

)

 

 

(65,002

)

 

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation

 

 

(10,311

)

 

 

(16,222

)

 

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(196,610

)

 

 

(127,984

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

103,854

 

 

 

81,752

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at beginning of period

 

 

158,264

 

 

 

76,568

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at beginning of period

 

 

108

 

 

 

52

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

262,226

 

 

$

158,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment financed

 

$

33,495

 

 

$

82,425

 

 

Accruals for equipment received

 

$

1,727

 

 

$

4,337

 

 

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

 

$

62,425

 

 

$

87,294

 

 

____________________

1)

Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.

 

Note: The statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include cash flows from continuing operations and cash flows from discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Based

$

709,986

 

 

 

 

$

711,436

 

 

 

 

$

2,871,004

 

 

 

 

$

3,010,900

 

 

 

Asset-Light(1)

 

413,425

 

 

 

 

 

479,098

 

 

 

 

 

1,680,645

 

 

 

 

 

2,139,272

 

 

 

Other and eliminations

 

(33,876

)

 

 

 

 

(27,039

)

 

 

 

 

(124,206

)

 

 

 

 

(121,164

)

 

 

Total consolidated revenues from continuing operations

$

1,089,535

 

 

 

 

$

1,163,495

 

 

 

 

$

4,427,443

 

 

 

 

$

5,029,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, wages, and benefits

$

342,031

 

 

48.2

%

 

$

319,563

 

 

44.9

%

 

$

1,379,756

 

 

48.1

%

 

$

1,293,487

 

 

43.0

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses

 

84,677

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

97,152

 

 

13.7

 

 

 

361,355

 

 

12.6

 

 

 

378,558

 

 

12.6

 

Operating taxes and licenses

 

13,980

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

13,885

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

55,918

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

52,290

 

 

1.7

 

Insurance

 

12,209

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

11,574

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

52,025

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

47,382

 

 

1.6

 

Communications and utilities

 

4,702

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

4,820

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

19,288

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

18,949

 

 

0.6

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

27,444

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

24,437

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

104,165

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

97,322

 

 

3.2

 

Rents and purchased transportation

 

66,676

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

92,918

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

338,575

 

 

11.8

 

 

 

441,167

 

 

14.6

 

Shared services

 

69,468

 

 

9.8

 

 

 

66,678

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

279,248

 

 

9.7

 

 

 

281,698

 

 

9.4

 

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment and lease impairment charges(2)

 

77

 

 

 

 

 

(2,493

)

 

(0.4

)

 

 

982

 

 

 

 

 

(12,468

)

 

(0.4

)

Innovative technology costs(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,225

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

21,711

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

27,207

 

 

0.9

 

Other

 

1,189

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

4,829

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

4,175

 

 

0.1

 

Total Asset-Based

 

622,453

 

 

87.7

%

 

 

636,305

 

 

89.4

%

 

 

2,617,852

 

 

91.2

%

 

 

2,629,767

 

 

87.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Light(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased transportation

$

357,122

 

 

86.4

%

 

$

402,561

 

 

84.0

%

 

$

1,435,604

 

 

85.4

%

 

$

1,784,668

 

 

83.4

%

Supplies and expenses

 

2,934

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

3,451

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

12,094

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

13,955

 

 

0.6

 

Depreciation and amortization(4)

 

5,120

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

5,010

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

20,370

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

20,730

 

 

1.0

 

Shared services

 

46,471

 

 

11.3

 

 

 

53,579

 

 

11.2

 

 

 

194,296

 

 

11.6

 

 

 

218,133

 

 

10.2

 

Contingent consideration(5)

 

(6,300

)

 

(1.5

)

 

 

17,490

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

(19,100

)

 

(1.1

)

 

 

18,300

 

 

0.9

 

Lease impairment charges(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,407

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement(7)

 

9,500

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

 

Other

 

6,234

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

8,261

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

25,745

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

31,163

 

 

1.4

 

Total Asset-Light

 

421,081

 

 

101.9

%

 

 

490,352

 

 

102.3

%

 

 

1,692,916

 

 

100.7

%

 

 

2,086,547

 

 

97.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other and eliminations(9)

 

(18,252

)

 

 

 

 

(13,371

)

 

 

 

 

(55,944

)

 

 

 

 

(81,832

)

 

 

Total consolidated operating expenses from continuing operations

$

1,025,282

 

 

94.1

%

 

$

1,113,286

 

 

95.7

%

 

$

4,254,824

 

 

96.1

%

 

$

4,634,482

 

 

92.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Based

$

87,533

 

 

 

 

$

75,131

 

 

 

 

$

253,152

 

 

 

 

$

381,133

 

 

 

Asset-Light(1)

 

(7,656

)

 

 

 

 

(11,254

)

 

 

 

 

(12,271

)

 

 

 

 

52,725

 

 

 

Other and eliminations(9)

 

(15,624

)

 

 

 

 

(13,668

)

 

 

 

 

(68,262

)

 

 

 

 

(39,332

)

 

 

Total consolidated operating income from continuing operations

$

64,253

 

 

 

 

$

50,209

 

 

 

 

$

172,619

 

 

 

 

$

394,526

 

 

 

____________________

1)

Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.

2)

The year ended December 31, 2023 includes $0.7 million of noncash lease-related impairment charges for a service center. The year ended December 31, 2022 includes a $4.3 million noncash gain on a like-kind property exchange of a service center.

3)

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023.

4)

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

5)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income (loss). The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025.

6)

Represents noncash lease-related impairment charges for certain office spaces that were made available for sublease.

7)

Represents estimated settlement expenses related to the classification of certain Asset-Light employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

8)

Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment’s moving business were released from escrow.

9)

“Other and eliminations” includes $15.1 million of noncash lease-related impairment charges for a freight handling pilot facility, corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. Accordingly, non-GAAP results are presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the discontinued operations of FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands, except per share data)

 

Operating Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

64,253

 

 

$

50,209

 

 

$

172,619

 

 

$

394,526

 

 

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

 

 

11,005

 

 

 

10,713

 

 

 

52,363

 

 

 

40,796

 

 

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)

 

 

3,192

 

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

12,768

 

 

 

12,853

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

17,490

 

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

18,300

 

 

Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,162

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement, pre-tax(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,990

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

81,650

 

 

$

81,625

 

 

$

258,312

 

 

$

468,063

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

48,790

 

 

$

36,485

 

 

$

142,164

 

 

$

294,648

 

 

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)

 

 

8,364

 

 

 

8,136

 

 

 

39,680

 

 

 

30,822

 

 

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)

 

 

2,399

 

 

 

2,396

 

 

 

9,593

 

 

 

9,585

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)

 

 

(4,733

)

 

 

13,043

 

 

 

(14,350

)

 

 

13,647

 

 

Lease impairment charges, after-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,571

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement, after-tax(5)

 

 

7,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,137

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(317

)

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,479

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,786

)

 

 

 

 

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

(942

)

 

 

(4,581

)

 

 

2,737

 

 

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

223

 

 

 

(5,290

)

 

 

(8,087

)

 

Tax credits(10)

 

 

 

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

234

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

59,983

 

 

$

60,765

 

 

$

194,138

 

 

$

344,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

2.01

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

5.77

 

 

$

11.55

 

 

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

(0.58

)

 

 

0.54

 

 

Lease impairment charges, after-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement, after-tax(5)

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, after-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

 

 

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.19

)

 

 

0.11

 

 

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.21

)

 

 

(0.32

)

 

Tax credits(10)

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts(11)

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

7.88

 

 

$

13.52

 

 

____________________

See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands, except percentages)

 

Asset-Based Segment

 

 

 

 

Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

87,533

 

 

87.7

%

 

$

75,131

 

 

89.4

%

 

$

253,152

 

 

91.2

%

 

$

381,133

 

 

87.3

%

 

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,225

 

 

(0.9

)

 

 

21,711

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

27,207

 

 

(0.9

)

 

Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts(11)

 

$

87,533

 

 

87.7

%

 

$

81,356

 

 

88.6

%

 

$

275,547

 

 

90.4

%

 

$

409,585

 

 

86.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-Light Segment(13)

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

(7,656

)

 

101.9

%

 

$

(11,254

)

 

102.3

%

 

$

(12,271

)

 

100.7

%

 

$

52,725

 

 

97.5

%

 

Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)

 

 

3,192

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

3,213

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

12,768

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

12,853

 

 

(0.6

)

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)

 

 

(6,300

)

 

1.5

 

 

 

17,490

 

 

(3.7

)

 

 

(19,100

)

 

1.1

 

 

 

18,300

 

 

(0.9

)

 

Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,407

 

 

(0.9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement, pre-tax(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

(2.3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

 

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts(11)

 

$

(1,264

)

 

100.3

%

 

$

9,449

 

 

98.0

%

 

$

5,304

 

 

99.7

%

 

$

83,794

 

 

96.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other and Eliminations

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss) ($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

(15,624

)

 

 

 

$

(13,668

)

 

 

 

$

(68,262

)

 

 

 

$

(39,332

)

 

 

 

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

 

 

11,005

 

 

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

 

 

30,652

 

 

 

 

 

13,589

 

 

 

 

Lease impairment charges, pre-tax(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,071

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement, pre-tax(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts(11)

 

$

(4,619

)

 

 

 

$

(9,180

)

 

 

 

$

(22,539

)

 

 

 

$

(25,316

)

 

 

 

____________________

Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Segment Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliations non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ thousands, except percentages)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Income

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

Operating

 

Income

 

Before Income

 

Tax

 

Net

 

 

 

 

Income

 

(Costs)

 

Taxes

 

Provision

 

Income

 

Tax Rate(14)

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

64,253

 

 

$

3,553

 

 

$

67,806

 

 

$

19,016

 

 

$

48,790

 

 

28.0

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

 

 

11,005

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

11,216

 

 

 

2,852

 

 

 

8,364

 

 

25.4

 

Purchase accounting amortization(2)

 

 

3,192

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,192

 

 

 

793

 

 

 

2,399

 

 

24.8

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

(1,567

)

 

 

(4,733

)

 

(24.9

)

Legal settlement(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

7,137

 

 

24.9

 

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

 

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,787

)

 

 

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

(187

)

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

81,650

 

 

$

1,977

 

 

$

83,627

 

 

$

23,644

 

 

$

59,983

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Income

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

Income

 

Before Income

 

Tax

 

Net

 

 

 

 

Income

 

(Costs)

 

Taxes

 

Provision

 

Income

 

Tax Rate(14)

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

172,619

 

 

$

14,296

 

 

$

186,915

 

 

$

44,751

 

 

$

142,164

 

 

23.9

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

 

 

52,363

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

53,300

 

 

 

13,620

 

 

 

39,680

 

 

25.6

 

Purchase accounting amortization(2)

 

 

12,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,768

 

 

 

3,175

 

 

 

9,593

 

 

24.9

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

 

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

(4,750

)

 

 

(14,350

)

 

(24.9

)

Lease impairment charges(4)

 

 

30,162

 

 

 

 

 

30,162

 

 

 

7,591

 

 

 

22,571

 

 

25.2

 

Legal settlement(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

7,137

 

 

24.9

 

Change in fair value of equity investment(8)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,739

)

 

 

(3,739

)

 

 

(953

)

 

 

(2,786

)

 

(25.5

)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

 

 

 

(4,581

)

 

 

(4,581

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,581

)

 

 

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,290

 

 

 

(5,290

)

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

258,312

 

 

$

6,913

 

 

$

265,225

 

 

$

71,087

 

 

$

194,138

 

 

26.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Income

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

Operating

 

Income

 

Before Income

 

Tax

 

Net

 

 

 

 

Income

 

(Costs)

 

Taxes

 

Provision

 

Income

 

Tax Rate(14)

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

50,209

 

$

1,578

 

 

$

51,787

 

 

$

15,302

 

 

$

36,485

 

 

29.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

 

 

10,713

 

 

244

 

 

 

10,957

 

 

 

2,821

 

 

 

8,136

 

 

25.7

 

Purchase accounting amortization(2)

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

 

 

3,213

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

2,396

 

 

25.4

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

17,490

 

 

 

 

 

17,490

 

 

 

4,447

 

 

 

13,043

 

 

25.4

 

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

 

 

(942

)

 

 

(942

)

 

 

 

 

 

(942

)

 

 

Tax expense from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(223

)

 

 

223

 

 

 

Tax credits(10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,424

)

 

 

1,424

 

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

81,625

 

$

880

 

 

$

82,505

 

 

$

21,740

 

 

$

60,765

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Other

 

Income

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

Income

 

Before Income

 

Tax

 

Net

 

 

 

 

Income

 

(Costs)

 

Taxes

 

Provision

 

Income

 

Tax Rate(14)

Amounts on GAAP basis

 

$

394,526

 

 

$

(6,223

)

 

$

388,303

 

 

$

93,655

 

 

$

294,648

 

 

24.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

 

 

40,796

 

 

 

710

 

 

 

41,506

 

 

 

10,684

 

 

 

30,822

 

 

25.7

 

Purchase accounting amortization(2)

 

 

12,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,853

 

 

 

3,268

 

 

 

9,585

 

 

25.4

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

18,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,300

 

 

 

4,653

 

 

 

13,647

 

 

25.4

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)

 

 

(402

)

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(317

)

 

(21.1

)

Nonunion vacation policy enhancement(7)

 

 

1,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,990

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

1,479

 

 

25.7

 

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

 

 

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,737

 

 

 

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,087

 

 

 

(8,087

)

 

 

Tax credits(10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(234

)

 

 

234

 

 

 

Non-GAAP amounts

 

$

468,063

 

 

$

(2,776

)

 

$

465,287

 

 

$

120,539

 

 

$

344,748

 

 

25.9

%

____________________

Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

 

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light segment, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and equity investment, lease impairment charges, and estimated legal settlement expenses of the Asset-Light segment, which are significant expenses or gains resulting from strategic decisions or other factors rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income from continuing operations are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands)

 

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

 

 

Net Income from Continuing Operations

 

$

48,790

 

 

$

36,485

 

$

142,164

 

 

$

294,648

 

 

Interest and other related financing costs

 

 

2,326

 

 

 

2,168

 

 

9,094

 

 

 

7,726

 

 

Income tax provision

 

 

19,016

 

 

 

15,302

 

 

44,751

 

 

 

93,655

 

 

Depreciation and amortization(15)

 

 

37,387

 

 

 

34,650

 

 

145,349

 

 

 

138,159

 

 

Amortization of share-based compensation

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

2,879

 

 

11,385

 

 

 

12,470

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

17,490

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

18,300

 

 

Lease impairment charges(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,162

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investment(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,739

)

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

 

$

113,567

 

 

$

108,974

 

$

369,566

 

 

$

564,556

 

 

____________________

Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations non-GAAP table.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

($ thousands)

 

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA(13)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

(7,656

)

 

$

(11,254

)

 

$

(12,271

)

 

$

52,725

 

 

Depreciation and amortization(15)

 

 

5,120

 

 

 

5,010

 

 

 

20,370

 

 

 

20,730

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

17,490

 

 

 

(19,100

)

 

 

18,300

 

 

Lease impairment charges(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,407

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement(5)

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(402

)

 

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

664

 

 

$

11,246

 

 

$

12,906

 

 

$

91,353

 

 

____________________

Note: See “Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables” for footnotes to this Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP table.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

 

Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables

 

The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.
 

1)

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation.

2)

Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment.

3)

Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table.

4)

Represents noncash lease-related impairment charges for a freight handling pilot facility reported in “Other,” an Asset-Based service center, and Asset-Light office spaces that were made available for sublease.

5)

Represents estimated settlement expenses related to the classification of certain Asset-Light employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

6)

Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment’s moving business were released from escrow.

7)

Represents a one-time, noncash charge for enhancements to our nonunion vacation policy which were effective third quarter 2022.

8)

Represents increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto, a provider of human-centered remote operation software, based on an observable price change during second quarter 2023.

9)

Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation.

10)

Represents the amount recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2022 to adjust estimated amounts recognized during 2022 for the research and development tax credit related to the tax year ended February 28, 2022. The year ended December 31, 2022 also includes amounts recorded in third quarter 2022 related to prior periods due to the August 2022 retroactive reinstatement of the alternative fuel tax credit for the year ended December 31, 2021.

11)

Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not equal the sum of the GAAP amounts and the non-GAAP adjustments due to rounding.

12)

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, for which the decision was made to pause the pilot during third quarter 2023.

13)

Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023.

14)

Tax rate for total “Amounts on GAAP basis” represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

15)

Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Change

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Asset-Based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Workdays

 

 

61.5

 

 

61.0

 

 

 

 

 

251.5

 

 

252.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

 

$

48.98

 

$

45.86

 

6.8

%

 

 

$

44.46

 

$

45.45

 

(2.2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 