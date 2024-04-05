ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 715-9871. The conference ID for the call is 6865438.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on May 15, 2024. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 770-2030. The conference ID for the playback is 6865438.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest’s website at arcb.com.

